  India women vs Ireland women Highlights, T20 World Cup 2023: India through to semis with win via DLS in rain-marred game

IND-W vs IRE-W, Highlights: India beat Ireland by five runs (DLS method) to reach the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup 2023 in South Africa on Monday.

India face Ireland in a must win clash. AP

India Women Vs Ireland Women At St George's Park, Gqeberha, 20 February, 2023

20 February, 2023
Starts 18:30 (IST)
Match Ended
India Women

India Women

155/6 (20.0 ov)

Match 18
Ireland Women

Ireland Women

54/2 (8.2 ov)

India Women beat Ireland Women by 5 runs (D/L method)

Live Blog
21:58 (IST)

That's all we have for you from this match. India, despite their loss to England in their previous game, reach the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup with a win over Ireland via the DLS method in a rain-marred contest. Just to recap things in this game, India had posted 155/6 on the back of Smriti Mandhana's 87, and Ireland were 54/2 in 8.2 overs when rain Gods arrived. They were five runs short of India's DLS score, which was 59, and no more play possible meant Ireland bowed out of the tournament with four defeats in as many matches. We will be back with LIVE coverage of India's semi-final match. Until then, it's goodbye, and good night!

Full Scorecard
21:49 (IST)

Their match against Ireland being called off not only means India win by five runs on DLS method, but also they go through to the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup 2023! 

Full Scorecard
21:47 (IST)

No more play is possible due to rain, and India win by five runs on DLS method!

Full Scorecard
20:53 (IST)

Ireland 54/2 after 8.2 overs 

OH NO! The rain Gods have arrived in Gqeberha and the players and umpires walk off the field back to the pavilion. Ireland are 54/2, behind India by five runs at the DLS method. 

Full Scorecard
20:48 (IST)

Ireland 53/2 after 8 overs 

Rajeshwari Gayakwad into the attack. Fifty-run partnership between Laura Delaney and Gaby Lewis comes up. Five tuns off the over. 

Full Scorecard
20:35 (IST)

After 5 overs, Ireland 33/2 

Shikhar Pandey into the attack. The previous over was bowled by Pooja Vastrakar and she went for nine runs in that. Pandey starts off with a wide, before Lewis collects a single towards mid-off. A welcome boundary from Lewis in the fifth ball, pulling towards backward square leg fence. 

Full Scorecard
20:19 (IST)
wkt

OUT! Cleaned by Renuka Thakur and Orla Prendergast has to depart, beaten on the edge and the ball rattles the off-stump. Prendergast b Renuka Singh 0

Full Scorecard
20:16 (IST)
wkt

OUT! Forgettable start for Ireland is Amy Hunter is run-out as wicketkeeper Richa Ghosh completes the dismissal by dismantling the stumps. Prendergast b Renuka Singh 0

Full Scorecard
20:03 (IST)

India 155/6 after 20 overs 

India post a total of 155/6 after Smriti Mandhana's knock of 87, that played a huge part in the match so far. None of the other batters could capitalise on their starts and India would be disappointed with that. Ireland need 156 runs to win when they walk out to bat. 

Full Scorecard
19:59 (IST)
wkt

OUT! Prendergast with another wicket for Ireland as Deepti Sharma gets a top ede towards cover, where the fielder takes a catch. Deepti Sharma c Georgina Dempsey b Prendergast 0

Full Scorecard
18:24 (IST)

India vs Ireland LIVE Score 

Playing XI 

India: Harmanpreet Kaur (Captain), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh, Devika Vaidya, Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Shikha Pandey, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Renuka Thakur Singh. 

Ireland: Laura Delany(Captain), Amy Hunter, Gaby Lewis, Orla Prendergast, Eimear Richardson, Louise Little, Arlene Kelly, Mary Waldron(w), Leah Paul, Cara Murray, Georgina Dempsey
18:05 (IST)

India vs Ireland LIVE Score 

Harmanpreet Kaur wins the coin toss and says India will bat first against Ireland. 

Preview: India take on Ireland in a crucial encounter of the Women’s T20 World Cup in Gqeberha on Monday. Having lost to England in their previous match. Harmanpreet Kaur and Co face a must-win situation against Ireland, who have been eliminated after three losses in as many matches.

After victories over Pakistan and West Indues, India’s 11-run loss to England came as a setback, while with three wins in three games, England are all but through to the semi-finals.

Renuka Singh picked up five wickets after India opted to bowl against England, with Heather Knight and Co posting 151/7 on board. However, contributions from Smriti Mandhana (52) and Richa Ghosh (47*) were not enough for the Women in Blue to cross the finish line.

The loss means India have to beat Ireland by a huge margin. India, with four points have a NRR of +0.205, while Pakistan have two points from the same number of games, albeit with a better NRR of +0.981. Thereby, India have their task cut out.

Squads: 

India women: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Richa Ghosh(w), Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Shikha Pandey, Radha Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Renuka Thakur Singh, Devika Vaidya, Harleen Deol, Anjali Sarvani, Yastika Bhatia

Ireland women: Amy Hunter, Gaby Lewis, Orla Prendergast, Eimear Richardson, Louise Little, Laura Delany(c), Arlene Kelly, Mary Waldron(w), Leah Paul, Cara Murray, Jane Maguire, Georgina Dempsey, Rachel Delaney, Sophie MacMahon, Shauna Kavanagh

Updated Date: February 20, 2023 21:59:55 IST

