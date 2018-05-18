First Cricket
IPL 2018: It's a bird, it's a plane, it's AB de Villiers; Royal Challengers Bangalore player pulls off an outrageous catch

There are things which ordinary cricketers do on the field and there are things AB de Villiers does on the field. On Thursday, the Royal Challengers Bangalore cricketer pulled off an absolute world-class catch at deep mid-wicket boundary.

FirstCricket Staff, May 18, 2018

There are things which ordinary cricketers do on the field and then there are things AB de Villiers does on the field. On Thursday, the Royal Challengers Bangalore cricketer pulled off an absolute world-class catch at the deep mid-wicket boundary to dismiss Sunrisers Hyderabad's Alex Hales. It was easily one of the best catches ever taken on a cricket field.

Chasing a huge total of 219 for victory, Sunrisers Hyderabad were off to a bad start with Shikhar Dhawan failing to make an impact. His opening partner Hales was gaining momentum and set to make a big score. In the final ball of the eighth over, Hales came down the track to Moeen Ali and launched the ball over deep mid-wicket. De Villiers took a few steps back and jumped to take a stunner with his outstretched right hand and then managed to land inside the boundary rope.

Not just De Villiers' teammates, the cricketing world was also in disbelieve after watching the gravity-defying act. "You’re kidding me!" Danny Morrison, who was on commentary duties, screamed into the mic while a bewildered Michael Clarke added, "There’s nothing he cannot do. That is an unbelievable catch."

When asked about the catch during the post-match ceremony, Bangalore captain Kohli said, "AB’s catch was SpiderMan stuff, you don’t do that as normal human beings. He can do freakish things. His shots still leave me in awe, his fielding, I'm used it, but still it was fun to watch."

On the other hand, De Villiers' reaction later on to the catch was very modest. The South African merely said: "With the catch, I made it look tougher than it was. It curved away late, luckily it stuck. I got into a bad position."

Before taking the catch, De Villiers showed his might with the bat as he scored 69 from 39 balls to help Royal Challengers Bangalore post 218/6 in 20 overs. Sunrisers Hyderabad tried their best in the chase with skipper Kane Williamson making 81, but they ultimately fell short. With the win, Royal Challengers Bangalore keep their playoff hopes alive. 

Updated Date: May 18, 2018

