IND-W vs SA-W Live streaming: The final match of the IND-W vs SA-W vs WI-W tri-series will be played today in Buffalo Park in East London, South Africa. India vs South Africa match begins at 6:30 PM IST
With the Women’s T20 World Cup around the corner, India will be eager to conclude the final leg of their preparations with a win in the tri-series final against South Africa in East London on Thursday.
India, following their 1-4 series loss to Australia at home, have bounced back with three wins in the tri-series and would be hoping to end the tournament on a high before they enter the 10-team global competition beginning on February 10.
India had got the better of South Africa in the tri-series opener before their repeat league fixture was washed out. India beat West Indies twice to enter the final.
Where will the IND-W vs SA-W tri-series final be played?
IND-W vs SA-W tri-series final will be played at Buffalo Park in East London, South Africa.
When will IND-W vs SA-W tri-series final be played?
IND-W vs SA-W tri-series final starts at 6:30 PM IST on Thursday, February 2. Toss will take place half an hour before the start of play.
How can I watch the IND-W vs SA-W tri-series final?
The tri-series final between India and South Africa will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network. You can also watch the live streaming of the tri-series final on the Disney+ Hotstar app.
Looking at the Indian squad, the Harmanpreet Kaur-led unit will miss two of their enforcers- batter Shefali Verma and wicketkeeper Richa Ghosh. Both of them are now serving the junior team in the inaugural edition of the ICC U-19 Women's T20 World Cup.
Captain Harmanpreet Kaur missed T20I against South Africa owing to illness, whereas pacers did not feature in the playing XI.
