India's bowling in fourth innings was absolutely listless: Virender Sehwag reacts to Edgbaston Test loss

Virender Sehwag has slammed the Indian bowling after their defeat in the Edgbaston Test. England's seven-wicket win in the rescheduled fifth Test helped the hosts square the series 2-2 and retain the Pataudi Trophy.

Chasing a 378 run target, England cantered to the finishing line inside 77 overs after losing just three wickets. Former skipper Joe Root scored 142 not out while in-form Jonny Bairstow smashed an unbeaten 114, his second century of the match.

Also Read: Talking points from the Edgbaston Test

Indian bowlers who had dismissed England for just 284 in the first innings struggled in the second essay with the pitch offering little help. Only captain Jasprit Bumrah was among wickets as he scalped two. The other dismissal, of Alex Lees, was a run-out.

Reacting to the match result, Sehwag tweeted India were let down by "listless" bowling.

"Congratulations England on your highest successful run chase. India have quite a few issues to address, only Pujara & Pant from the top 6 scoring runs and Jadeja batting brilliantly, but need batsman to be in form. Bowling in the fourth innings was absolutely listless," he tweeted.

Congratulations England on your highest successful run chase.

India have quite a few issues to address,only Pujara & Pant from the top 6 scoring runs and Jadeja batting brilliantly, but need batsman to be in form. Bowling in the fourth innings was absolutely listless #INDvsENG — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) July 5, 2022

Also Read: We will review why batters are failing in third innings of Tests, says Dravid

Also in a tweet, Sehwag branded Root the "best Test batsman" in the world after the latter completed his century. "4th Test hundred of the series for this amazing Run machine, Joe Root. The best test batsman in the world right now," Sehwag wrote.

4th Test hundred of the series for this amazing Run machine, Joe Root. The best test batsman in the world right now #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/aypOmWLFTW — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) July 5, 2022

Meanwhile, India will look to quickly get over the disappointment of the Test loss at Edgbaston as the three-match T20I series against England starts 7 July.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.