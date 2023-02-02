Preview: Harmanpreet Kaur-led India will face hosts South Africa in the final of the women’s triangular series, that had also involved West Indies. The match will take place at Buffalo Park in East London (South Africa).

India and South Africa finished first and second respectively, with 14 and 10 points, while West Indies, led by Hayley Matthews, ended winless after four matches, failing to secure even a single point.

South Africa will be led by Sune Luus, and boast of likes of Masabata Klaas and Nonkululeko Mlaba, who are the hosts’ leading wicket-takers in the tournament so far, with five and four scalps respectively.

The likes of Laura Wolvardt and skipper Luus will look to get some runs on the board. The two have notched up 73 and 59 runs so far.

Harmanpreet Kaur and Smriti Mandhana features among the top three run-scorers in this tri-series, with 88 and 86 runs respectively. Hayley Matthews leads the chart currently, with 125 runs.

This match will be crucial for both teams as they look to wrap up preparations before the Women’s T20 World Cup, that begins in Cape Town on 10 February.

Squads:

India women: Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Yastika Bhatia(w), Devika Vaidya, Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Shikha Pandey, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Renuka Thakur Singh, Sushma Verma, Sneh Rana, Sabbhineni Meghana, Meghna Singh, Radha Yadav, Anjali Sarvani, Amanjot Kaur.

South Africa women: Laura Wolvaardt, Tazmin Brits, Marizanne Kapp, Sune Luus(c), Chloe Tryon, Annerie Dercksen, Nadine de Klerk, Sinalo Jafta(w), Tumi Sekhukhune, Shabnim Ismail, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Delmi Tucker, Tebogo Macheke, Anneke Bosch, Lara Goodall, Ayabonga Khaka, Masabata Klaas

