The inaugural season of the International League T20 (ILT20) is all set to begin on 13 January in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). This year, six teams – Abu Dhabi Knight Riders, Dubai Capitals, Gulf Giants, Desert Vipers, MI Emirates and Sharjah Warriors – will compete in the ILT20, the second highest-paying franchise cricket tournament after the Indian Premier League (IPL).

A total of 34 matches will be held at different venues across Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah during the event which will continue till 12 February.

In the opening match of the ILT20 2023, Dubai Capitals will take on Abu Dhabi Knight Riders on Friday at the Dubai International Stadium.

ILT20 Format

ILT20 will follow the same league-based round-robin format as IPL. Throughout the group stage, the teams will face each other twice – home and away fixtures. After all the matches are completed, the top four teams based on the points table will advance to the playoffs.

The top two will play the first Qualifier, while the third and fourth teams will meet in the Eliminator. The team coming out victorious in Qualifier 1 will directly make their place in the final. On the other hand, Qualifier 2 will see the loser from Qualifier 1 and the winner of Eliminator crossing swords to earn a place in the summit game.

Apart from domestic cricketers, a number of international names will take part in the ILT20. Stars of franchise competitions like Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Joe Root, Sikandar Raza, Dwayne Bravo, Paul Stirling, Nicholas Pooran, Kieron Pollard, Chris Lynn, Marcus Stoinis and also former India batter Robin Uthappa will bring more excitement in the month-long event.

Unlike other franchise tournaments, as many as nine overseas players are permitted to be included in the playing XI.

ILT20 2023 Telecast and Live Streaming Details

Zee Network is the official broadcaster for the debut season of the International League T20 (ILT20). All the matches will be streamed live only on the Zee5 mobile application and website.

ILT20 2023 Fixtures (all times in IST)

13 January

Dubai Capitals vs Abu Dhabi Knight Riders- Dubai International Stadium- 7:30 PM.

14 January

MI Emirates, Sharjah Warriors- Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi- 7:30 PM.

15 January

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Gulf Giants- Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi- 3:30 PM.

Desert Vipers vs Sharjah Warriors- Dubai International Stadium- 7:30 PM.

16 January

Dubai Capitals vs Gulf Giants- Dubai International Stadium- 7:30 PM.

17 January

Sharjah Warriors vs MI Emirates- Sharjah Cricket Stadium- 7:30 PM.

18 January

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Desert Vipers- 7:30 PM.

19 January

Dubai Capitals vs Gulf Giants- Sharjah Cricket Stadium- 7:30 PM.

20 January

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Desert Vipers- Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi- 7:30 PM.

21 January

Dubai Capitals vs Sharjah Warriors- Dubai International Stadium- 3:30 PM.

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs MI Emirates- Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi- 7:30 PM.

22 January

Desert Vipers vs Gulf Giants- Dubai International Stadium- 3:30 PM.

Dubai Capitals vs MI Emirates- Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi- 7:30 PM.

23 January

Gulf Giants vs Sharjah Warriors- Dubai International Stadium- 7:30 PM.

24 January

Desert Vipers vs MI Emirates- Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi- 7:30 PM.

25 January

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Gulf Giants- Dubai International Stadium- 7:30 PM.

26 January

Sharjah Warriors vs Dubai Capitals- Sharjah Cricket Stadium- 7:30 PM.

27 January

Gulf Giants vs MI Emirates- Dubai International Stadium- 7:30 PM.

28 January

Sharjah Warriors vs Abu Dhabi Knight Riders- Sharjah Cricket Stadium- 3:30 PM.

Dubai Capitals vs Desert Vipers- Dubai International Stadium- 7:30 PM.

29 January

Desert Vipers vs MI Emirates- Sharjah Cricket Stadium- 7:30 PM.

30 January

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Dubai Capitals- Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi- 7:30 PM.

31 January

Sharjah Warriors vs Desert Vipers- Sharjah Cricket Stadium- 7:30 PM.

1 February

Gulf Giants vs MI Emirates- Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi- 7:30 PM.

2 February

Dubai Capitals vs Desert Vipers- Dubai International Stadium- 7:30 PM.

3 February

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs MI Emirates- Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi- 7:30 PM.

4 February

Desert Vipers vs Gulf Giants- Dubai International Stadium- 3:30 PM.

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Sharjah Warriors- Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi- 7:30 PM.

5 February

Dubai Capitals vs MI Emirates- Dubai International Stadium- 7:30 PM.

6 February

Sharjah Warriors vs Gulf Giants- Sharjah Cricket Stadium- 7:30 PM.

8 February

Qualifier 1- Team 1 (TBD) vs Team 2 (TBD)- Dubai International Stadium- 7:30 PM.

9 February

Eliminator- Team 3 (TBD) vs Team 4 (TBD)- Sharjah Cricket Stadium- 7:30 PM.

10 February

Qualifier 2- Winner of Eliminator (TBD) vs Loser of Qualifier 1 (TBD)- Dubai International Stadium- 7:30 PM.

12 February

ILT20 Final- Qualifier 1 Winner (TBD) vs Qualifier 2 Winner (TBD)- Dubai International Stadium- 7:30 PM.

ILT20 2023 Full Squads

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders: Sunil Narine (c), Andre Russell, Jonny Bairstow, Paul Stirling, Lahiru Kumara, Charith Asalanka, Colin Ingram, Akeal Hosein, Seekkuge Prasanna, Ravi Rampaul, Raymond Reifer, Kennar Lewis, Ali Khan, Brandon Glover.

MI Emirates: Kieron Pollard (c), Dwayne Bravo, Nicholas Pooran, Trent Boult, Andre Fletcher, Imran Tahir, Samit Patel, Will Smeed, Jordan Thompson, Najibullah Zadran, Zahir Khan, Fazalhaq Farooqui, Bas de Leede, Brad Wheal.

Dubai Capital: Rovman Powell (c), Dushmantha Chameera, Hazratullah Zazai, Fabian Allen, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Sikandar Raza, Niroshan Dickwella, Dasun Shanaka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dan Lawrence, Blessing Muzarabani, Isuru Udana, Fred Klaassen, George Munsey.

Gulf Giants: James Vince (c), Shimron Hetmyer, Chris Jordan, Chris Lynn, Tom Banton, Dominic Drakes, David Wiese, Jamie Overton, Richard Gleeson, Rehan Ahmed, Wayne Madsen, Liam Dawson, Qais Ahmad, Ollie Pope.

Desert Vipers: Colin Munro (c), Alex Hales, Ben Duckett, Benny Howell, Ruben Trumpelmann, Sam Billings, Sandeep Lamichhane, Saqib Mahmood, Sheldon Cottrell, Sherfane Rutherford, Tom Curran, Wanindu Hasaranga

Sharjah Warriors: Moeen Ali (c), Evin Lewis, Dawid Malan, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Chris Benjamin, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Mohammad Nabi, Chris Woakes, JJ Smit, Mark Deyal, Noor Ahmad, Danny Briggs, Naveen-ul-Haq, Bilal Khan.

