Indian fans slam Sourav Ganguly’s tweet after India Women’s CWG Final defeat

The Indian cricket board's (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly was slammed on micro-blogging site Twitter after his tweet on the women's final loss at the Commonwealth Games against Australia.

India Women were on the verge of winning their first Commonwealth gold but had to settle for the silver medal following a nine-run defeat against the mighty Australia Women in the final. After the loss at Birmingham's Edgbaston Cricket Ground on Sunday, many former cricketers took to social media to express their views on India's defeat.

While some of them backed the squad for going so far in the competition, others conveyed their regret at the loss. Among them, BCCI President Sourav Ganguly’s congratulatory tweet caught the attention of Indian fans. Apart from lauding India women, the former India captain expressed his discontent with the side's defeat in the final.

In the short message, Sourav Ganguly wrote, “Congratulations to the Indian women's team for winning silver. But they will go home disappointed as it was their game tonight.” The post received likes and re-tweets in adequate numbers. But Ganguly turned off the option to comment on his tweet.

Congratulations to the Indian women's team for winning silver ..But they will go home disappointed as it was their game tonite ..@BCCIWomen — Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) August 7, 2022

Quoting his tweet, some Indian fans urged him to organise more domestic tournaments for women cricketers. According to them, playing more cricket will make them understand their mistakes, which will be beneficial later on. A few of them also requested Sourav Ganguly to appoint a better coach for the squad.

One of the fans asked Ganguly to organise the Women's IPL, and more domestic as well as international fixtures for women.

You know what's in your hands? The WIPL. More money for domestic games. Actual intl. fixtures for the women's team in all formats. https://t.co/iAiEFy1s8f — Swati Moitra (@swatiatrest) August 9, 2022

Another individual reminded him, “How much disappointed till today you are, after losing 20 finals being the Captain of the side.”

How much disappointed till today you @SGanguly99 are, after losing 20 finals being the Captain of the side @BCCIWomen @BCCI https://t.co/CBrwuKha2w

— Arun Rajput (@ArunRaj56911505) August 9, 2022

A few fans reminded him of India's 2003 World Cup final defeat under Ganguly's captaincy.

@SGanguly99 Dada,remember similar situation (or even worse) during 2003 WC…

Unlike girls this time…You never bounced back from the slipping away match from 1st over (15 runs) you bowled…& All out (324, 40th Over)…

You were still considered “He-ros”.. https://t.co/nYM8wzbW3G — ImASB (@sanambhaila) August 9, 2022

Disappointed??? ICC Cricket World Cup 2003 Finals, Johannesburg? Rings a bell? Dada ? https://t.co/uEhVy3lrra — Ahmir (@Ahmirsf) August 9, 2022

Some fans slammed his record as an administrator for not focusing more on women's cricket.

Here are some other note-worthy reactions:

Says the biggest disappointment as an Administrator. https://t.co/JPEM6DcKHk

It’s was their game alright, but how long are we going to brush team selections under the carpet or the fact that there is a need to address the mental make-up of the team under pressure. Can we have the selectors speak up please? https://t.co/DT9Q2isoJY — Manuja (@manujaveerappa) August 8, 2022

they will go disappointed surely... ...and the biggest reason will be because they don't have a good board. https://t.co/8vXodUi3fC — Harry(c)👑 (@FcHarmanpreet) August 8, 2022

More mental health support

A team psychologist

Keep the domestic cricket coming

Press conferences explaining team selections

More competitive games Can we add this to CWG 2026 gold vision board? https://t.co/t4virBZzoe — Lavanya 🎙️🎥👩🏻‍💻 (@lav_narayanan) August 7, 2022

In the CWG Final, India Women had a target of 162 runs to chase down in 20 overs. In reply, they lost their opening pair of Shafali Verma and Smriti Mandhana early in the game. After that, Jemimah Rodrigues and skipper Harmanpreet Kaur stitched a 96-run partnership and reignited hopes for a gold medal.

But the remaining batters failed to produce anything significant as India lost their final 5 wickets for just 13 runs. In the end, they fell just nine runs short of getting to the victory line.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.