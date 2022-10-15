Women’s Asia Cup Final, India women vs Sri Lanka women: India vs Sri Lanka have a chance to upset an Indian side once again at the Asia Cup, this time in a match with higher importance attached to it.

The Men’s team defeated India in the group stage last month and ensured an early ouster. Their women’s counterparts now have an opportunity to rock the Indian side in the finals of the Women’s Asia Cup.

India women will face Sri Lanka women to win a record-extending seventh Asia Cup title, after an unlikely upset at the 2018 edition wherein the favourites were beaten by Bangladesh.

The final of the Women’s Asia Cup will be played at the Sylhet International Stadium in Bangladesh.

Harmanpreet Kaur-led India will once again start as the favourites against Sri Lanka. In the earlier Asia Cup contest between the two sides, India defeated Sri Lanka by 41 runs and they boast of a 17-4 head-to-head record.

The Indian squad is in sublime form this tournament with Jemimah Rodrigues and Shafali Verma amidst runs being the first and third-highest scorers in the tournament respectively. Deepti Sharma tops the bowling charts with 13 wickets to her name. India have won all their games in the tournament except the unlikely loss to Pakistan.

Sri Lanka, on the other hand, were off-colour against India and Pakistan but won their remaining four games in the group stage. But their best win of the tournament came against Pakistan in the semi-finals wherein they defended a poultry total of 122 and won the match by one run.

Sri Lanka will look to win their maiden Asia Cup title and upset a confident Indian side once again.

