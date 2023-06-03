In Indian cricket, the year 2007 is mostly remembered for winning the first edition of the T20 World Cup. But the Men in Blue just months before the T20 World Cup had a very disappointing run in the 2007 ODI World Cup.

Virender Sehwag, who was not only part of the 2007 squad but also the 2003 team which reached the final and the 2011 World Cup winning squad, believes that despite the unornate run the Indian team at that time was the best in the world.

Sehwag, talking on Gaurav Kapur on Breakfast with Champions, said, “2007 hurt more. Our team in 2007 was the best team in the world at the time. On paper, you won’t find a better team than that, even before or after. In 2003, we lost the final, in 2011, we won, but we didn’t have such big names ever. We lost 2 matches, won 1 and that too against Bermuda.”

“Everyone thought we would reach the next round. We had a 2-day break after the league stage. We lost, we didn’t have tickets. We had to stay two days extra at Trinidad and Tobago without any practice. In those two days, I didn’t ask for room service or housekeeping, I didn’t even step out of the room. With the help of a relative in the US, I arranged for Prison Break and finished three seasons of the show during that time,” he added.

In 2007 India could not take their campaign even beyond the pool stage. Not only Sri Lanka defeated India, but in what was seen as a surprising upset even Bangladesh managed to defeat the side studded with stars like Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, Sourav Ganguly, Virender Sehwag, Yuvraj Singh, MS Dhoni, and Anil Kumble.

The poor performance triggered a huge furore among the fans in India and there were also incidents of people taking to the streets in protest and burning effigies of Indian players.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.