India would have won three World Cups if I had played under Virat Kohli's captaincy: S Sreesanth

Former India pacer S Sreesanth has made a strong statement and said that the Men in Blue would have won three World Cups under Virat Kohli had the fast bowler been a part of the side.

"If I would have been a part of the team under Virat’s captaincy, India would have won the World Cup in 2015, 2019 & 2021," he said during an interview with CricChat on the ShareChat Audio Chatroom.

Kohli had led India in the 50-over World Cup in 2019 and the T20 World Cup in 2021 while the side was led by MS Dhoni in 2015.

Sreesanth had been a part of the Indian side that lifted the T20 World Cup in 2007 and the ODI World Cup in 2011 under the captaincy of Dhoni. "We won that World Cup for Sachin Tendulkar," he added.

India failed to win an ICC Trophy under Kohli's captaincy as they lost the Champions Trophy 2017 final to Pakistan, the 2019 World Cup semi-final to New Zealand and didn't find a place in the knockouts in the 2021 T20 World Cup.

The right-handed batter stepped down from captaincy across formats and the baton has been handed to Rohit Sharma.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.