Contrasting approaches by both teams in the power play. KKR spinners bowled five overs while the Royal spinner has only bowled two. The scores are almost similar, RR were 0-48 while KKR are 1-53. Expect a few overs in tandem from Darcy Short and Shreyas Gopal in the next few overs.

FOUR ! Thick edge off Narine's bat, and this one flies wide of the keeper, and away to the third man fence! KKR 68/1

After 8 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 68/1 ( Sunil Narine 35 , Robin Uthappa 33) Stokes is brought into the attack in the eighth over. Concedes six off it, including a boundary to Narine off an outside edge off the third delivery.

OUT! Slow legs costs Narine dear, as he fails to get back to the crease on time after stepping out, bringing a fine stand between him and Uthappa to an end. KKR 70/2 Narine run out (Unadkat) 35(25)

SIX ! Swatted over the midwicket fence by Uthappa to end what was turning out to be a fine over from Gopal! KKR 77/2

After 9 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 77/2 ( Robin Uthappa 40 , Nitish Rana 1) Gopal continues from the other end. Leg byes off the first ball, with Uthappa bringing Narine back on strike with a single off the second. Narine misses a reverse-sweep, and sets off for the non-striker's end, only to turn around and fall short of the crease at the striker's end. New batsman Rana gets off the mark with a single first ball, before Uthappa ends the over with a heave over the midwicket fence for a six! Nine off the over to go with the run-out.

Robin Uthappa is now at the second place in the list of players scoring most runs for KKR in IPL. He went past Yusuf Pathan's tally of 1893 runs when batting on eight today.

FOUR ! Slashed away towards the backward point fence by Uthappa, but it is a slip-up by Unadkat near the boundary that ultimately allows the ball to roll over the boundary rope. Stokes doesn't look happy with that one bit! KKR 82/2

Narine a bowler/batsman? All-rounder? Whatever he is, he is a great asset for KKR.

After 10 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 87/2 ( Robin Uthappa 46 , Nitish Rana 4) Stokes into his second over. Uthappa slashes hard off the second delivery, with Unadkat slipping near the backward point fence and allowing the ball to roll past him for a four. Wide conceded off the penultimate ball. 10 off the over. KKR very much in control of the chase the halfway mark.

Gowtham brought back into the attack in the 11th over of the innings.

After 11 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 90/2 ( Robin Uthappa 47 , Nitish Rana 6) Fine over from Gowtham, who is brought back into the attack in the 11th over, with just three singles coming off it. Appeal for stumping off the last ball against Uthappa, though the latter's backfoot is firmly inside the crease as per replay. KKR need 71 off 54 with 8 wickets in hand.

FOUR ! Driven through cover by Rana off Laughlin, beating the sweeper near the cover boundary! KKR 94/2

Royals are fumbling and tumbling in the field, there have been three miss fields in last three overs. They desperately need a wicket, not just one but a couple to get back into the match. Surprised Short has not bowled as yet. Need to manufacture a wicket or two.

After 12 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 97/2 ( Robin Uthappa 48 , Nitish Rana 12) Rana smacks the ball through cover for a four off the first ball of Laughlin's second over and sets off for a quick single two balls later. Three singles collected off the remainder of the over. KKR need 64 off 48 with 8 wickets in hand.

FOUR! Fired down leg, and Rana has no problem collecting his sixth boundary! Brings up the 100 for the visitors in the process! KKR 101/2

OUT! What a catch by Stokes near the long on boundary! Stretches his arms to the fullest to catch the ball that seemed destined for a six. Throws it back inside just when he is about to lose his balance, and safely collects it once back up. Uthappa falls short of a half-century by just two runs! KKR 102/3 Uthappa c Stokes b Gowtham 48(36)

FOUR ! Karthik gets going almost immediately! Opens the face of his bat and guides the ball wide of the keeper, and towards third man! KKR 110/3

After 13 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 110/3 ( Nitish Rana 17 , Dinesh Karthik (C) (W) 8) Gowtham starts his final over off with a delivery going down leg, with Rana simply changing its direction slightly to send it running towards the fine-leg fence. Uthappa attempts another bigt hit, only for Stokes to highlight his brilliance on the field yet again as he pulls off a stunner at the long on fence! Karthik collects doubles off successive deliveries after walking out to bat and guides the ball towards the third man fence. 13 runs and a wicket off the over, as Gowtham signs off with figures of 2/23. KKR need 51 off 42 with 7 wickets in hand.

Gopal brought back into the attack in the 14th over.

Here is a bowling heat map of Krishnappa Gowtham. He has been superb tonight, having bowled in the Powerplay as well as in the middle overs. Rewarded with two important wickets in Chris Lynn and Robin Uthappa.

After 14 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 116/3 ( Nitish Rana 19 , Dinesh Karthik (C) (W) 12) Gopal's brought back into the attack in the 14th over, and he concedes six off it, with four singles and a double coming off the over. Meanwhile, Karthik's hitting at 171.43 after facing seven deliveries. KKR need 45 off 36 with 7 wickets in hand.

Unadkat brought back for the 15th over of the innings.

After 15 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 121/3 ( Nitish Rana 20 , Dinesh Karthik (C) (W) 16) Karthik collects a double at the start of the over with a punch through the covers. Three singles collected off the remainder of the over. Five off the over, with the two batsmen taking it easy in the chase right now. KKR need 40 off 30 with 7 wickets in hand.

Uthappa missed out once again. Today it was an ideal opportunity for him to finish with an unbeaten 80. Remember, he is also pushing for a place in the Indian limited-overs squad and these 30s and 40s won't help his cause. Meanwhile, KKR are well on course towards a comfortable victory. In fact, from here they should try and finish the game as early as possible to boost the Net Run Rate.

Before today, Dinesh Karthik's average of 22.00 against RR was the second lowest by any player with a cut-off of 250 runs. He needs to finish it for KKR today.

After 16 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 126/3 ( Nitish Rana 21 , Dinesh Karthik (C) (W) 20) Laughlin returns into the attack, and gives away five off his third over. Karthik collects a double at the start of the over, with three single coming off the remaining deliveries. KKR need 35 off 24 with 7 wickets in hand.

Innings Progression Bar at the 15th over mark, KKR have wickets in hand and clearly the favourites to win from here on.

Not a pitch for the slower balls and cutters. Unadkat has to make the batsmen hit balls off the stumps. To be fair the last 2-3 overs have been decent, but brilliant batting by KKR to convert one's into twos. Need to get the right fielders in the hot zones. Big ground in Jaipur, need fielders such as Short and Stokes in the right places.

SIX ! Short and outside leg, and Karthik has no problem pulling this one over the backward square-leg fence! KKR 134/3

SIX ! Second big hit of the over, and this one comes off Rana's bat! Overpitched from Unadkat, and in the arc for the southpaw to loft inside-out! KKR 141/3

After 17 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 142/3 ( Nitish Rana 29 , Dinesh Karthik (C) (W) 28) Unadkat into his third over. Karthik swings his arms to pull a back-of-length delivery outside leg over the backward square fence! Rana follows suit two balls later, though he clears the long off fence with an inside-out slog. 16 off the over, one that could very well seal the game in KKR's favour. KKR need 19 off 18 with 7 wickets in hand.

Stokes back into the attack in the 18th over, with the game virtually out of Rajasthan's grasp now.

FOUR ! Full toss outside off, and Karthik has no problem dispatching it towards the cover point fence! KKR 149/3

After 18 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 151/3 ( Nitish Rana 31 , Dinesh Karthik (C) (W) 35) Stokes returns to the attack in the 18th over. Karthik collects a double off the second delivery, before guiding a full toss towards the backward point fence to collect his second four. Nine off the over, with KKR going past the 150-mark. The visitors should stroll past the target now. KKR need 10 off 12 with 7 wickets in hand.

Ben Laughlin back into the attack, bowling the penultimate over of the innings.

Quite a comfortable chase at the end by KKR. Royals still have a few issues - How long will they persist with Darcy Short at the top of the order, he was the high scorer but his strike rate is below 100 in the four matches. Unadkat's form also a concern, given he went for over 10 crores in the auction. Perhaps Jos Butler might be an option at the top of the order. Royals will now head to Pune to take on Chennai on Friday.

SIX ! Dinesh Karthik seals KKR's third win of IPL 2018 with a massive six over long on! KKR win by seven wickets with as many deliveries to spare!

After 19 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 163/3 ( Nitish Rana 35 , Dinesh Karthik (C) (W) 42) Laughlin returns to the attack, and bowls what turns out to be the final over of the innings, as six runs collected off the first four deliveries, including a wide, before Karthik ends the chase in style with a massive six over long on! Kolkata Knight Riders are now right on top of the points table with this easy seven-wicket victory!

Maybe it is premature to say this, but I feel Nitish Rana seems to have the potential to play white-ball cricket for India. In the Indian limited-overs' set-up there are vacancies for the middle-order slot. The 24-year old is calm and mature, reads the game situation brilliantly and has the technique to play at the highest level. Remember, he averages 46.29 in First-Class cricket. So, he is not just an IPL specialist.

"Fielding is a crucial part. Very disappointing. Game 1 there was a lot more bounce. This was slightly slower. But no complaints. 175 180 would've been good for this wicket. I believe in playing good brand of cricket whether you win the toss or not. Your intensity has to be up to the mark," says losing captain Ajinkya Rahane.

So, RR have lost a match at Jaipur after nine consecutive wins in IPL. The last time before today RR lost a match at Jaipur was against Mumbai Indians in 2012.

Kolkata Knight Riders become the first team to win 50 matches while chasing in IPL.

Nitish Rana collects his second consecutive 'Man of the Match' award! Rana: I am given an over or two. I know that I simply have to block the runs. I keep bowling regularly, even in domestic. Both (MoM awards) very important for me, I backed myself in both games. On such a big platform, you don't get loose balls often. I was getting frustrated because I wasn't able to punish the bad balls.

Dinesh Karthik, KKR captain : Feels good to get two wins on a trott. Just feel that wrist spinners are harder to pick, with fast bowlers the ball comes on nicely. Bit of both. The way Robin batted was fantastic. Nitish is getting used to that role where he's coming not out which is good to see. Fielding can improve. Lot of areas to improve, if you want to be harsh even are fast bowlers need to improve Consistency is something which we look forward too. He has done a good job for us.

That's it from us in our coverage of Match 15 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) notching up a comfortable win over Rajasthan Royals at the Sawai Man Singh Stadium in Jaipur to not only improve their record at the venue, but to also move to the top of the table! We certainly hope we were able to serve you well in keeping you updated with the events of the game. For now, I, Amit, bid you goodnight on behalf of my colleage Vaibhav, as well as our contributors Umang, Gaurav and Sandipan. Goodnight!

Preview: Rajasthan Royals will aim to make it three wins in a row when they face Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in an Indian Premier League (IPL) clash at the Sawai Man Singh Stadium here on Wednesday.

After suffering a crushing defeat to Sunrisers Hyderabad in the opening match, Rajasthan bounced back strongly with two consecutive wins over Delhi Daredevils and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

Kolkata on Monday registered their first win over Delhi – a convincing 71-run triumph – after two successive defeats to Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), respectively.

KKR saw in-form Nitish Rana smash a 35-ball 59 with Andre Russell hitting a 12-ball 44 to ensure their first win. The Dinesh Karthik-led side will look to continue the good work in the 'Pink City'.

So in the upcomIng match, KKR need to repeat their same performance to register the third win.

In the batting department, KKR have some big hitters like Chris Lynn, Sunil Narine Robin Uthappa, Nitish Rana and Andre Russell and the bowling department also seemed sorted.

On the other hand, Rajasthan batting clicked in the last two games with Samson leading the charge and skipper Ajinkya Rahane too making a useful contribution.

The bowling department also have the capability to restrict the opponents but they lacked experience. So in the upcoming match, Krishnappa Gowtham, Shreyas Gopal, Dhawal Kulkarni and Ben Laughlin have to click in order to extend their winning run.

Squad:



Rajasthan Royals: Heinrich Klassen, Benjamin Stokes, Jaydev Unadkat, Sanju Samson, Jofra Archer, Krishnappa Gowtham, Jos Buttler, Ajinkya Rahane, Darcy Short, Rahul Tripathi, Dhawal Kulkarni, Zahir Khan Pakteen, Ben Laughlin, Stuart Binny, Dushmantha Chameera, Anureet Singh, Aryaman Vikram Birla, Midhun S, Shreyas Gopal, Prashant Chopra, Jatin Saxena, Ankit Sharma, Mahipal Lomror.

Kolkata Knight Riders: Dinesh Karthik (c and WK), Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Chris Lynn, Robin Uthappa, Kuldeep Yadav, Piyush Chawla, Nitish Rana, Prasidh Krishna, Shivam Mavi, Mitchell Johnson, Shubman Gill, R Vinay Kumar, Rinku Singh, Cameron Delport, Javon Searless, Apoorv Wankhade, Ishank Jaggi and Tom Curran.