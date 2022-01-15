Virat Kohli on Saturday dropped a bombshell by quitting Test captaincy a day after India lost the Test series in South Africa 1-2.

Kohli was appointed Test captain in 2014 when M S Dhoni stepped down in the middle of the series against Australia.

"Every thing has to come to a halt at some stage and for me as Test captain of India, it's now. There have been many ups and also some downs along the journey but there has never been lack of effort or lack of belief," Kohli wrote in a statement which he posted on Twitter, taking everyone by surprise.

Kohli led India to the top of world rankings and during his tenure, the team recorded a memorable series win in Australia.

The 33-year old had recently quit as T20 captain and was later sacked at ODI captain by the BCCI.

Here are some of the Twitter reactions:

What?!!!!! 😳 — Gaurav Kapur (@gauravkapur) January 15, 2022

Thank you Virat. The past few years were, without a doubt, the Golden Era of Indian Cricket. You took Indian cricket to heights we had never known. I hope the next few years are even better, and you play a part in that journey. Please accept my heartfelt gratitude. https://t.co/7ihaTgb40X — Abhishek Mukherjee (@ovshake42) January 15, 2022

Without a doubt one of the most successful captains ever and a champion and advocate for test cricket. He's been handled poorly these last few months but his reign will be remembered as one, if not the, most successful in the history of Indian test cricket. https://t.co/VJfFMWsLjC — Adam Sutherland (@ADSutherland_) January 15, 2022

India's greatest Test captain ever, Statistically and otherwise. Great stint, Virat! — Bastab K Parida (@ParidaBastab) January 15, 2022

India deserved @imVkohli Indians did not. Thank you captain. The country will realise what they have lost in the years to come. #ViratKohli #Cricket #TeamIndia — Anindya Dutta #AdvantageIndia 🇮🇳 (@Cric_Writer) January 15, 2022

When Virat took over as Test captain, India winning a test overseas was an achievement, now if India lose an overseas test series it is an upset. And that's how far he has taken Indian cricket forward, and that will be his legacy. Congratulations on successful reign @imVkohli 👏🏻 pic.twitter.com/My2MOXNwMc — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) January 15, 2022

Whenever the talk of Indian cricket captains will arise in test cricket @imVkohli ‘s name will be up there,not only for results but the kind of impact he had as a captain. Thank you #ViratKohli — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) January 15, 2022

India’s Test ranking, When Kohli took over as a captain: 7th When Kohli is stepping down as a captain : 1st#ViratKohli — Umang Pabari (@UPStatsman) January 15, 2022

Always my Captain ❤ pic.twitter.com/Lma3STGAqu — Shreyas Sahoo (@imShreyas25) January 15, 2022

