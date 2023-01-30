India Women vs West Indies Women Live: Harmanpreet Kaur won the toss and opted to bowl first in East London's Buffalo Park Stadium.
Playing XIs
West Indies Women: Rashada Williams(wk), Shemaine Campbelle, Shabika Gajnabi, Hayley Matthews(c), Zaida James, Djenaba Joseph, Aaliyah Alleyne, Shamilia Connell, Afy Fletcher, Trishan Holder, Jannillea Glasgow
India Women: Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Yastika Bhatia(wk), Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Devika Vaidya, Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Shikha Pandey, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Renuka Thakur Singh
Toss | India opt to bowl first
India and West Indies women will face off each other in the last match of the tri-nation series which is largely inconsequential in terms of deciding the finalists of the tournaments.
India and South Africa have already made it to the final of the series and the Caribbean women have found themselves utterly short of the standards set by the other two sides as they failed to win even a single match.
India will start as the clear favourites in this matchup whereas West Indies will look to make a mark and gain some confidence as this tournament is also supposed to be a dress rehearsal for the upcoming Women’s T20 World Cup.
India might also want to test a few combinations or work with a different strategy on the field considering a defeat either will not push them out of the competition.
While the ICC has maintained silence over the matter, reports suggest that the sporting body’s Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and his team have come under the scanner.
Looking at the Indian squad, the Harmanpreet Kaur-led unit will miss two of their enforcers- batter Shefali Verma and wicketkeeper Richa Ghosh. Both of them are now serving the junior team in the inaugural edition of the ICC U-19 Women's T20 World Cup.
Captain Harmanpreet Kaur missed T20I against South Africa owing to illness, whereas pacers did not feature in the playing XI.