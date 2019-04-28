First Cricket
IPL 2019: Ashoke Dinda slams Royal Challengers Bangalore over tweet which led to fans abusing his wife, daughter

Bengal pacer Ashoke Dinda has sought explanation from Royal Challengers Bangalore on Twitter over a tweet which took a sly dig at the right-arm fast bowler's reputation as a T20 bowler.

FirstCricket Staff, Apr 28, 2019 22:41:51 IST

Bengal pacer Ashoke Dinda has sought an explanation from Royal Challengers Bangalore on Twitter over a tweet which took a sly dig at the right-arm fast bowler's reputation as a T20 bowler. On Twitter, some of the users started targeting Umesh Yadav during one of the IPL 2019 matches as he leaked runs in abundance. They called Umesh as one of the bowlers from 'Dinda Academy', who continuously leak runs.

A few games later, when Umesh fared well RCB's account on Twitter used the opportunity to answer the trolls. They posted good figures of Umesh in that match and gave a caption, 'Dinda Academy? What's that?'

The tweet did not go down well with Twitterati and RCB came out with an explanation to the same, writing, "As some of you pointed out, the previous version of this tweet was in bad taste. However, for all of you who have relentlessly trolled this lad, he said #challengeAccepted and bowled his heart out! 4-0-36-3, 15 off his last two overs & 2 wickets in those!"

An incensed Dinda, on Sunday, lashed out at RCB for dragging him into the fray while trying to save the face of their own bowler. Dinda quote-tweeted a screenshot of the controversial tweet and wrote, "I personally have no hard feelings for anyone and have always had a fondness for the team for legends like ⁦⁦⁦@imVkohli⁩ , ⁦@ABdeVilliers17⁩ , ⁦@henrygayle⁩  and also since I had once called it home. You are surely answerable ⁦@RCBTweets⁩." Dinda also said that due to the tweet, some Twitter users had started aiming vile abuse at his wife and his daughter on social media. He also asked, "...how can RCB being a franchise be so irresponsible and post anything against any player?" 

Dinda has become a target for the trollers on social media. Not to forget that Dinda has played for RCB in IPL before.

Updated Date: Apr 28, 2019 22:41:51 IST

