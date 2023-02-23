Player of the Match: Ashleigh Gardner

"Bowling the last over, my average heart-rate is probably like 190. That just shows the way we fight as a team, and that's what we kind of spoke about in the huddle right at the end. We probably weren't in a winning position and that's when this team does best. When our backs are up against the wall, we find a way and we scrap really hard and that's what we did today with the ball. I think we set up the game really well with the bat, probably missed a few with the ball but I think that fight we showed shows the character of this team.

(Meg was telling me to) just be really clear with what I want to execute, we obviously know that they have handy batters all the way down, so it's about being clear on what you want to do and not give any freebies. I was just trying to hit the wicket and keep the stumps in play as often as possible. Always nice spending time in the middle, spending time with Meg as well. She is always calm and keeps it simple out there. I felt with the confidence coming into this game after the couple of innings I have had throughout this World Cup, I guess I gotta take that confidence into the next game and then hopefully win in the final."