India women vs Sri Lanka women: Harmanpreet Kaur overtakes Mithali Raj’s record in 2nd T20I

Weeks after Mithali Raj called it a day, her successor Harmanpreet Kaur scripted a new record as she overtook the former to become India’s leading run-getter in T20Is. Kaur is currently in Sri Lanka and she achieved this feat in the second match in Dambulla, which the tourists won by five wickets.

In this match, Harmanpreet scored an unbeaten 31 off 32 deliveries with the help of two fours as India chased down the 126-run target with five balls to spare. She now leads the list with 2,372 runs from 123 matches and is eight runs ahead of Mithali, who has 2,364 runs from 89 matches.

As things stand right now, Kaur is only women Indian cricketer to crack a ton in this format, having notched up a century against New Zealand in the 2018 edition of the T20 World Cup. Smriti Mandhana stands third on the list with 2,011 runs from 86 matches, while Jemimah Rodrigues is fourth with 1,094 runs from 52 matches.

As far as the overall numbers are concerned, New Zealand all-rounder Suzie Bates tops the charts among women cricketers with 3,380 runs from 126 matches. In this list, Kaur stands seventh while Mithali is the only other Indian in the top 10.

As for the second T20I, Sri Lanka were not up to the mark on a difficult surface as far as their batting was concerned as Indian bowlers managed to pick up wickets at regular intervals. Chasing 126, Indian openers Mandhana and Shafali Verma raced off the mark with a 30-run partnership. India never looked back after this partnership and clinched the match with 5-wickets to spare.

For Sri Lanka, Inoka Ranaweera and Oshadi Ranasinghe took two wickets each respectively. This was India’s 12th successive T20I win over Sri Lanka.

