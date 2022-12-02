Pooja Vastrakar was ruled out due to an injury as India announced the squad for the upcoming five-match T20I series against Australia on Friday. Uncapped left-arm pacer Anjali Sarvani has received her maiden call-up.

Maharashtra left-handed all-rounder Devika Vaidya makes a comeback to the India side after more than four years.

All-rounder Sneh Rana has been left out of the India squad, while Harleen Deol and Yastika Bhatia return to the T20I team. They were not part of the squad in England and the Asia Cup.

The BCCI also announced that Monika Patel, Arundhati Reddy, SB Pokharkar and Simran Bahadur will join the squad as net bowlers.

India’s squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (Captain), Smriti Mandhana (vice-captain), Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia (wicket-keeper), Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Radha Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Renuka Singh Thakur, Meghna Singh, Anjali Sarvani, Devika Vaidya, S Meghana, Richa Ghosh (wicket-keeper), Harleen Deol

Matches:

1st T20I: 9 December at DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai

2nd T20I: 11 December at DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai

3rd T20I: 14 December at Cricket Club of India, Mumbai

4th T20I: 17 December at Cricket Club of India, Mumbai

5th T20I: 20 December at Cricket Club of India, Mumbai

