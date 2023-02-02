That's all we have for you from this match. Next up for both teams is the Women's T20 World Cup. India will certainly look to put up an improved performance. Until next time, it's goodbye from all of us!
South Africa Women beat India Women by 5 wickets
|India Women
|South Africa Women
|109/4 (20.0 ov) - R/R 5.45
|113/5 (18.0 ov) - R/R 6.28
|Batting
|Status
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|Chloe Tryon
|not out
|57
|32
|6
|2
|Nadine de Klerk
|not out
|17
|17
|1
|0
|Bowling
|0
|M
|R
|W
|Rajeshwari Gayakwad
|4
|0
|25
|1
|Sneh Rana
|4
|0
|21
|2
|Current Partnership
|Last Wicket 66/5 (13.1)
|
47 (47) R/R: 9.72
Nadine de Klerk 17(17)
Chloe Tryon 30(12)
|
Annerie Dercksen 8(11) S.R (72.72)
c & b Sneh Rana
IND-W vs SA-W , Highlights: South Africa beat India by five wickets after Choe Tryon's unbeaten 57 to clinch the T20I tri-series tournament.
That's all we have for you from this match. Next up for both teams is the Women's T20 World Cup. India will certainly look to put up an improved performance. Until next time, it's goodbye from all of us!
After 18 overs,South Africa Women 113/5 ( Chloe Tryon 57 , Nadine de Klerk 17)
South Africa win! It's not meant to be for India tonight, who were unbeaten throughout the tri-series, but they lose their plot in the summit clash. Chloe Tryon's unbeaten 57 takes South Africa home with two overs to spare.
After 17 overs,South Africa Women 100/5 ( Chloe Tryon 50 , Nadine de Klerk 11)
Gayakwad into her final over. India on the back seat at the moment as South Africa inch towards victory. Chloe Tryon gets to her fifty, off just 30 balls. South Africa reach the 100-run mark. SA need 10 runs from 18 balls.
OUT! Caught and bowled by Sneh Rana and Dercksen departs. Another one bites the dust. Annerie Dercksen c and b Sneh Rana 8
OUT! Caught by Deepti Sharma at short third and Sune Luus has to depart. Renuka Singh with the wicket of the South African skipper. Luus c Deepti Sharma b Renuka Singh 12
After 10 overs,South Africa Women 46/3 ( Sune Luus (C) 12 , Chloe Tryon 17)
Rajeshwari Gayakwad bowls the 10th over of the chase. Luus collects a boundary off the first ball of the over, scopping it down fine leg. Meanwhile, India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur seems to be in a discomfort at the moment, and the physio assesses Harmanpreet as the players take a drinks break. Action continues moments later, and Tryon hits Gayakwad for a four. 10 runs off the over.
OUT! Rajeshwari Gayakwad removes Lara Goodall, who is cleaned up by the spinners. Things going from bad to worse for the hosts, who will have their task very much cut out. Goodall b Gayakwad 7
After 6 overs,South Africa Women 19/2 ( Lara Goodall 6 , Sune Luus (C) 4)
Good powerplay for India, conceding just 19 runs, and more importantly, taking two wickets. South Africa have their task cut out, needing 91 runs from 84 balls to win the tri-series tournament.
OUT! Caught behind by Yastika Bhatia and Tamzin Britz has to depart. Sneh Rana with the wicket. India off to a good start in this powerplay phase, taking two wickets. Tazmin Brits c Yastika b Sneh Rana 8
OUT! Deepti Sharma strikes as Laura Wolvaardt is cleaned up. Early breakthrough for Team India. We're in for a closely-fought contest here. Wolvaardt b Deepti Sharma 0
OUT! Caught and bowled by Sneh Rana and Dercksen departs. Another one bites the dust. Annerie Dercksen c and b Sneh Rana 8
OUT! Caught by Deepti Sharma at short third and Sune Luus has to depart. Renuka Singh with the wicket of the South African skipper. Luus c Deepti Sharma b Renuka Singh 12
OUT! Rajeshwari Gayakwad removes Lara Goodall, who is cleaned up by the spinners. Things going from bad to worse for the hosts, who will have their task very much cut out. Goodall b Gayakwad 7
OUT! Caught behind by Yastika Bhatia and Tamzin Britz has to depart. Sneh Rana with the wicket. India off to a good start in this powerplay phase, taking two wickets. Tazmin Brits c Yastika b Sneh Rana 8
OUT! Deepti Sharma strikes as Laura Wolvaardt is cleaned up. Early breakthrough for Team India. We're in for a closely-fought contest here. Wolvaardt b Deepti Sharma 0
OUT! Another much-needed wicket for South Africa, as Harmanpreet departs. Captain gets captain as Sune Luus is the hosts' wicket-taker. Harmanpreet came down the pitch, went for the slog across the line but she was beaten by the flight of the ball and the South African keeper did the rest, stumping the Indian skipper. Kaur st Sinalo Jafta b Luus 21
OUT! Mlaba had taken the wicket of Mandhana in her first over, and she strikes yet again, this time removing Jemimah after she is stumbed by South African keeper Sinalo Jafta. Rodrigues st Sinalo Jafta b Mlaba 11
Women's tri-series final LIVE updates
OUT! Mlaba strikes for South Africa, cleaning up Smriti Mandhana for a duck. Early breakthrough for the hosts as they get rid of one of India's best batters. Smriti swings across the line and misses as the ball hits the leg-stump. Mandhana b Mlaba 0
Preview: Harmanpreet Kaur-led India will face hosts South Africa in the final of the women’s triangular series, that had also involved West Indies. The match will take place at Buffalo Park in East London (South Africa).
India and South Africa finished first and second respectively, with 14 and 10 points, while West Indies, led by Hayley Matthews, ended winless after four matches, failing to secure even a single point.
South Africa will be led by Sune Luus, and boast of likes of Masabata Klaas and Nonkululeko Mlaba, who are the hosts’ leading wicket-takers in the tournament so far, with five and four scalps respectively.
The likes of Laura Wolvardt and skipper Luus will look to get some runs on the board. The two have notched up 73 and 59 runs so far.
Harmanpreet Kaur and Smriti Mandhana features among the top three run-scorers in this tri-series, with 88 and 86 runs respectively. Hayley Matthews leads the chart currently, with 125 runs.
This match will be crucial for both teams as they look to wrap up preparations before the Women’s T20 World Cup, that begins in Cape Town on 10 February.
Squads:
India women: Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Yastika Bhatia(w), Devika Vaidya, Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Shikha Pandey, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Renuka Thakur Singh, Sushma Verma, Sneh Rana, Sabbhineni Meghana, Meghna Singh, Radha Yadav, Anjali Sarvani, Amanjot Kaur.
South Africa women: Laura Wolvaardt, Tazmin Brits, Marizanne Kapp, Sune Luus(c), Chloe Tryon, Annerie Dercksen, Nadine de Klerk, Sinalo Jafta(w), Tumi Sekhukhune, Shabnim Ismail, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Delmi Tucker, Tebogo Macheke, Anneke Bosch, Lara Goodall, Ayabonga Khaka, Masabata Klaas
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
India’s rising global profile is due to several accomplishments like unique 'World Class Digital Public Infrastructure' namely, Aadhaar, Co-Win and UPI; the COVID-19 vaccination drive in unparalleled scale and speed; proactive roles in frontier areas such as achieving climate-related goals, mission
The former Pakistan cricketer also seemed doubtful about who would replace Babar Azam as captain in the T20 Internationals.
Taiwan has responded to China's threats by ordering more defensive weaponry from the U.S., leveraging its democracy and high-tech economy to strengthen foreign relations and revitalizing its domestic arms industry