'Inevitable': Twitter users react to Virat Kohli's decision to step down as RCB captain at end of season

  • FirstCricket Staff
  • September 20th, 2021
  • 0:02:22 IST

Virat Kohli's announcement on Sunday, that he will step down as captain of Indian Premier League team Royal Challengers Bangalore at the end of the current season, came as no surprise to many on Twitter.

The mercurial batsman's decision, after all, came just two days after he had announced he will quit national T20 captaincy after next month's T20 World Cup.

File image of Virat Kohli. Sportzpics

The 32-year-old has been a cornerstones of the Bengaluru-based franchise and he announced that he will continue to be a part of the RCB squad until he retires.

"This will be my last IPL as captain of RCB. I'll continue to be an RCB player till I play my last IPL game. I thank all the RCB fans for believing in me and supporting me," Kohli said in a statement issued by RCB. "It has been a great and an inspiring journey, captaining a talented bunch of players in the RCB squad. I would like to take this opportunity to thank the RCB management, coaches, support staff, players, and the entire RCB family, who have been instrumental in the growth of the franchise over the years. It wasn't an easy decision but one that has been well thought of and in the best interest of this wonderful franchise."

Here's how Twitter users reacted to Kohli's decision:

