India Women vs New Zealand Women, Highlights, 3rd T20I at Hamilton, Full Cricket Score: White Ferns complete 3-0 clean sweep with two-run win

Date: Sunday, 10 February, 2019 11:44 IST Match Status: Match Ended
Venue: Seddon Park, Hamilton

India Women in New Zealand 3 T20I Series 2019 3rd T20I Match Result New Zealand Women beat India Women by 2 runs

161/7
Overs
20.0
R/R
8.05
Fours
19
Sixes
2
Extras
2
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
Anna Peterson not out 7 5 1 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Deepti Sharma 4 0 28 2
Mansi Joshi 4 0 27 1
159/4
Overs
20.0
R/R
7.95
Fours
19
Sixes
2
Extras
4
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
Mithali Raj not out 24 20 3 0
Deepti Sharma not out 21 16 1 1
Bowling 0 M R W
Lea Tahuhu 3 0 21 0
Anna Peterson 2 0 23 0

  • A competitive three-match T20I series comes to an end with Harmanpreet Kaur's girls coming short in each of the games, but wasn't a true reflection of how well they competed, with New Zealand captain too resonating the opinion. That brings us to the end of the coverage for the Women's series, but there is more cricket, with the toss for the Men's game just around the corner. For all the coverage, follow it here.

    

  • Amy Satterthwaite, New Zealand captain: The 3-0 score doesn't show how good India have been. They were competitive throughout but we managed to cross the line again. We have shown over the last two matches that we can make a comeback in a match. 

    

  • Harmanpreet Kaur, Indian captain: Disappointing as all the games were so close and we couldn't get ver the line. Few girls played really good cricket especially Smriti, Jemi and few bowlers. I think in T20s we need to work on our last 10 overs with the bat, if we do that then we will be able to solve our problems

    

  • Sophie Devine is the Player of the Match: Credit to girls for sticking through it. Another fantastic series comes to an end. Kasperek bowled a very good final over. Keeping things simple and keeping it very clear.

    

  • White Ferns win by 2 runs, complete a 3-0 clean sweep. Another thriller to cap the three-match T20I series. India fought till the end but just couldn't get over the line. Kasperek holds her nerve and almost yorks Raj with a full delivery on her legs, not providing any room or length. Raj can ponly manage it to squeeze it out to square leg fielder for a single.

    After 20 overs,India Women 159/4 ( Mithali Raj 24 , Deepti Sharma 21)

    Sixteen off six balls was always going to be a challenge, Raj and Sharma did try their best with boundaries from each but Kasperek made sure she defended well.

     

    

  • Four needed off the final ball. Raj on strike.

    

  • FOUR! Deepti Sharma has hoicked it across the line and tell you what the ball has been hit in the gap as well. Whipped and a dive from the fielder at mid wicket is not enough

    

  • FOUR! What a start to the over! Raj moved across her stumps even before the ball was bowled and Kasperek and pumps it into the gap in the deep mid wicket.

    

  • After 19 overs,India Women 146/4 ( Mithali Raj 18 , Deepti Sharma 14)
     

    A fierce battle between Devine and Raj with both earning points for their team. Odds still very much with the White Ferns as India require 16 off the final over. Anybody fancies a super over here?

    

  • FOUR! Raj thwacks it down the ground and beats the long on fielder with ease.  Just lines herself with an inital trigger movement to the left and across, goes deep and under it, smashing it for a much-needed boundary.

    

  • After 18 overs,India Women 139/4 ( Mithali Raj 13 , Deepti Sharma 13)

    Kasperek sends down a superb over under the circumstances. Tense moments in the game, the Kiwis miss out on the run out chance as Raj swept one straight to short fine leg with non-striker Deepti running immediately, Raj wasn't interested. Deepti runs almost the 3/4th of the pitch but a wayward throw allows her to make it home. Just five off the over, 23 runs needed off 12 balls.

    

  • After 17 overs,India Women 134/4 ( Mithali Raj 12 , Deepti Sharma 9)

    After all the good work she did in the over, Kerr gave away the six to spoil her figures. The game is still wide open. Deepti with an important six. Nine taken off the over, 28 needed off 18 balls.

    

  • SIX! Deepti Sharma charges down the wicket, takes the ball on the full and slams it for a huge straight six. Good shot that, important too.

    

  • After 16 overs,India Women 125/4 ( Mithali Raj 11 , Deepti Sharma 1)

    Devine takes the big wicket of Mandhana to dent India's chances as White Ferns eye 3-0 clean sweep. Deepti Sharma has joined Raj in the middle and they need 37 off 24, still very much possible.

    

  • OUT! Huge blow to India. Mandhana departs. A good over from Kerr, followed by couple of dots at the start of Devine's over meant the pressure was building and it got the better of Mandhana, who top edges her pull with Lea Tahuhu from backward point snaffles the catch. 

    Mandhana c Tahuhu b Devine 86(62) 

    

  • After 15 overs,India Women 123/3 ( Smriti Mandhana 86 , Mithali Raj 10)

    Kerr makes a good comeback after being struck for a boundary off her first ball, allowing only three singles off her remaining five deliveries

    

  • FOUR! Mandhana hits to long-off for a boundary of the first ball off Kerr's over

    

  • After 14 overs,India Women 116/3 ( Smriti Mandhana 80 , Mithali Raj 9)

    Kasperek bowls a very tidy over after being struck for 14 off her first over. Only five singles from the over. We are in for a tight finish 46 required off 36 balls.

    

  • After 13 overs,India Women 111/3 ( Smriti Mandhana 77 , Mithali Raj 7)
     

    Four singles off the first four balls of Tahuhu's over before Raj earned her first boundary of the over to make sure India take eight runs from it. India need 51 off 42 balls.

    

  • FOUR! Smartly done by Raj. Stays put in her crease and opens the face of the bat late and guides it fine to third man boundary. Tahuhu's pace carries the ball rather quickly

    

  • After 12 overs,India Women 103/3 ( Smriti Mandhana 75 , Mithali Raj 1)

    Kaur's abysmal time with the bat comes to an end in New Zealand as she walks back for two. Mithali Raj, playing her first game of the series, gets off the mark with a single. A very good over by Kerr, claiming the big wicket of Kaur and giving away just five.

    

  • OUT! Excellent set up and then the wicket. Indian captain has fell to Ameila Kerr's ploy. Kerr kept flighting the ball and varying it with the googly as well. This time it was the conventional leg break wide outside off. Harmanpreet Kaur saw an opportunity to smack the flighted ball with a flat bat, but the turn made sure it only took the thick edge to short third man. Peterson takes a good low catch

    Harmanpreet Kaur c Anna Peterson b Amelia Kerr 2(3)

    

  • After 11 overs,India Women 98/2 ( Smriti Mandhana 73 , Harmanpreet Kaur (C) 1)

    Easy singles collected after Mandhana releases the pressure with the boundary off the first ball of the over. Seven off it. India need 64 off 54 balls.

    

  • FOUR! The boundaries continue to bleed. Mandhana takes on Devine this time, moves across her stumps and pulls it to mid wicket fence

    

  • After 10 overs,India Women 91/2 ( Smriti Mandhana 67 , Harmanpreet Kaur (C) 0)

    

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Well done there! Toying with the bowler and the field. Mandhana angles the bat to glide the ball to third man fence, simply using the pace of the ball

    

  • FOUR! This time it is finer. Mandhana collects another boundary to fine leg. Similar shot, same result.

    

  • FOUR! There is the shuffle and swipe to backward square leg from Mandhana as she continues to find the fence.

    

  • After 9 overs,India Women 76/2 ( Smriti Mandhana 52 , Harmanpreet Kaur (C) 0)

    Joy and despair for India fans on either side of Devine's first over. Scoring runs have been fun for Mandhana as he extends her spree with another fifty off the first ball of Sophie Devine's over. However, Rodrigues departs off the final delivery of the over.

    

  • OUT! Hello? Out of nowhere, White Ferns have a wicket. Rodrigues has played an ungainly lofted shot and mid on takes the simplest of catch. Brak in concentration, perhaps. Rodrigues pulled out late of the previous delivery, which wasn't appreciate by Devine, who expressed rancour. Big wicket for the White Ferns.
     

    Rodrigues c Satterthwaite b Devine 21(17)

    

  • FIFTY! Mandhana continuing her frolic run with the bat with another quick and valuable half-century. It is her eighth T20I fifty, pushes Devine through covers for a single to reach her landmark

    

  • After 8 overs,India Women 71/1 ( Smriti Mandhana 49 , Jemimah Rodrigues 19)

    Amelia Kerr is into the attack. She begins with the wrong'un and Mandhana is watchful as she taps it on the offside defensively. Mandhana walks across her stumps and pulls it to deep mid wicket for two before taking a single on the offside off the final ball. Five runs from Kerr's first.

    

  • After 7 overs,India Women 66/1 ( Smriti Mandhana 45 , Jemimah Rodrigues 18)

    Jensen, who dropped Mandhana at four, comes into the attack to bowl her medium pace. She starts with a wide down the leg side to Mandhana. Rodrigues collecting the customary boundary of the over. India need 96 off 78 balls.

    

  • FOUR! Jensen misses her lines and she was trying to hold the length back but Rodrigues waits on it as she goes deep in her crease and flicks it off her hips to deep backward square leg fence.

    

  • After 6 overs,India Women 56/1 ( Smriti Mandhana 42 , Jemimah Rodrigues 12)

    India's fifty comes up in the final over of the powerplay. Couple of boundaries for Mandhana as she moves into the 40s. Another expensive over for Peterson, conceding 10 runs from it.

    

  • FOUR! Mandhana plays the sweep aerially, was in complete control as she knew where the fielders were. Hit in front of square, just making sure she clears the infield.

    

  • FOUR! Yep. Peterson goes full and Mandhana brings her wrists into play to loft it to long on boundary.

    

  • After 5 overs,India Women 46/1 ( Smriti Mandhana 33 , Jemimah Rodrigues 11)

    Mandhana and Rodrigues has matched 'The Smash Sisters' of the White Ferns as they provided a blazing start to India's chase. Tahuhu comes back for the second over, giving away six runs.

    

  • FOUR! Just a fraction short on off stump and Rodrigues has pulled it from her hips to mid wicket boundary

    

  • After 4 overs,India Women 40/1 ( Smriti Mandhana 32 , Jemimah Rodrigues 6)

    Rosemary Mair comes into the attack. Couple of singles before Rodrigues spoils Mair's opening over with a boundary to deep mid wicket of the final ball.

    

  

  • FOUR! Was a quiet over till Rodrigues decided to play the big heave, gets it to mid wicket fence for four

    

  • After 3 overs,India Women 34/1 ( Smriti Mandhana 31 , Jemimah Rodrigues 1)

    Despite the wicket of Priya Punia, three boundaries came off Mandhana's bat in the over. India are off to flying start, with Mandhana scoring over 2 runs per ball.

    

  • FOUR! Tad too short and Mandhana will pull, you all day if you bowl there. Kasperek's over ends with a boundary as well

    

  • OUT! Priya Punia has a dismal debut series as she is stumped for 1 off her second ball. Punia charges down the wicket and Kasperek saw that, bowing it wide of her reach, she misses and Martin completes an easy stumping

    Priya Punia st Katey Martin b Kasperek 1(2)

    

  • FOUR! Consecutive fours. Shimmies down the track and goes over the infield on the off side, with the ball trickling over deep cover boundary. Didn't time it perfectly, but gets the result

    

  • FOUR! Mandhana takes the boundary off the first ball of the over powered it to deep backward point

    

  • After 2 overs,India Women 20/0 ( Priya Punia 1 , Smriti Mandhana 18)

    Early let off for Mandhana and she seems least bothered by what has transpired, sweeps the next delivery for six. The Kiwis are already being made to pay for the drop catch as India take 13 off the second over.

    

  • SIX! Oh dear and Mandhana makes the White Ferns straightaway, moves and pumps the sweep over backward square leg for six

    

  • DROPPED! The fielder was kept for exactly that. Mandhana attack Patterson and went over the top targetting the long on boundary, Jennson gets around but the ball has gone right through her hands and rolled into the fence. Early reprieve for Mandhana

    
India Women vs New Zealand Women (IND v NZ), 3rd T20I Live Score: White Ferns win by 2 runs, complete a 3-0 clean sweep. Another thriller to cap of the three-match T20I series. India fought till the end but just couldn't get over the line. Kasperek holds her nerve and almost yorks Raj with a full delivery on her legs, not providing any room or length. Raj can ponly manage it to squeeze it out to square leg fielder for a single.

The third India Women vs New Zealand Women T20I is being telecast on Star Sports Network. The New Zealand Women-India Women live streaming will take place on hotstar.com. Click here to know when and where to watch the third T20I between New Zealand Women and India Women.

Preview, 3rd T20I: An improved batting performance will be foremost on skipper Harmanpreet Kaur's mind, when Indian women eyeing a consolation victory, take on New Zealand in the third and final T20 International here Sunday.

After winning the ODI series 2-1, Indian women lost momentum and subsequently the T20 series.

File image of New Zealand skipper Amy Satterthwaite (L) and India captain Harmanpreet Kaur. AFP/ICC

File image of New Zealand skipper Amy Satterthwaite (L) and India captain Harmanpreet Kaur. AFP/ICC

With an aim to build a squad for ICC World T20 in 2020, the Indian team management decided to drop team's senior batswoman Mithali Raj, who is no longer considered a force to reckon with in the shortest format.

Only time will tell whether this inspired call pays dividends in the long run but the results have been far from encouraging in the first two matches which India lost by 23 runs and four wickets respectively.

"We are building a team. Today, we may be facing difficulties but in future we will do well as the young players gain experience. I think the future is good for the team and results will follow," skipper Harmanpreet had said after conceding the series.

In both games whether chasing or batting first, India are stuck in the less than 140-run mark, which is below-par against a top team like New Zealand.

The biggest problem has been the lack of fight from the middle-order save Smriti Mandhana and Jemimah Rodrigues, who were top scorers respectively in the first two games.

Debutant Priya Punia's lack of experience has been evident but probably what hurt Women in Blue most is skipper Harmanpreet Kaur's indifferent form.

The Indian captain scored 17 and 5 in the first two games. She has been rusty due to lack of batting time since the start of the ODI series where the visitors won quite comfortably.

"We did not win the series but more than winning and losing, we learnt a lot. We have a very young squad, there are very few players who have played more than 30 matches. Most of the players have played less than 10 T20I matches. It is a good learning process for us," Harmanpreet has rued the lack of experience.

One of the biggest problems for Indian team has been deciding on what exactly is Deepti Sharma's role in the squad.

As an off-spinner, she is neither as restrictive as left-arm spinner Radha Yadav nor an attacking option like leg-spinner Poonam Yadav.

As a left-handed batswoman, she lacks the firepower to up the ante in the final overs of the innings. She has failed repeatedly over the last two years to change her game and it will only be fair if the team management decides where exactly she fits in.

If they are unable to find Deepti's replacement, it will reflect more about the lack of quality in the bench strength.

The White Ferns have picked their game since losing the ODI series with senior batswoman Suzie Bates scoring 57 in the final one dayer and a match-winning 62 in the second T20 International.

Squads:

India: Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Smriti Mandhana, Mithali Raj, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Taniya Bhatia, Poonam Yadav, Radha Yadav, Anuja Patil, Ekta Bisht, Dayalan Hemalatha, Mansi Joshi, Arundhati Reddy, Shikha Pandey, Priya Punia.

NZ: Amy Satterthwaite(c), Suzie Bates, Bernadine Bezuidenhout, Sophie Devine, Hayley Jensen, Caitlin Gurrey, Leigh Kasperek, Amelia Kerr, Frances Mackay, Katey Martin, Rosemary Mair, Hannah Rowe, Lea Tahuhu.

Match starts 7.30 am IST.

With inputs from PTI

Updated Date: Feb 10, 2019

Tags : #Amy Satterthwaite #Cricket #Cricket Score #Hamilton T20 #Harmanpreet Kaur #Ind vs NZ Live Score #India vs New Zealand #India Vs New Zealand 3rd t20i #India vs New Zealand Live Score #India women vs New Zealand Women #India women vs New Zealand Women T20I #live cricket score #Live score #Mithali Raj #New Zealand Women vs India Women 2019 #Smriti Mandhana


