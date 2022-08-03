Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
  • Home
  • Cricket
  • News
  • International Olympic Committee shortlists cricket for review for inclusion to 2028 Los Angeles Games

Cricket

International Olympic Committee shortlists cricket for review for inclusion to 2028 Los Angeles Games

Cricket, along with eight other sports, was shortlisted for a review by International Olympic Committee for addition to the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, reported Espncricinfo.

International Olympic Committee shortlists cricket for review for inclusion to 2028 Los Angeles Games

File photo of Smriti Mandhana. BCCI Women/Twitter

International Olympic Committee has shortlisted cricket, along with eight other sports, for a review for addition to the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, reported Espncricinfo. The development comes a month after the Local Organising Committee of the 2028 Games asked the apex cricket body (ICC) to submit a presentation to make their case for inclusion. However, a date for the presentation is yet to be fixed but is expected to be in the second quarter of next year when IOC is scheduled to meet in Mumbai, the report further added.
The other eight sports in fray are baseball/softball, flag football, lacrosse, break dancing, karate, kickboxing, squash and motorsport.
Earlier in February, IOC said in total 28 sports will be part of the 2028 edition while adding that the 'potential new sports' will be considered with a focus on youth. As per IOC rules, a sport should clear some set of criteria in order to be considered for inclusion.
This includes priorities to cost and complexity reduction, engaging the best athletes and sports with safety and health first, global appeal, host country interest, gender equality, youth relevance, supporting the environment, and long-term sustainability.
Cricket is currently being featured in the ongoing Commonwealth Games with the women's T20 format being played among eight nations.
ICC CEO Geoff Allardice said he was pleased the way the cricket was viewed during the Birmingham Games and feels it's worthy of a larger TV audience.
"We've seen from the Commonwealth Games how much the world's best players have enjoyed playing in front of big crowds and what I'm sure will be large TV audiences," Allardice told ESPNcricinfo.
 However, cricket was included in CWG 2022 after some hard lobbying from ICC and the England and Wales Cricket Board, who pointed the popularity of the game among the Commonwealth nations.
This is not the first time cricket was played at the CWG, as in 1998 Kuala Lumpur the sport featured in men's ODI format.  However, at the Olympics, any sports discipline must feature both male and female athletes.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: August 03, 2022 22:22:29 IST

Tags:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

Scotland cricket board resigns over racism report
First Cricket News

Scotland cricket board resigns over racism report

In its resignation letter Cricket Scotland said it was "truly sorry" and apologised to "everyone who has experienced racism, or any other form of discrimination" while playing the game in Scotland.

Cricket Scotland found to be 'institutionally racist' with 448 examples in review
First Cricket News

Cricket Scotland found to be 'institutionally racist' with 448 examples in review

The report, which was described as a "wake up call for Scottish sport", found 448 examples of institutional racism.

Why Indian skippers are treated shabbily and shafted
Opinion

Why Indian skippers are treated shabbily and shafted

Why is it that a cricket mad country like India, with a board that is as rich as some small nations and powerful enough to dictate the playing schedule internationally, finds it so difficult to ensure a smooth transition when it comes to its captains?