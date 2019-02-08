Hello and welcome to Firstpost's coverage of the 2nd women's T20I between India and New Zealand at the Eden Park in Auckland. The White Ferns are leading the series 1-0 after their 23-run win at Wellington, and will hope to make up for the ODI defeat by sealing the T20Is with a game to spare.

Smriti Mandhana remained an unstoppable juggernaut with a record-smashing half century but the Indian women's cricket team failed to make it count, going down by 23 runs in the opening T20 International against New Zealand on Wednesday. Read the report of the first T20I here .

"Practically, I would say I have to bat till 20 overs that is the best option. The more I bat till 18 overs, we won't collapse because if the top three or four batters can bat till the 18-20th overs then the rest can revolve around them, so tactically that is what I will try to do," Mandhana said ahead of second T20I.

Despite being 102/1 in chase of 160, a batting collapse saw India lose the first match. Mandhana is now planning to bat as deep as possible.

One of the biggest talking points from the first T20I at Wellington was the absence of Mithali Raj. Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur said at the post-match presentation that India are looking to build a team for the future, in which case Mithali could also sit out of the second match as well.

Are you coming to watch us today at @edenparknz at 3pm? It's going to be a packed house for our double-header with the @BLACKCAPS so you'll want to be in your seat early 😉 #NZvIND @PhotosportNZ pic.twitter.com/t5FD10RJ29

India Women vs New Zealand Women, 2nd T20I Live Score: Hello and welcome to Firstpost's coverage of the 2nd women's T20I between India and New Zealand at the Eden Park in Auckland. The White Ferns are leading the series 1-0 after their 23-run win at Wellington, and will hope to make up for the ODI defeat by sealing the T20Is with a game to spare.

The second India Women vs New Zealand Women T20I is being telecast on Star Sports Network. The New Zealand Women-India Women live streaming will take place on hotstar.com. Click here to know when and where to watch the second T20I between New Zealand Women and India Women.

2nd WT20I preview: Mithali Raj's inclusion could be the bone of contention for Indian women, who will be eyeing a much improved showing with the bat when they face an upbeat New Zealand in a must-win second T20 International here on Friday.

Indian batting is prone to collapses, especially from a position of strength. Chasing 160, India were going strong at 102 for 1 but Smriti Mandhana and Jemimah Rodrigues' dismissal proved fatal for the visitors who collapsed to 136 all out, bringing back memories of their inexplicable surrender in the the 2017 50-over World Cup final against England.

Mithali's years of experience could have come in handy in the series opener on Wednesday but she was dropped from the eleven.

Debutant Priya Punia opened with Smriti Mandhana but lasted just five balls while another youngster Dayalan Hemalatha too could not do much at number four.

Mithali was not picked as the team management is looking to build a squad for the 2020 T20 World Cup in which the senior player is unlikely to feature. However, the youngsters did not deliver and she could be back for the second game considering that the series is on the line.

New Zealand on the other hand are riding high on momentum, having beaten India comprehensively in the previous two contests, the final ODI and the first T20.

The team is reliant too much on Mandhana's contribution at the top.

"Practically, I would say I have to bat till 20 overs that is the best option. The more I bat till 18 overs, we won't collapse because if the top three or four batters can bat till the 18-20th overs then the rest can revolve around them, so tactically that is what I will try to do," said Mandhana after the 23-run loss.

Skipper Harmanpreet would be itching to produce a match-winning effort, something she has not done so far on the tour. The situation was tailor made for her in the previous game but failed to take the team past the finishing line.

They will have to be wary of pacer Lea Tahuhu, who struck thrice in Wellington and was named played of the match despite opener Sophie Devine's 48-ball 62.

Squads:

India: Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Smriti Mandhana, Mithali Raj, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Taniya Bhatia, Poonam Yadav, Radha Yadav, Anuja Patil, Ekta Bisht, Dayalan Hemalatha, Mansi Joshi, Arundhati Reddy, Shikha Pandey, Priya Punia.

Amy Satterthwaite(c), Suzie Bates, Bernadine Bezuidenhout, Sophie Devine, Hayley Jensen, Caitlin Gurrey, Leigh Kasperek, Amelia Kerr, Frances Mackay, Katey Martin, Rosemary Mair, Hannah Rowe, Lea Tahuhu.

Match starts 7.30 am IST.

With inputs from PTI