Chennai Super Kings may have been forced to play their home matches at Pune this season due to protests over the Cauvery River, but when the franchise takes on Rajasthan Royals at Pune’s Gahunje Stadium on Friday, a sea of yellow will greet them as usual.

This, after the franchise’s initiative, to ferry faithful fans from Chennai to Pune.

According to a report in The Times of India, over a 1,000 fans of the franchise left the Chennai Central Station on Thursday morning on a special train called 'Whistle Podu Express', with CSK management members present at the station to see off the fans.

The report added that the fans will also be provided complimentary passes for Friday’s match apart from food and accommodation in Pune.

The official Twitter handle of the franchise posted multiple images and videos of the fans while they were on their way to Pune.

Having seen their home team not compete in the IPL for the last two seasons, Chennai was to host seven matches of IPL 2018. In the first match at Chennai’s Chepauk Stadium, CSK beat Kolkata Knight Riders by five wickets in a high-scoring thriller.

However, the match was marred by an incident where a pair of shoes was flung towards the long-on boundary in the eighth over of the match. The miscreants were taken into custody after being evicted from the MA Chidambaram Stadium.