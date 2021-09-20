'Inevitable': Twitter users react to Virat Kohli's decision to step down as RCB captain at end of season

Virat Kohli's announcement on Sunday, that he will step down as captain of Indian Premier League team Royal Challengers Bangalore at the end of the current season, came as no surprise to many on Twitter.

The mercurial batsman's decision, after all, came just two days after he had announced he will quit national T20 captaincy after next month's T20 World Cup.

The 32-year-old has been a cornerstones of the Bengaluru-based franchise and he announced that he will continue to be a part of the RCB squad until he retires.

"This will be my last IPL as captain of RCB. I'll continue to be an RCB player till I play my last IPL game. I thank all the RCB fans for believing in me and supporting me," Kohli said in a statement issued by RCB. "It has been a great and an inspiring journey, captaining a talented bunch of players in the RCB squad. I would like to take this opportunity to thank the RCB management, coaches, support staff, players, and the entire RCB family, who have been instrumental in the growth of the franchise over the years. It wasn't an easy decision but one that has been well thought of and in the best interest of this wonderful franchise."

Here's how Twitter users reacted to Kohli's decision:

Good call by Virat. If he’s not captaining India because of excessive workload, leading the franchise makes no sense. https://t.co/RrtZcyCnu2 — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) September 19, 2021

Virat Kohli didn't make it about himself. He made it about giving his best for India and RCB till the end of his playing days. My respect for him just keeps growing. — Joy Bhattacharjya (@joybhattacharj) September 19, 2021

It was inevitable once he gave up captaincy of the Indian T20 team that he would give up the #RCB position too. It is part of his plan for the future. I think it is the right decision. Who knows, maybe he can sign off with what the #RCB fans want so badly! https://t.co/Tvi4Tzm4tP — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) September 19, 2021