First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
IPL | Match 15 Apr 18, 2018
RAJ Vs KOL
Kolkata Knight Riders beat Rajasthan Royals by 7 wickets
IPL | Match 14 Apr 17, 2018
MUM Vs BLR
Mumbai Indians beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 46 runs
NZW in IRE Jun 06, 2018
IREW vs NZW
YMCA CC Ground, Dublin
NZ in IRE Jun 08, 2018
IREW vs NZW
YMCA CC Ground, Dublin
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

IPL 2018: Over 1,000 Chennai Super Kings fans travel to Pune in Whistle Podu Express to attend Rajasthan Royals clash

Chennai Super Kings may have been forced to play their home matches at Pune this season due to protests over the Cauvery River, but when the IPL franchise takes on Rajasthan Royals at Pune’s Gahunje Stadium on Friday, a sea of yellow will greet them as usual.

FirstCricket Staff, April 19, 2018

Chennai Super Kings may have been forced to play their home matches at Pune this season due to protests over the Cauvery River, but when the franchise takes on Rajasthan Royals at Pune’s Gahunje Stadium on Friday, a sea of yellow will greet them as usual.

This, after the franchise’s initiative, to ferry faithful fans from Chennai to Pune.

Chennai Super Kings fans leave from Chennai Central Station on a special train called Whistlepodu Express. Image courtesy: Twitter @ChennaiIPL

CSK fans at Chennai Central Station. Image courtesy: Twitter @ChennaiIPL

According to a report in The Times of India, over a 1,000 fans of the franchise left the Chennai Central Station on Thursday morning on a special train called 'Whistle Podu Express', with CSK management members present at the station to see off the fans.

The report added that the fans will also be provided complimentary passes for Friday’s match apart from food and accommodation in Pune.

The official Twitter handle of the franchise posted multiple images and videos of the fans while they were on their way to Pune.

Having seen their home team not compete in the IPL for the last two seasons, Chennai was to host seven matches of IPL 2018. In the first match at Chennai’s Chepauk Stadium, CSK beat Kolkata Knight Riders by five wickets in a high-scoring thriller.

However, the match was marred by an incident where a pair of shoes was flung towards the long-on boundary in the eighth over of the match. The miscreants were taken into custody after being evicted from the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

Updated Date: Apr 19, 2018

Tags : #Cauvery #Cauvery River #Chennai #Cricket #CSK #IPL 2018 #KKR #Kolkata Knight Riders #Rajasthan Royals #Sports #Whistle Podu #Whistle Podu Army #Whistle Podu Express #WhistlePodu #WhistlePodu Express

Also See

T20 LEAGUE POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team P W L D Pts.
1
Kolkata
 5 3 2 0 6
2
Hyderabad
 3 3 0 0 6
3
Punjab
 3 2 1 0 4
4
Chennai
 3 2 1 0 4
5
Rajasthan
 4 2 2 0 4
6
Mumbai
 4 1 3 0 2
7
Bangalore
 4 1 3 0 2
8
Delhi
 4 1 3 0 2


CRICKET SCORES


Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5313 121
2 South Africa 5154 117
3 New Zealand 3886 102
4 Australia 4599 102
5 England 5029 97
6 Sri Lanka 4374 95
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 7594 122
2 South Africa 6911 117
3 England 7496 117
4 New Zealand 7081 114
5 Australia 6376 112
6 Pakistan 4877 96
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 3763 130
2 Australia 2513 126
3 India 4341 124
4 New Zealand 3013 116
5 England 2402 114
6 South Africa 2551 111
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all