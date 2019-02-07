First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
PAK in SA | 3rd T20I Feb 06, 2019
SA Vs PAK
Pakistan beat South Africa by 27 runs
IND in NZ | 1st T20I Feb 06, 2019
NZ Vs IND
New Zealand beat India by 80 runs
IND in NZ Feb 08, 2019
NZ vs IND
Eden Park, Auckland
The Wisden Trophy Feb 09, 2019
WI vs ENG
Darren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, St Lucia
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

India women vs New Zealand women Live Streaming: When and where to watch 2nd T20I match on live TV online

India vs New Zealand (IND v NZ) Live Streaming: Here's everything you need to know about the coverage of the second women's T20 between India and New Zealand.

FirstCricket Staff, Feb 07, 2019 16:06:10 IST

India women vs New Zealand women Live Streaming: India will hope for a better performance from their middle order when they take on New Zealand in the second women's T20I at the Eden Park in Auckland.

India are currently fighting to keep the series alive, having lost the opening game at Wellington by 23 runs despite a strong start by the top order.

The White Ferns lead the series 1-0 after their 23-run win at Wellington. Image credit: Twitter/@WHITE_FERNS

The White Ferns lead the series 1-0 after their 23-run win at Wellington. Image credit: Twitter/@WHITE_FERNS

The White Ferns posted 159/4 after being put in to bat, thanks mainly to Sophie Devine's 62. The Indians, in reply, were cruising at 102/1, with Smriti Mandhana smashing a 24-ball fifty, before a spectacular middle-order collapse in the absence of the experienced Mithali Raj led to them losing their last nine wickets for just 34 runs.

Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur had hinted at Mithali's absence from the second game, given her preference towards blooding younger talent in the squad with the World T20 a year away.

For now, we leave you with all the details concerning the television coverage and live streaming of the 2nd WT20I:

When will the India women vs New Zealand women fixture take place?

The 2nd women's T20I between India and New Zealand will take on 8 February, 2019.

Where will the match be played?

The second India vs New Zealand WT20I will be played at Eden Park, Auckland.

What time does the match begin?

The second WT20I will begin at 07:30 hrs IST. Toss to take place at 07:00 hrs IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the India-New Zealand women's T20Is?

The match will be telecast on Star Sports network in English, Hindi and Tamil, in both standard as well as HD format.

How do I watch the match online?

The match will be live streamed on hotstar.com. You can also catch live updates on firstpost.com.

Updated Date: Feb 07, 2019 16:06:10 IST

Tags : Amy Satterthwaite, Cricket, Harmanpreet Kaur, Ind Vs NZ, Ind Vs NZ Live Streaming, India Vs New Zealand, India Vs New Zealand Live Streaming, India Women's Cricket Team, Lea Tahuhu, Mithali Raj, New Zealand Women Vs India Women 2019, New Zealand Women's Cricket Team, Smriti Mandhana, Suzie Bates, White Ferns, Women's Cricket

Also See



fp-mobile


Firstpost Conversations | How liveable are our urban cities?


CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5007 116
2 South Africa 4280 110
3 England 5310 108
4 New Zealand 3213 107
5 Australia 4566 104
6 Sri Lanka 4256 89
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6918 126
2 India 8058 122
3 South Africa 5545 111
4 New Zealand 5645 111
5 Pakistan 4872 102
6 Australia 4290 100
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 5110 134
2 India 5361 125
3 South Africa 2876 120
4 England 2586 118
5 Australia 3266 117
6 New Zealand 3116 115
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all