International Olympic Committee shortlists cricket for review for inclusion to 2028 Los Angeles Games

International Olympic Committee has shortlisted cricket, along with eight other sports, for a review for addition to the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, reported Espncricinfo. The development comes a month after the Local Organising Committee of the 2028 Games asked the apex cricket body (ICC) to submit a presentation to make their case for inclusion. However, a date for the presentation is yet to be fixed but is expected to be in the second quarter of next year when IOC is scheduled to meet in Mumbai, the report further added.

The other eight sports in fray are baseball/softball, flag football, lacrosse, break dancing, karate, kickboxing, squash and motorsport.

Earlier in February, IOC said in total 28 sports will be part of the 2028 edition while adding that the 'potential new sports' will be considered with a focus on youth. As per IOC rules, a sport should clear some set of criteria in order to be considered for inclusion.

This includes priorities to cost and complexity reduction, engaging the best athletes and sports with safety and health first, global appeal, host country interest, gender equality, youth relevance, supporting the environment, and long-term sustainability.

Cricket is currently being featured in the ongoing Commonwealth Games with the women's T20 format being played among eight nations.

ICC CEO Geoff Allardice said he was pleased the way the cricket was viewed during the Birmingham Games and feels it's worthy of a larger TV audience.

"We've seen from the Commonwealth Games how much the world's best players have enjoyed playing in front of big crowds and what I'm sure will be large TV audiences," Allardice told ESPNcricinfo. However, cricket was included in CWG 2022 after some hard lobbying from ICC and the England and Wales Cricket Board, who pointed the popularity of the game among the Commonwealth nations.

This is not the first time cricket was played at the CWG, as in 1998 Kuala Lumpur the sport featured in men's ODI format. However, at the Olympics, any sports discipline must feature both male and female athletes.

