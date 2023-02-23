Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
  IND W vs AUS W T20 World Cup Highlights: Australia beat India by 5 runs, qualify for another final

INDW vs AUSW Semi-Final: India ran Australia close in 173 run chase but fell narrowly short in the TFollow live cricket score and ball-by-ball updates in India vs Australia at the Women's T20 World Cup.

Australia women beat India by 5 runs to move into the final of the 2023 Women's T20 World Cup in South Africa. AP

22:00 (IST)

Australia captain Meg Lanning

"One of the best wins I have been involved in. To fightback from behind well behind and win despite not playing our best cricket. India have got some incredible players. Came right down to the wire and we had to seize those clutch moments. We stayed in the game and that's what you got to do under pressure. We didn't executed as well as we would have liked, but we never panicked. Can't wait to be out here on Sunday."

22:00 (IST)

India captain Harmanpreet Kaur

"Can't be unluckier than this, to get that momentum back when me and Jemi were batting. We didn't expect this. The way I got runout, can't be unluckier than that. We discussed about fighting till the last ball. The result didn't go our way, but I am happy with the way we played in this tournament. We know we have a good batting line up even if we lose early wickets. Jemi was outstanding today. Happy to see those performances. Happy to see them play their natural game. We gave those easy catches away. We can only learn from these lessons and not repeat the mistakes."

21:59 (IST)

Player of the Match: Ashleigh Gardner

"Bowling the last over, my average heart-rate is probably like 190. That just shows the way we fight as a team, and that's what we kind of spoke about in the huddle right at the end. We probably weren't in a winning position and that's when this team does best. When our backs are up against the wall, we find a way and we scrap really hard and that's what we did today with the ball. I think we set up the game really well with the bat, probably missed a few with the ball but I think that fight we showed shows the character of this team.

(Meg was telling me to) just be really clear with what I want to execute, we obviously know that they have handy batters all the way down, so it's about being clear on what you want to do and not give any freebies. I was just trying to hit the wicket and keep the stumps in play as often as possible. Always nice spending time in the middle, spending time with Meg as well. She is always calm and keeps it simple out there. I felt with the confidence coming into this game after the couple of innings I have had throughout this World Cup, I guess I gotta take that confidence into the next game and then hopefully win in the final."

21:59 (IST)

These are just crazy numbers!

21:58 (IST)

India ran Australia close in the Commonwealth Games final and today too. But could very well have gone over the line if they had battled better in the closing stages

21:57 (IST)

Still a bit baffled by this Harmanpreet Kaur run out to be honest. 

21:54 (IST)

Australia in Women's T20 World Cups:

2009: Semi-Final
2010: 🏆
2012: 🏆
2014: 🏆
2016: Final
2018: 🏆
2020: 🏆
2023: ? (Final)

21:48 (IST)

Australia beat India by 5 runs. Four runs from the last ball for Deepti Sharma but the job was done a ball prior. Heartbreak for India in how close they ran and could have even gone over the line despite a horrendous day in the field. An incredible fight despite the first innings, despite losing three early wickets. They can keep their heads up high with this effort. Harmanpreet and Jemimah with a superb fight alas it didn't work out in the end

21:41 (IST)
wkt

Radha Yadav is GONE!

Radha Yadav had no option but to go for it and she did. Unfortunately, there was no power on the shot and it fell comfortably into Ellyse Perry's hands. Gardner strikes and Yadav is gone for a duck.

India need 11 runs from 2 balls

21:39 (IST)

Double from the first two balls with Deepti Sharma on strike. Great fielding and perfect throws helping Australia out. 12 needed from 4. Need a boundary at the very least

21:48 (IST)

21:41 (IST)

Radha Yadav is GONE!

Radha Yadav had no option but to go for it and she did. Unfortunately, there was no power on the shot and it fell comfortably into Ellyse Perry's hands. Gardner strikes and Yadav is gone for a duck.

India need 11 runs from 2 balls
21:37 (IST)

Sneh Rana is BOWLED!

Sneh Rana comes down the track and Jonassen with a flat delivery to get the job done. Swing, a massive swing but no contact with the ball at all. Rana is gone for 11 runs from 10 balls. India need 16 runs from 6 balls
21:26 (IST)

RICHA GHOSH IS OUT!

Richa Ghosh swings, desperately, but only finds the fielder in the deep. Darcie Brown has swung the match Australia's way with crucial wickets and kept the flow of runs down. Short of length, Richa cramped for room and goes big but finds McGrath at wide long-on

Richa Ghosh c McGrath b Darcie Brown 14(17), India 135/6
21:22 (IST)

Harmanpreet Kaur is run out!

Harmanpreet Kaur departs after scoring 52 runs and it comes in absurd fashion. She made the ground in a double but her bat got stuck before the crease and is run out. Her feet were in the air when Healy took the bails off. 

⚠️ First time in 5 years that Harmanpreet has been run out

India are 134/5 after 15 overs
21:18 (IST)

FIFTY FOR HARMANPREET!

Back-to-back boundaries for the India skipper and she gets to the milestone in 32 balls. Richa Ghosh congratulates her captain and hugs, while her teammates are up to their feet in the dug out. 
21:00 (IST)

Jemimah Rodrigues departs!

Jemimah Rodrigues is gone and she is absolutely livid with herself. Yells at herself as she walks back, hits her helmet with the bat in anger. Short slower delivery from Darcie Brown, it would have been a wide had she let it be given how much it bounced. Instead, 'Jemi' decided to jump and tried to ramp it over the keeper. Instead, she tickles it to Healy who completes the simple catch. Gift!

Rodrigues c Healy b Brown 43 (24), India 97/3
20:50 (IST)

Fifty run partnership

50 run stand between Jemimah Rodrigues and Harmanpreet Kaur. They desperately needed someone to stick around and bat through after losing those early three wickets. Bit of a mix up in getting this single but no harm done in the end as the throw came at the wrong end.

India are 80/3 after 9 overs, need 93 runs more
20:31 (IST)

Yastika RUN OUT!

India are three down in four overs. Yastika comes down the wicket, flicks the full delivery from Darcie Brown straight to mid-wicket. She calls Jemimah for a quick single. Jemimah considered it and instantly turned back on seeing Harris pounce on the ball. Both Indian batters stranded at the bowling end and the throw goes to Healy who finishes the formalities. Yastika tries to get back but that was futile

Yastika run out (Harris/Healy) 4 (7)
20:21 (IST)

Smriti Mandhana departs!

India go two down and lose both openers. Smriti Mandhana is late on the Ashleigh Gardner delivery. Did it get pad first or the bat? Pad it is confirms UltraEdge after Australia do take the review. Mandhana looks to slash it but is late on it and is struck pad first. 

Mandhana lbw Gardner 2 (5)
20:18 (IST)

Shafali Verma is leg before!

Appeal for leg before on Shafali Verma. Umpire has a long think before raising the finger. India batters discuss whether to review and they do. No bat involved on UltraEdge. Schutt drags the length back, Shafali looks to flick it but plays around it. Review confirms it would have struck top of leg stump. Umpire's call and Verma is gone for 9 runs

Verma lbw 9 (6)
20:03 (IST)

Australia post 172/4, Target: 173 runs

India have been handed a stiff 173 run target with Australia putting 172/4 on the board. Meg Lanning remaining unbeaten on 49 runs at the end. Beth Mooney scoring a fifty. Ashleigh Gardner with a well-timed cameo as well. India were poor in the field and cost themselves quite a few runs. Elsewhere, poor field placements and poor deliveries didn't help.

Last 10 overs: 103 runs

Last 2 overs: 30 runs
19:53 (IST)

BOWLED!

Well bowled! Slower delivery from Shikha Pandey. Harris slogs and misses as she plays slightly early. The ball goes on to hit the middle stump. Harris gone for 7 runs

Harris b Shikha 7 (4)
19:48 (IST)

BOWLED!

Ashleigh Gardner is bowled by Deepti Sharma for 31 runs from 18 balls. Yorker, arm ball and it has taken the off stump. Brilliant knock from Gardner to take the tempo up for Australia

Gardner b Deepti 31 (18)
19:27 (IST)

BETH MOONEY DEPARTS!

Beth Mooney has to walk. Slashed by Mooney, it goes into the air towards Shafali Verma. She had dropped her on 32 runs and now redeems it with this catch. Throws the ball away in equal part relief and frustration. Huge wicket but has that already hurt India

Mooney c Shafali b Shikha Pandey 54 (37)
19:24 (IST)

FIFTY FOR BETH MOONEY!

WHAT A SHOT! Cracking shot! Full delivery and it has been scooped over short third man. 50 runs for Mooney
19:05 (IST)

STUMPED!

Alyssa Healy comes down the track, swings and misses completely. Australia's big game player departs for 25 runs from 26 balls. Full and wide of off stump by Radha Yadav, the ball stays low and beats Healy on the under edge. Simple task for Richa Ghosh

Healy st Ghosh b Radha Yadav 25 (26)
18:11 (IST)

Australia XI

Australia's playing XI: Alyssa Healy(w), Beth Mooney, Meg Lanning(c), Ashleigh Gardner, Ellyse Perry, Tahlia McGrath, Grace Harris, Georgia Wareham, Jess Jonassen, Megan Schutt, Darcie Brown
18:09 (IST)

India XI

Harmanpreet Kaur is fit to lead India after running high fever earlier. She has passed the fitness test today.

India XI: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Richa Ghosh(w), Deepti Sharma, Yastika Bhatia, Sneh Rana, Shikha Pandey, Radha Yadav, Renuka Thakur Singh
18:06 (IST)

TOSS!

Australia have won the toss and opted to bat against India

Women’s T20 World Cup, India vs Australia Preview: India will play defending champions Australia in the semi-finals of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 in Cape Town, South Africa on Thursday.

India and Australia met in the final of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup in Melbourne in 2020. The match was won by the hosts by 85 runs.

Australia, the world’s number-one women’s T20 cricket team, have won the T20 World Cup five times in seven editions. India ranked fourth, have only made it to the final once.

The two teams have contested in T20 match 30 times. India have only won six matches, whereas Australia have won 22. One match ended in a tie, while another ended in a draw.

India have not beaten Australia in their last 11 matches and will be the underdogs on Thursday. Australia’s women’s cricket team won all four of their group matches, while India finished second with one loss and three wins. India lost their match against England, who will face South Africa in the second semi-final on Friday.

In the end, India made it through with relative ease, despite the loss to England in their third match. Wins over Pakistan and West Indies saw Harmanpreet Kaur’s side begin the tournament well, and they were effectively already through when they took to the field to play Ireland in their final match due to a superior net run rate.

(with inputs from ANI)

Updated Date: February 23, 2023 22:04:03 IST

