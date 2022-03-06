Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
  India women vs Pakistan women Highlights, Women's Cricket World Cup 2022: Team India begin campaign with 107-run win

Pakistan Women Vs India Women LIVE SCORE (odi)

Quick Scorecard Full scorecard Ball by ball commentary FP commentary

Pakistan Women Vs India Women At Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui, 06 March, 2022

06 March, 2022
Starts 06:30 (IST)
Match Ended
India Women

India Women

244/7 (50.0 ov)

Match 4
Pakistan Women

Pakistan Women

137/10 (43.0 ov)

India Women beat Pakistan Women by 107 runs

Live Blog
India Women Pakistan Women
244/7 (50.0 ov) - R/R 4.88 137/10 (43.0 ov) - R/R 3.19

Match Ended

India Women beat Pakistan Women by 107 runs

Diana Baig - 18

Anam Amin - 5

This Over
Batting Status R B 4s 6s
Anam Amin not out 5 10 0 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Jhulan Goswami 10 1 26 2
Meghna Singh 7 3 21 1
Current Partnership Last Wicket 137/10 (43)

23 (23) R/R: 3.72

Diana Baig 18(27)
Anam Amin 5(10)

Diana Baig 24(35) S.R (68.57)

c Harmanpreet Kaur b Meghna Singh
India women vs Pakistan women Highlights, Women's Cricket World Cup 2022: Team India begin campaign with 107-run win

India women vs Pakistan women Highlights, Women's Cricket World Cup 2022: Team India begin campaign with 107-run win

13:35 (IST)

That brings us to the end of our coverage of the Sunday blockbuster between India and Pakistan at the Bay Oval, an encounter that turned out to be a one-sided encounter with the 'Women in Blue' bossing their way to a 107-run win, beginning their campaign in style and jumping to the top of the table ahead of South Africa with a solid Net Run Rate (2.140). Pakistan, meanwhile, are on the backfoot from the word go, and will need to brush the heavy defeat off and start on a fresh note when they take on powerhouses Australia in two days' time. India, meanwhile, have a four-day break and face hosts New Zealand four days from now.

For more cricketing action on Firstpost, you can follow our live coverge of Day 3 of the first Test between India and Sri Lanka at Mohali by clicking here. For now, this is Amit signing off, wishing you all a happy, relaxed Sunday!

Full Scorecard
13:29 (IST)

Mithali Raj: I’m relieved we won the first game, but there are a few things we need to work on. When you lose wickets in the middle order, it does put pressure. But very valuable partnership between Pooja and Sneha got us back on board. When you have all-rounders, you want to use them not just in one department, and that’s what we got to see today. We have a couple of days, and I’m sure she’ll definitely recover.

Full Scorecard
13:29 (IST)

Bismah Maroof: I think we bowled well in the game, but ended up bowling a few loose deliveries. Pooja and Sneha played very well. Credit to them. Our batting has to improve.

Full Scorecard
13:23 (IST)

Gayakwad's in some form at the moment!

Full Scorecard
13:21 (IST)

Pooja Vastrakar is the Player of the Match for her 67!

Vastrakar: Very happy with my performance. This is my first Player of the Match. Just wanted to build an innings and get India to the 200-mark. I like batting in such pressure situations. Face similar situations in domestic cricket. Had a chat with Sneh Rana, we wanted to guide India to a respectable total. We were told the wicket was a bit slow, not to think about 240-250 and guide India past 200 first. Physio told me I should be fine by the next game.

Full Scorecard
13:19 (IST)

After 43 overs,Pakistan Women 137/10 ( Anam Amin 5 , )

Meghna keeps Diana quiet in this over, the latter looking to hit everything out of the park with not much left to play for at the moment. Diana does connect in the final delivery, but ends up hitting straight down long on’s throat to depart for 24, signalling the end of what turned out to be a one-sided contest between the two South Asian neighbours.

India maintain their 100 per cent record against Pakistan in ODIs, notching up their 11th win in a row against the Women in Green.

Full Scorecard
13:17 (IST)
wkt

OUT! Meghna Singh collects the final wicket as Diana Baig holes out to the fielder at long on while looking for another big hit. With that, India begin their World Cup campaign in style with a comprehensive 107-run victory, bundling Pakistan out for 137 after setting them 245 to win.

Baig c Kaur b Singh 24(35)

Full Scorecard
13:11 (IST)

After 42 overs,Pakistan Women 137/9 ( Diana Baig 24 , Anam Amin 5)

FOUR! Baig takes a couple of steps down the track and slaps a length ball from Goswami down the ground to move into the 20s with a boundary. She heaves the ball through midwicket for a single in the penultimate ball. Dot to end the over, with Goswami signing off with 2/26 at the end of her quota.

Full Scorecard
13:07 (IST)

After 41 overs,Pakistan Women 132/9 ( Diana Baig 19 , Anam Amin 5)

Baig and Amin continue to score freely, with five coming off Rana’s penultimate over. Every run scored from here on could come in handy for Pakistan on the longer run keeping the net run rate in mind.

Full Scorecard
13:04 (IST)

After 40 overs,Pakistan Women 127/9 ( Diana Baig 17 , Anam Amin 2)

Goswami returns for one final burst. Last-wicket pair Baig and Anam Amin, meanwhile, keep the scoreboard ticking through singles, five of which are collected in this over.

Full Scorecard
Highlights

title-img
13:21 (IST)

Pooja Vastrakar is the Player of the Match for her 67!

Vastrakar: Very happy with my performance. This is my first Player of the Match. Just wanted to build an innings and get India to the 200-mark. I like batting in such pressure situations. Face similar situations in domestic cricket. Had a chat with Sneh Rana, we wanted to guide India to a respectable total. We were told the wicket was a bit slow, not to think about 240-250 and guide India past 200 first. Physio told me I should be fine by the next game.
13:17 (IST)

OUT! Meghna Singh collects the final wicket as Diana Baig holes out to the fielder at long on while looking for another big hit. With that, India begin their World Cup campaign in style with a comprehensive 107-run victory, bundling Pakistan out for 137 after setting them 245 to win.

Baig c Kaur b Singh 24(35)
12:56 (IST)

OUT! Another outstanding effort by Richa Ghosh as he races forward and completes a fine diving catch after a bat-pad deflection that results in Nashra Sandhu's dismissal for a five-ball duck. PAK 114/9

Sandhu c Ghosh b Rana 0(5)
12:50 (IST)

OUT! Gayakwad gets her fourth wicket by trapping Nawaz leg-before for 12. No reviews left for Pakistan, and Nawaz has to make her way back to the dug out now. PAK 113/8

Nawaz LBW Gayakwad 12(19)
12:38 (IST)

OUT! Gayakwad successfully appeals for leg-before after Sana misses while looking for an on-drive. The left-arm spinner got the ball to straighten along the leg stump, hitting Sana on the pad in front of the stumps, with HawkEye getting three reds. Pakistan lose their seventh wicket with less than 100 on board. PAK 98/7

Sana LBW Gayakwad 17(35)
12:24 (IST)

OUT! Ghosh has been outstanding behind the stumps so far today, whipping the bails off in a flash after Riaz skips down the track and misses after an ambitious swing of her bat, as Pakistan lose their sixth wicket. Time for the players to have a drink. PAK 87/6

Riaz st Ghosh b Gayakwad 11(23)
12:02 (IST)

OUT! Another caught-behind dismissal for Jhulan in her second spell, this one nearly identical to Sidra Ameen's dismissal. Dar attempts to cut the delivery that rises higher than what she had initially expected, getting the outside edge. Pakistan have lost half their side now with just 70 on board. PAK 70/5

Dar c Ghosh b Goswami 4(10)
 
11:50 (IST)

OUT! Jhulan Goswami returns to the attack and strikes right away, and it's a body blow to Pakistan as they lose the set batter in Sidra Ameen, who departs after a patient 30. Looks to steer this through point, but ends up nicking it to the keeper. PAK 67/4

Ameen c Ghosh b Goswami 30(65)
11:41 (IST)

OUT! One wicket leads to another, as Sneh Rana strikes in her first over; Sohail ends up getting a nick while looking to steer the ball square, and Deepti was quick to react at the lone slip position. PAK 58/3

Sohail c Sharma b Rana 5(4)
11:35 (IST)

OUT! Maroof departs right after bringing up the team fifty with a boundary, getting an under-edge while attempting a sweep. Excellent low catch by Richa Ghosh behind the stumps; she knew right away and the confidence in her appeal suggested the same. Another wicket falls to spin. PAK 53/2

Maroof c Ghosh b Deepti 15(25)
11:10 (IST)

OUT! Rajeshwari Gayakwad delivers the breakthrough, as Javeria Khan departs after holing out to Goswami at mid on! PAK 28/1

Khan c Goswami b Gayakwad 11(28)
09:52 (IST)

BOWLED! The partnership — worth 122, the highest ever for the seventh wicket in ODIs — is finally broken as Vastrakar misses while looking to go downtown, getting her leg stump uprooted in the process. Fatima Sana strikes in the final over of the innings. IND 236/7

Vastrakar b Fatima 67(59)
09:48 (IST)

FOUR! Rana brings up her half-century in style with a boundary off Baig in the penultimate over, requiring three deliveries fewer compared to Vastrakar to bring up the milestone. Has been a quality knock from the all-rounder, collecting four boundaries along the way. IND 226/6
09:41 (IST)

The hundred partnership comes up between Vastrakar and Rana for the seventh wicket, the former bringing up the milestone with a single shortly after getting to her half-century! This is also India's highest partnership for the seventh wicket. IND 214/6
09:40 (IST)

Pooja Vastrakar becomes the fourth India batter to score a fifty on World Cup debut — joining an elite club containing the likes of Anju Jain, Mithali Raj and Smriti Mandhana! Brings up the milestone with a brace at the start of the 47th over. Takes just 48 balls to get to her fifty, collecting six fours along the wayl IND 209/6
09:09 (IST)

FOUR! FIFTY partnership comes up between Sneh Rana and Pooja Vastrakar — the former playing a late cut towards third man to bring up the milestone. The pair have consumed just 46 deliveries so far. IND 164/6
08:45 (IST)

OUT! Things just go from bad to worse for India as skipper Mithali Raj departs after collecting just 9 off 36 balls. Skips down the crease looking to smash the ball down the ground, only to get a thick leading edge that results in a simple catch for Diana Baig at point. Second wicket for Nashra Sandhu. IND 114/6

Raj c Baig b Sandhu 9(36)
08:31 (IST)

BOWLED! Another one bites the dust, as Richa Ghosh ends up chopping the ball onto her stumps while looking for a slog sweep. Time for the players to have a drink now. India 112/5

Ghosh b Dar 1(5)
08:25 (IST)

OUT! Harmanpreet's trapped LBW off Nida Dar's bowling, as India lose their third wicket for just 12 runs in the middle overs to allow Pakistan to wrest control of the proceedings. Leaned forward for an on-drive, but ended up getting hit on the backpad after missing the ball. Goes for the review, and loses it after getting three reds. IND 108/4

Harmanpreet LBW Dar 4
08:08 (IST)

OUT! Anam gets the prized scalp of Mandhana, who departs after a well-composed half-century as she chips the ball straight back to the bowler for an easy return catch. India have lost both set batters in a space of a couple of overs. IND 98/3

Mandhana c and b Amin 52(75) 
07:59 (IST)

BOWLED! Nashra Sandhu strikes right after Mandhana brought up her half-century, getting rid of a fairly well set Deepti Sharma the very next delivery! Deepti got down on one knee and looking to pull this behind square, only to miss the ball completely and get her stumps shattered. IND 96/2

Deepti b Sandhu 40(57)
07:57 (IST)

FIFTY up for Smriti Mandhana — her 25th in ODIs and third in the ICC World Cup! Brings up her milestone with a single, taking 71 balls to get there, collecting three fours and a single along the way. IND 96/1
07:26 (IST)

Fifty partnership up between Smriti Mandhana and Deepti Sharma, the latter bringing up the milestone with a brace off Nida Dar at the start of the 14th over. IND 54/1
06:40 (IST)

BOWLED! Diana Baig gets the early breakthrough! Verma misses completely while looking to heave towards the midwicket region, and ends up getting her leg stump rattled. She departs for a six-ball duck, as India lose their first wicket with just four on the board. IND 4/1

Verma b Baig 0(6)
06:12 (IST)

Teams:

India: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma, Harmanpreet Kaur, Mithali Raj (c), Richa Ghosh (wk), Sneh Rana, Jhulan Goswami, Meghna Singh, Pooja Vastrakar, Rajeshwari Gayakwad

Pakistan: Javeria Khan, Sidra Amin, Bismah Maroof (c), Omaima Sohail, Nida Dar, Aliya Riaz, Fatima Sana, Sidra Nawaz (wk), Diana Baig, Nushra Sandhu, Anam Amin
06:09 (IST)

TOSS: India win the toss, and skipper Mithali Raj opts to bat

India vs Pakistan, Women's Cricket World Cup 2022 LIVE Score and Updates: Meghna keeps Diana quiet in this over, the latter looking to hit everything out of the park with not much left to play for at the moment. Diana does connect in the final delivery, but ends up hitting straight down long on’s throat to depart for 24, signalling the end of what turned out to be a one-sided contest between the two South Asian neighbours. India maintain their 100 per cent record against Pakistan in ODIs, notching up their 11th win in a row against the Women in Green.

Preview: India will begin their ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2022 campaign on Sunday with a high-octane clash against arch-rivals Pakistan.

India have been runners-up on two occasions — in 2005 and 2017 — and are aiming to go one better this time. This will be the last World Cup for cricket greats Jhulan Goswami and Mithali Raj, and that should serve as an extra motivation for the Women In Blue to get their hands on the world title.

An India-Pakistan clash always attracts a lot of attention but both the captains played down the hype around the game and said their focus would be to start their campaigns on a good note.

“I think as a team we are excited to get into the World Cup and starting our campaign tomorrow. It's the first game, we are not looking at it as it’s Pakistan we are playing against, we're looking at a team which has come prepared and we are equally prepared to put our best foot forward and we want to set a momentum going into the tournament, so that's how we look at our first game," India captain Mithali said ahead of the match.

“Every time we play a World Cup, every game is very different - different locations, different conditions, different opponent.

“We've tried to give everybody a go in the warm-up game, so that everybody gets into the rhythm, they form the core players - and for tomorrow's game I think all of them have been watching the first opening game and everybody has their set plans.”

Pakistan captain Bismah Maroof with Mithali Raj, her Indian counterpart. Image credit: Twitter/@TheRealPCB

India women vs Pakistan women Live Score, Women's Cricket World Cup 2022

Even as India go in as favourites, Pakistan skipper Bismah Maroof is hoping to put up a good show.

“We haven’t lived up to the mark yet - we have spoken about that, we haven’t scored much as the top order should, and we are hoping that in this World Cup as a batting unit, we can put up a good show,” she said.

“We have improved as a fast-bowling unit, especially Diana [Baig] and Fatima Sana have come far and I think we have gelled together. It's just that we have the right combination in our bowling that all the bowlers complement each other and it's just the batting.

“We're looking forward that if we can put up a good show in the batting, our bowling can do well.”

Here's all you need to know about when and where to watch India vs Pakistan Women's Cricket World Cup 2022 match:

When will the Women's Cricket World Cup 2022 match between India and Pakistan take place?

The Women's Cricket World Cup 2022 match between India and Pakistan will be played on Sunday, 6 March, 2022.

What is the venue for the Women's Cricket World Cup 2022 match between India and Pakistan?

The Women's Cricket World Cup 2022 match between India and Pakistan will take place at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui

When will the Women's Cricket World Cup 2022 match between India and Pakistan start?

The Women's Cricket World Cup 2022 match between India and Pakistan will begin at 6.30 am IST. The toss will take place at 6 am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Women's Cricket World Cup 2022 match between India and Pakistan?

The match will be telecast on Star Sports Network. The live streaming of the match will also be available on Disney + Hotstar. You can also browse firstpost.com for live updates and over-by-over commentary.

Squads:

India: Mithali Raj (c), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Harmanpreet Kaur, Yastika Bhatia, Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Rich Ghosh (wk), Taniya Bhatia (wk), Sneh Rana, Meghna Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Poonam Yadav, Jhulan Goswami, Renuka Singh.

Pakistan: Aliya Riaz, Javeria Khan, Muneeba Ali (wk), Nahida Khan, Bismah Maroof (c), Sidra Ameen, Nida Dar, Anam Amin, Omaima Sohail, Sidra Nawaz (wk), Aiman Anwer, Diana Baig, Fatima Sana, Ghulam Fatima, Nashra Sandhu.

Click here for our full coverage of the 2022 Women's World Cup

Updated Date: March 06, 2022 13:35:38 IST

Tags:

