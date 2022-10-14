India women vs Sri Lanka women Live Streaming: India women face Sri Lanka women in the Women’s Asia Cup 2022 final on Saturday at the Sylhet International Stadium. The Saturday encounter will be India’s eighth straight Asia Cup final and they have six titles to their name.

The Harmanpreet Kaur-led India will also start the final as heavy favourites as they lead the head-to-head race against Sri Lanka 17-4 in women’s T20Is. Batter Jemimah Rodrigues has been in great form, amassing 215 runs in seven games so far at a strike rate of 138. Opener Shafali Verma has 161 runs in five matches so far. Deepti Sharma leads the wicket-takers chart with 13 scalps. Smriti Mandhana and Harmanpreet only add to India’s daunting stature in the Asia Cup.

IND vs SL final preview: India gun for record-extending seventh title

Sri Lanka meanwhile would rely on Harshitha Madavi and Inoka Ranaweera. Harshitha Madavi has scored 201 runs in the tournament so far while Inoka Ranaweera has taken 12 wickets.

Sri Lanka have never won the Asia Cup title but India’s loss to Pakistan in the group stage was just another indication that anything can happen in this format.

Here are all the details about the match.

When will India vs Sri Lanka Women’s Asia Cup 2022 final be played?

The India vs Sri Lanka Women’s Asia Cup 2022 final be played on 15 October.

What time will India vs Sri Lanka Women’s Asia Cup 2022 final start?

The India vs Sri Lanka Women’s Asia Cup 2022 final will start at 1 PM IST. The toss will take place at 12.30 PM IST.

Where will India vs Sri Lanka Women’s Asia Cup 2022 final be played?

The India vs Sri Lanka Women’s Asia Cup 2022 final will be played at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium in Bangladesh.

Where can we watch India vs Sri Lanka Women’s Asia Cup 2022 final in India?

The India vs Sri Lanka Women’s Asia Cup 2022 final will be broadcast on Satr Sports network. You can also live stream the match on Disney+ Hotstar.

