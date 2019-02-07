India women vs New Zealand women Live Streaming: India will hope for a better performance from their middle order when they take on New Zealand in the second women's T20I at the Eden Park in Auckland.

India are currently fighting to keep the series alive, having lost the opening game at Wellington by 23 runs despite a strong start by the top order.

The White Ferns posted 159/4 after being put in to bat, thanks mainly to Sophie Devine's 62. The Indians, in reply, were cruising at 102/1, with Smriti Mandhana smashing a 24-ball fifty, before a spectacular middle-order collapse in the absence of the experienced Mithali Raj led to them losing their last nine wickets for just 34 runs.

Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur had hinted at Mithali's absence from the second game, given her preference towards blooding younger talent in the squad with the World T20 a year away.

For now, we leave you with all the details concerning the television coverage and live streaming of the 2nd WT20I:

When will the India women vs New Zealand women fixture take place?

The 2nd women's T20I between India and New Zealand will take on 8 February, 2019.

Where will the match be played?

The second India vs New Zealand WT20I will be played at Eden Park, Auckland.

What time does the match begin?

The second WT20I will begin at 07:30 hrs IST. Toss to take place at 07:00 hrs IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the India-New Zealand women's T20Is?

The match will be telecast on Star Sports network in English, Hindi and Tamil, in both standard as well as HD format.

How do I watch the match online?

The match will be live streamed on hotstar.com. You can also catch live updates on firstpost.com.