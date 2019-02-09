Indian women lost a thrilling second T20 International against New Zealand by four wickets to concede the three-match series on Friday.

They had earlier lost the first Twenty20 International by 23 runs in Wellington. Harmanpreet Kaur and Co had posted a modest 135/6 despite a great start provided by Smriti Mandhana and Jemimah Rodrigues. They were being 72/2 after the first 10 overs but lost wickets regularly in the second half of the innings.

Chasing an easy target, the White Ferns succumbed under pressure but manahed to hit the winning run off the last ball of the match. In the third T20I, India would look to end the tour on a high.

For now, we leave you with all the details concerning the television coverage and live streaming of the 3rd WT20I:

When will the India women vs New Zealand women fixture take place?

The 3rd women's T20I between India and New Zealand will take on 10 February, 2019.

Where will the match be played?

The third India vs New Zealand WT20I will be played at Seddon Park, Hamilton .

What time does the match begin?

The third WT20I will begin at 08:30 hrs IST. Toss to take place at 08:00 hrs IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the India-New Zealand women's T20Is?

The match will be telecast on Star Sports network in English, Hindi and Tamil, in both standard as well as HD format.

How do I watch the match online?

The match will be live streamed on hotstar.com. You can also catch live updates on firstpost.com.