Playing XIs

West Indies Women: Rashada Williams(wk), Shemaine Campbelle, Shabika Gajnabi, Hayley Matthews(c), Zaida James, Djenaba Joseph, Aaliyah Alleyne, Shamilia Connell, Afy Fletcher, Trishan Holder, Jannillea Glasgow

India Women: Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Yastika Bhatia(wk), Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Devika Vaidya, Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Shikha Pandey, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Renuka Thakur Singh

Toss | India opt to bowl first

India and West Indies women will face off each other in the last match of the tri-nation series which is largely inconsequential in terms of deciding the finalists of the tournaments.

India and South Africa have already made it to the final of the series and the Caribbean women have found themselves utterly short of the standards set by the other two sides as they failed to win even a single match.

India will start as the clear favourites in this matchup whereas West Indies will look to make a mark and gain some confidence as this tournament is also supposed to be a dress rehearsal for the upcoming Women’s T20 World Cup.

India might also want to test a few combinations or work with a different strategy on the field considering a defeat either will not push them out of the competition.

