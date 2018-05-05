FOUR! Was pitched up from Southee and Rayudu drills fiercely past mid off for a boundary.

After 6 overs,Chennai Super Kings 42/1 ( Ambati Rayudu 24 , Suresh Raina 6) Southee is given the ball to bowl the third over on the trot. RCB are desperate for wickets. Chennai get the single courtesy Siraj's misfield at mid on after Rayudu had struck it hard towards the fielder. Raina chips it over mid wicket to return the strike. Rayudu made the most of the last over of the powerplay. Smashing a six and two fours in the over. Shows the kind of form he is in! RCB on the backfoot.

SIX! Suresh Raina gets the front foot out of his way to free his arms and gets the connection over the long on fielder for a maximum.

Any chance RCB has in this match is by going for wickets. There is no pressure to win on CSK. So RCB has to make all the running. Now with powerplay out of the way they could perhaps attack with more conviction. They don't have enough runs to play with. So no gain in trying to take the game deep.

After 7 overs,Chennai Super Kings 51/1 ( Ambati Rayudu 24 , Suresh Raina 15) Fifty up for Chennai Super Kings in the seventh over off the innings. RCB had a run-out opportunity but Parthiv is unable to gather it cleanly to dislodge the bails. Raina was goner there!

FOUR! That is not good from Chahal. He won't be pleased with himself. Dropped it halfway giving Raina ample time to select the area of his preference to collect a boundary. He pulls it through mid wicket.

After 8 overs,Chennai Super Kings 58/1 ( Ambati Rayudu 25 , Suresh Raina 21) Three singles and a boundary off Chahal's over. CSK are cruising towards their target. RCB are hurling very quickly towards the end.

FOUR! Umesh sprays it on Raina's hips and the southpaw simply gets the tickle down the leg side to collect an easy boundary to fine leg.

OUT! Stunning work by Southee at the long on boundary to hold on to the catch. He leaps, stretches and plucks the catch over his head, lands, takes a step back and is very close to the ropes. Shows awareness by tossing the ball in the air as his balance continues to push him beyond. Goes outside, jumps in and takes the catch. Raina was looking to flat bat it over long for a maximum is undone by Southee's presence in the field as Umesh takes his second wicket. S Raina c Southee b U Yadav 25(21)

Umesh Yadav has now taken 13 wickets in this IPL - the joint most by any bowler along with Trent Boult.

Good presence of mind in taking the catch Southee. Moments like this can lift the side. If only Parthiv was as sharp in collecting the throw for run out earlier.

You can't keep Tim Southee out of the game today. Raina made room to try and smash this over long on but could only hit it as far as Southee's outstretched hands. Southee was on the verge of overbalancing himself at the boundary rope, but he threw it up, hopped out of the boundary line, then jumped back in to take a smart catch. Not the first time we have seen him do it. These New Zealanders are sensational athletes.

After 9 overs,Chennai Super Kings 62/2 ( Ambati Rayudu 25 , Dhruv Shorey 0) Yadav starts the over with conceding a boundary to fine leg and then Southee takes a superb catch at long on fence. Debutant Dhruv Shorey walks in at number four. Plays out a couple of dot balls. Great time for the new batsman to come in with required rate just about run-a-ball, so he can easily get his eye in and build his innings

SIX! Siraj digs it short and Shorey is not afraid to play the big shot! He is upto the challenge to slam it over the fine leg fence for a maximum

After 10 overs,Chennai Super Kings 71/2 ( Ambati Rayudu 27 , Dhruv Shorey 7) Siraj starts with a fulltoss that Rayudu was unable to the connection that he would have desired. Inside edge onto the pads allows a single. Shorey gets his first IPL run to mid on, not completely convincing though. Some signs of extra bounce on offer, Rayudu does it well to keep it down. While Shorey doesn't keep the pull over fine leg down as the ball sails over the boundary line.

The first half of this chase clearly belongs to CSK. They have picked the weak balls to score big runs. Just four bowlers used till now in first 10 overs and this is very unusual in this tournament.

FOUR! Shortish from De Grandhomme and on the body of Rayudu, who tucks it around the corner to collect a bondary to long leg.

After 11 overs,Chennai Super Kings 78/2 ( Ambati Rayudu 32 , Dhruv Shorey 8) The poor ball was dispatched to the boundary and then CSK didn't really had to search for too many runs. Three more singles off the over. 50 required off 54 balls.

Dhoni is letting the new man Dhruv Shorey spend some time in the middle with the chase all but sealed for his team. Shorey was impressive earlier this year in Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy, and that earned him this IPL call-up. He looks very compact in his technique. That hook shot against Siraj was perfectly executed.

OUT! Rayudu cannot believe what he has done here! Ashwin is lucky to get the wicket off the first ball off his spell. It was a short delivery that Rayudu look to force off the back foot and slam it out of the ground, lost his shape while playing it and instead sliced it to short third man fielder. A Rayudu c Siraj b Murugan Ashwin 32(25)

A clutch of wickets can infuse life in this game. Murugan Ashwin's got the first. The key one of Rayudu. A few more could light up this match.

MS Dhoni in IPL 11: 43* (25), 51* (22), 26 (21), 70* (34), 25* (12), 5 (3), 79* (44), 25 (28), 5 (5) Can he take his team home today?

After 12 overs,Chennai Super Kings 80/3 ( Dhruv Shorey 8 , MS Dhoni (C) (W) 0) MS Dhoni comes in at five, almost cut one straight to the point fielder with the ball dropping just short off the fielder. Couple of wides by Ashwin. And MSD fails to get off the mark in the five balls he faced. Shorey denied MSD for a single to short third, wasn't really on there, props to the 25-year old. Can RCB wage a late comeback here?

OUT! Well..well is there a twist in the tale? Colin de Grandhomme with the wicket as Shorey cannot keep his cut down and it went straight to Mandeep Singh at backward point. D Shorey c Mandeep b de Grandhomme 8(9)

Is there a twist in the tale now? RCB got a lucky break with Rayudu's wicket off a short and wide delivery, then Dhruv gifted his wicket to another nothing delivery from De Grandhomme. Win or Lose, Dhoni may have a thing or two to say about his batsmen's application at the presentation ceremony today.

DROPPED! Parthiv Patel ahs put down another chance! Bravo looked to strike over the cover fielder. He did get a feather but Parthiv isn't able to close his hands in time. Was not the easiest of chances but need to be taken while defending low totals. He is the only one with 50 against his name today, but his keeping skills were always under the scanner. RCB will miss QdK. How costly will this be.

After 13 overs,Chennai Super Kings 82/4 ( MS Dhoni (C) (W) 1 , Dwayne Bravo 1) De Grandhomme delivers a fine over here! He could have had two wickets in a over had Parthiv held his chance behind the stumps. Only two runs off it.

Parthiv needs to be sharper behind the stumps. RCB can't make headway if he drops catches and misses run outs. Making it worse is Chahal too dropping a sitter in the deep.

DROPPED! Oh dear! RCB do not deserve to win this now! Chahal has put down a chance in the deep. Another reprieve for Dwayne Bravo. Bowler Murugan Ashwin isn't happy, neither is Kohli. He has had to go through so many emotions throughout the day.

After 14 overs,Chennai Super Kings 86/4 ( MS Dhoni (C) (W) 4 , Dwayne Bravo 2) Another four-run over for CSK. RCB are pulling things back late in the second innings. Pressure slowly mounting on Chennai. 42 off 36 required.

After 15 overs,Chennai Super Kings 89/4 ( MS Dhoni (C) (W) 5 , Dwayne Bravo 4) How well have Colin de Grandhomme bowled here! He hasn't not let anything loose helping RCB claw back into the game. 39 needed off last five overs. How deep is CSK planning to take this? They will be discussing in the time-out.

Right through the season RCB's fielding had been dismal. Barrie g w. k. De Kock and a couple of others, the fielding has been a let dow.n. Today is a classic example. They've dropped catches, missed run outs, misfielded to make a has of thingd

SIX! Ashwin drops it halfway down the track and Bravo is ready to rock back and hit this one out of the ground. Gets the connection over wide long on for a pressure-releasing six.

FOUR! Again on the shorter side and Ashwin pays the price. Dhoni stands tall and powers it through covers for a boundary.

After 16 overs,Chennai Super Kings 100/4 ( MS Dhoni (C) (W) 9 , Dwayne Bravo 11) Couple of poor deliveries by Murugan Ashwin prove to be costly for the visiting side as the pressure that was accumulated over the past few overs is not released. 100 up for CSK. 11 runs off the over and now they need 28 off 24 balls.

CSK are making it difficult for themselves. Dhoni doesn't like finishing games early perhaps. Bravo is lucky to be there after getting a reprieve from Chahal. He makes them soon with a six to relive tensions in CSK camp.

After 17 overs,Chennai Super Kings 106/4 ( MS Dhoni (C) (W) 12 , Dwayne Bravo 13) CSK nudge around six easy singles off the over. De Grandhomme finishes with 16 runs and a wicket off his quota. 22 needed off 18 balls. Big decisions to make for Kohli.Southee has 1, Yadav has 1 over left. Who will bowl the remaining one over between Ashwin, Siraj, Chahal and who will bowl the penultimate and ultimate over, that is if the match goes into the 20th over. Also who is MS Dhoni looking to target?

SIX! And he was the bowler, who MS Dhoni was going to target. Chahal bowled it wide off off stump with the spin taking it away. Dhoni plants his foot across, closes the face off the bat to ensure he has the turn covered and hacks it over long on for a big six!

Wonder how this game would have panned out if RCB had held the catches that came to hand and effected the run out.

SIX! MS Dhoni flat bats the free hit over long off for a maximum. Cool as you as like!

SIX! Third six in the over! That is the match! Huge hit over long on. Chahal taken to the cleaners.

Chennai Super Kings register a six-wicket win over Royal Challengers Bangalore! Chennai Super Kings chase the target down 128/4 in 18th over with MS Dhoni and Dwayne Bravo remaining unbeaten on 31 and 14 respectively. Chahal overstepped before Dhoni thwacked the last couple of sixes. The ball he overstepped was the one MSD missed it and when Chahal turned to appeal and to his dismay he saw the Umpire's hand extended horizontally rather than his finger. He would have been out as the ball seemed to be heading towards the stumps. While it might not have impacted the final result, but could have made things interesting.

Virat Kohli, RCB captain: I think it was a close game of cricket. We did really well with the ball but two drop catches cost us. Losing so many wickets was rare to see. Something we were surprised by. If we were more acive on the ball, we might have turned it around. The wicket surprised us. It played slow throughout the game. It was difficult to score till the end. MS was composed as always. Boys tried well. Lovely to see MS back to his best. It is a great sign for Indian cricket. Deservingly CSK won the game. We have tough road ahead now. We need to win all our games. We need to go up there and execute our plans.

MS Dhoni has now sixes in IPL 11 which is the most by any player, going past Chris Gayle's tally of 25 sixes.

CSK were ambling across, then Dhoni decided it's enough. He probably reads Chahls's hands and his mind as anybody having kept to him for the national team. He slots away Chahal for 3 sixes in the over and says that is it for tonight gentleman.

This is CSK's sixth consecutive win over RCB in IPL. RCB have not beaten CSK since 18 May, 2014 in IPL.

RCB simply didn't turn up tonight! Their batting was in shambles and fielding was horrendous to say the least. So now they have six point off their nine games, just like the Mumbai Indians, Delhi Daredevils and Rajasthan Royals (though RR has played one game less). Points table getting more clearer at the top, while all the bottom four teams need a miracle to claim a spot.

OUT! And he strikes! The big smiling Ngidi has outsmarted the former Kiwi captain with a slower cutter by rolling his fingers at the last moment. McCullum was charging down the wicket trying to get some room, was bowled slightly wide from the batsman, who tried to drag from outside off. Only getting top edge that went high and the mid on fielder settled under it but almost made a mess of it. Thakur the fielder held on to it on second attempt. B McCullum c Thakur b Ngidi 5 (3)

OUT! Bowled! Got him! What did just happen there? Jadeja pushed one through and Kohli simply missed to get bat on ball, no feet movement, trying to open the face of the bat but was too late. The ball cannoned into the stumps and Jadeja doesn't know whether to celebrate India's captain wicket or not. Raises his arms in celebrations but as if to say ' oh he has missed it' , rather than ' COME ON, I have got him ' Kohli b Jadeja 8(11)

OUT! My word, what is RCB upto!? ABD tried the reverse sweep, the ball was pushed down the leg side and AB just held his bat out rather than trying to play it through point or behind point or even third man. The ball sneaked through and AB losing his balance and MS Dhomni completing an easy stumpings according to his standards. AB de Villiers st Dhoni b Harbhajan 1(4)

OUT! Mandeep Singh falls. Not the smartest of shots by him. Bends on his knee and sweeps it straight to deep backward square leg. Jadeja has his second wicket. What a spell he is bowling here. Mandeep Singh c Willey b Jadeja 7 (13)

FIFTY! Half-century for Parthiv Patel! He has held one end for RCB and seen four wickets fall around him. Was scratchy to begin with but has unfurled some delightful strokes to reach the milestone in 37 balls. His team desperately needs him to bat through today.

OUT! That is number 5 for Chennai Super Kings! Well-set Parthiv Patel is back on his way. And it is the golden arm for Jadeja once again that gives RCB the wicket. He picks his third. RCB's innings in tatters. Parthiv Patel c and b Jadeja 53(41)

OUT! Excellent delivery from Harbhajan Singh. Murugan Ashwin had no clue as he played for the conventinal offspiner with the ball holding its line and with Ashwin leaning forward had his foot on the line when MS Dhoni removed the stumps. RCB's slump continues. Murugan Ashwin st Dhoni b Harbhajan 1(2)

OUT! De Grandhomme perishes! The end for RCB is nearing! They are crashing out here. Willey strikes with the first off the new spell. Bowled round the wicket started off with a cutter and De Grandhomme cannot get the connection the big heave. Goes up in the air and Raina takes a simple catch. C De Grandhomme c Raina b Willey 8 (8)

OUT! Chennai is on fire! With the ball and in the field! Willey gets the direct-hit from mid off to send Umesh Yadav packing! This is turning out to be embarrassing for the visiting side. Hit the stumps on the full no chance for Umesh. U Yadav run out Willey1 (5)

After 20 overs,Royal Challengers Bangalore 127/9 ( Tim Southee 36 , ) Hysteria all around on the ground. Inside edge from Southee and Siraj is running towards the batsman's end, Southee asks him to return and while he is turning to go back to the non-striker's end, he twists or does himself. He is on the floor mid pitch. Easy run out on offer and Ngidi with another wild throw at the bowler's end allows the stuggling Siraj to get up and jog back to safety. Couple of inside edges from Southee gives three runs off the first five balls. Run out off the last ball as Siraj returned for the second run, he was struggling and was never going to make it, but with nothing to lose they had to go for it. CSK need 128 to win in 20 overs.

OUT! What a delivery to uproot Watto's offstump! Does him by pace and hint of away swing! Watson doesn't get his bat in the line of the bat as the ball hits the base of the offstump. First wicket for Umesh and RCB. S Watson b U Yadav 11 (14)

OUT! Stunning work by Southee at the long on boundary to hold on to the catch. He leaps, stretches and plucks the catch over his head, lands, takes a step back and is very close to the ropes. Shows awareness by tossing the ball in the air as his balance continues to push him beyond. Goes outside, jumps in and takes the catch. Raina was looking to flat bat it over long for a maximum is undone by Southee's presence in the field as Umesh takes his second wicket. S Raina c Southee b U Yadav 25(21)

OUT! Rayudu cannot believe what he has done here! Ashwin is lucky to get the wicket off the first ball off his spell. It was a short delivery that Rayudu look to force off the back foot and slam it out of the ground, lost his shape while playing it and instead sliced it to short third man fielder. A Rayudu c Siraj b Murugan Ashwin 32(25)

OUT! Well..well is there a twist in the tale? Colin de Grandhomme with the wicket as Shorey cannot keep his cut down and it went straight to Mandeep Singh at backward point. D Shorey c Mandeep b de Grandhomme 8(9)

DROPPED! Parthiv Patel ahs put down another chance! Bravo looked to strike over the cover fielder. He did get a feather but Parthiv isn't able to close his hands in time. Was not the easiest of chances but need to be taken while defending low totals. He is the only one with 50 against his name today, but his keeping skills were always under the scanner. RCB will miss QdK. How costly will this be.

DROPPED! Oh dear! RCB do not deserve to win this now! Chahal has put down a chance in the deep. Another reprieve for Dwayne Bravo. Bowler Murugan Ashwin isn't happy, neither is Kohli. He has had to go through so many emotions throughout the day.

Chennai Super Kings register a six-wicket win over Royal Challengers Bangalore! Chennai Super Kings chase the target down 128/4 in 18th over with MS Dhoni and Dwayne Bravo remaining unbeaten on 31 and 14 respectively. Chahal overstepped before Dhoni thwacked the last couple of sixes. The ball he overstepped was the one MSD missed it and when Chahal turned to appeal and to his dismay he saw the Umpire's hand extended horizontally rather than his finger. He would have been out as the ball seemed to be heading towards the stumps. While it might not have impacted the final result, but could have made things interesting.

IPL 2018, Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore at Pune, latest update and cricket score: Chennai Super Kings register a six-wicket win over Royal Challengers Bangalore! Chennai Super Kings chase the target down 128/4 in 18th over with MS Dhoni and Dwayne Bravo remaining unbeaten on 31 and 14 respectively.

Preview: Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will aim to improve their bowling and fielding and return to their winning ways when they take on Royal Challengers Bangalore (IPL) in a crunch Indian Premier League (IPL) encounter on Saturday.

Batting-heavy CSK slipped to a six-wicket defeat against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Thursday night due to some sloppy fielding and a poor bowling effort.

The KKR spinners bowled superbly to keep the MS Dhoni-led team to 177/5. Shubman Gill and Dinesh Karthik then made the most of some inexperienced bowling by the likes of K.M. Asif to get KKR past the line.

Ravindra Jadeja also dropped KKR opener Sunil Narine twice on 6 off consecutive deliveries.

CSK also lost comprehensively to Mumbai Indians by eight wickets on April 28, resulting in them dropping to second spot in the points table.

The CSK batters have been doing well with Ambati Rayudu, Australian Shane Watson, West Indian Dwayne Bravo, skipper Dhoni and Suresh Raina contributing regularly.

Rayudu, especially, has batted well both as an opener and at number four, scoring 391 runs so far.

Dhoni, who remained unbeaten on 43 against KKR, has reminded his critics that he is not past his prime and will be expected to continue his purple patch with the bat against Virat Kohli-led RCB.

The CSK bowlers had been generally impressive with Shardul Thakur at the top.

But in their defeats against MI and KKR, the bowling attack could not defend the scores put up by their batters and appears to be missing the services of injured Deepak Chahar.

The pacers and the spinners led by veteran Harbhajan Singh need to play to potential to restrict a devastating RCB batting line-up, spearheaded by Kohli.

RCB, who beat Mumbai by 14 runs in their last game, will be eager to avenge their five-wicket defeat at home against CSK.

It is a must-win game for Kohli and Co who are in the fifth spot, having won three of their eight matches.

RCB too have some batting problems with only Kohli leading from the front, amassing 449 runs in nine matches.

RCB will expect to welcome back star South African batsman AB de Villiers, who missed out games due to fever.

He has scored 280 runs in six games and has looked in fine touch.

They also require Quinton de Kock (201 runs in 8 games) and Brendon McCullum (122 runs in 5 games), who are yet to play to their potential, to chip in.

Kohli's bone of contention has been RCB's death bowling as they have leaked runs in this phase.

Umesh Yadav (11 wickets) and Yuzvendra Chahal (7 wickets) have stamped their class, but Mohammad Siraj and Washington Sunder (four wickets) have performed below par.

The squads:

CSK: Mahendra Singh Dhoni (captain), Suresh Raina, Ravindra Jadeja, Faf du Plessis, Harbhajan Singh, Dwayne Bravo, Shane Watson, Ambati Rayudu, KM Asif, Kanishk Seth, Lungi Ngidi, Dhruv Shorey, Murali Vijay, Sam Billings, Mark Wood, Kshitiz Sharma, Monu Kumar, Chaitanya Bishnoi, Imran Tahir, Karn Sharma, Shardul Thakur, N. Jagadeesan, David Willey.

RCB: Virat Kohli (captain), Quinton de Kock, Brendon McCullum, AB de Villiers, Sarfaraz Khan, Mandeep Singh, Chris Woakes, Washington Sundar, Umesh Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Colin de Grandhomme, Moeen Ali, Pawan Negi, Mohammed Siraj, Corey Anderson, Parthiv Patel, Tim Southee.

With inputs from IANS