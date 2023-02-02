With the Women’s T20 World Cup around the corner, India will be eager to conclude the final leg of their preparations with a win in the tri-series final against South Africa in East London on Thursday.

India, following their 1-4 series loss to Australia at home, have bounced back with three wins in the tri-series and would be hoping to end the tournament on a high before they enter the 10-team global competition beginning on February 10.

India had got the better of South Africa in the tri-series opener before their repeat league fixture was washed out. India beat West Indies twice to enter the final.

Where will the IND-W vs SA-W tri-series final be played?

IND-W vs SA-W tri-series final will be played at Buffalo Park in East London, South Africa.

When will IND-W vs SA-W tri-series final be played?

IND-W vs SA-W tri-series final starts at 6:30 PM IST on Thursday, February 2. Toss will take place half an hour before the start of play.

How can I watch the IND-W vs SA-W tri-series final?

The tri-series final between India and South Africa will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network. You can also watch the live streaming of the tri-series final on the Disney+ Hotstar app.

