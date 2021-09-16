'Inspirational player, commentator and campaigner': Tributes pour in for Michael Holding as he retires from commentary

Michael Holding, one of the fiercest pacers and one of the most respected voices in world cricket, has called time on his illustrious career as a commentator and broadcaster.

The 67-year-old, who was part of Sky Sports' commentary panel for over 20 years, had been contemplating hanging up the microphone for the last one year.

The former West Indian pacer, who was part of the Test series between India and England, had earlier said that he won't be able to travel and be on the road like he used to at his age anymore.

"I am not too sure how much further than 2020 I will be going with commentary. I cannot see myself going much further down the road at my age. I am 66 years old now, I am not 36, 46 or 56, Holding, who started doing cricket commentary in 1991 in the Caribbean, had said on a radio talk show.

"I told (Sky) that I could not commit to more than a year at a time. If this year gets totally destroyed, I might have to think about 2021 because I can't just walk away from Sky, a company that has done so much good for me."

Holding, who bid adieu to international cricket in 1987, was widely respected for his famous insightful analysis. His views on racism in sport and society in the aftermath of African-American George Floyd's murder by a white policeman, had been a talking point last year.

Dubbed 'Whispering Death' during his playing days, Holding has played 60 Tests and 102 ODIs, taking 391 international wickets during his career.

Fans, fellow commentators, journalists and former cricketers offered their tributes on Twitter:

Michael Holding is a legendary bowler .. Commentator .. Campaigner .. but even a more so a GREAT guy who will be sorely missed around the Comm boxes .. Happy retirement Mikie .. 👍 — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) September 15, 2021

'Inspirational player, commentator & campaigner'

Wishing Michael Holding all the best on your retirement from broadcasting. Inspirational player, commentator & campaigner. An honour & a privilege to have shared media centres with you around the world. #bbccricket pic.twitter.com/8v51NK7Gmo — Adam Mountford (@tmsproducer) September 15, 2021

Michael Holding has announced his retirement from cricket commentary after 30 years at Sky Sports. A man of towering intelligence and empathy. He will be sorely missed. pic.twitter.com/HY1w2kaXcs — HLTCO (@HLTCO) September 15, 2021

A big loss to the game of cricket - former West Indies legend Michael Holding has announced his retirement as a cricket commentator #Cricket — Saj Sadiq (@SajSadiqCricket) September 15, 2021

One of the greatest commentators of all time, and one of the finest voices the game has ever heard..end of a great innings..sad to see him call it a day..the man has been all class! #MichaelHolding pic.twitter.com/VqowZu1B9O — Hemant (@hemantbuch) September 15, 2021

Q: The most important lesson about being a good commentator..

Holding: ‘Don’t. Talk. More. Than. Necessary’ What a voice, what a man! Thank you, Mikey. #MichaelHolding https://t.co/RAQqLryrca — Raunak Kapoor (@RaunakRK) September 15, 2021

Cultural icon

A lot of cricket people didnt know or acknowledge racism's existence until Michael Holding put everyone on blast. The fact he got several cricket fans/journalists/tv companies to at least pay lip service speaks to the cultural icon that he was and became. Happy retirement Mikey — Caribbean Cricket Podcast (@CaribCricket) September 15, 2021

A favourite Michael Holding moment on air. Jayasuriya was going berserk (one of those innings). He hit a six. The crowd went wild. The co-commentator (might be Greig) was ecstatic. When all the noise subsided, the thick, rich, expressionless voice announced, "a-naa-dar six." — Abhishek Mukherjee (@SachinAzharCT) (@ovshake42) September 16, 2021

Michael HOLDING - “Mikey” An absolute gentleman with a strong view but a soft hearted , warm person . The kind of person you’d walk into a war with .Spent little time with him,but made plenty of memories. Loved his straight forward nature and his warm laugh Happy retirement❤️ pic.twitter.com/2f2wsYfPbN — DK (@DineshKarthik) September 15, 2021

"I am privileged to call him friend"

From the very first day I met him, Michael Holding has always been kind, understanding and encouraging to me; even when I messed up. I am privileged to call him friend and mentor. I will celebrate and be thankful the teachings he brought. — Ian Raphael Bishop (@irbishi) September 15, 2021

Michael Holding is one of the greatest cricketing minds of any generation, but I suspect his work outside of playing and commentating will prove his most important. He’s owed us nothing, but given us everything. — Tom Carpenter (@Carpo34) September 15, 2021

With inputs from PTI