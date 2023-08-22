Legendary India cricketer Sunil Gavaskar believes that India should build their 15-member squad for the ODI World Cup around the team that has been announced for the Asia Cup.

The BCCI announced the 17-man India squad for the Asia Cup, and features the likes of Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul, who return from injuries, while also including young batter Tilak Varma.

However, Yuzvendra Chahal was left out of the squad for the continental tournament, meaning India will be with just one wrist-spinner in Kuldeep Yadav.

Ravichandran Ashwin was another notable absentee from the side, as the all-rounder would have provided batting depth.

Gavaskar, however, was happy with the team, but said that the team management should look at the bigger picture, that is the World Cup.

“The team that has been selected for the Asia Cup is a good team. We should have the 15 for the World Cup from this team only. When you play for India, every match is important. You should always strive to win every match,” Gavaskar said on Aaj Tak.

“And Asia Cup is a big tournament. But winning the World Cup is totally different, that can’t be replicated by an Asia Cup win. So you have to look at the bigger picture. If they win Asia Cup, very good but the goal is to win the World Cup,” he added.

Gavaskar was unhappy with the talk regarding Ashwin’s omission from the Asia Cup squad. “Yes, there are a few players who will believe that they are lucky. But the team is selected. So don’t talk about Ashwin. Stop creating controversy. This is our team now,” said the 74-year-old.

“If you don’t like it, don’t watch the matches but stop saying that he should have been picked or another should be there, this is a wrong mindset,” he added.

Axar Patel and Ravindra Jadeja were included for the Asia Cup and the duo adds depth to India’s batting line-up. Gavaskar believes that the current team can go onto win the World Cup.

“Yes, absolutely (this team can win the World Cup). Who else would you have picked? I don’t think any player can claim that there has been an injustice to him. The experienced and in-form players have been selected in the 17-member Asia Cup squad,” added the former Mumbai cricketer.

KL Rahul has picked up a fresh niggle ahead of the Asia Cup, but Gavaskar was all for Rahul’s selection in the team.

“Let’s see what his injury is like. Winning the Asia Cup is important but the goal is the World Cup. So if the team management wants KL Rahul in the World Cup squad then I think it’s right that they have selected him for Asia Cup despite a niggle.

“As far as India are concerned, there are 11 days to go. That’s enough time to recover from a niggle. And there are more matches as well, right till the middle of September. I think it will be fair to give KL Rahul (a chance) after all that he has done for India in the past, to give him the opportunity to recover,” Gavaskar stated.

India begin their Asia Cup campaign against Pakistan on 2 September in Pallekele, before facing Nepal at the same venue on 4 September.