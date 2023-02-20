Preview: India take on Ireland in a crucial encounter of the Women’s T20 World Cup in Gqeberha on Monday. Having lost to England in their previous match. Harmanpreet Kaur and Co face a must-win situation against Ireland, who have been eliminated after three losses in as many matches.

After victories over Pakistan and West Indues, India’s 11-run loss to England came as a setback, while with three wins in three games, England are all but through to the semi-finals.

Renuka Singh picked up five wickets after India opted to bowl against England, with Heather Knight and Co posting 151/7 on board. However, contributions from Smriti Mandhana (52) and Richa Ghosh (47*) were not enough for the Women in Blue to cross the finish line.

The loss means India have to beat Ireland by a huge margin. India, with four points have a NRR of +0.205, while Pakistan have two points from the same number of games, albeit with a better NRR of +0.981. Thereby, India have their task cut out.

Squads:

India women: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Richa Ghosh(w), Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Shikha Pandey, Radha Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Renuka Thakur Singh, Devika Vaidya, Harleen Deol, Anjali Sarvani, Yastika Bhatia

Ireland women: Amy Hunter, Gaby Lewis, Orla Prendergast, Eimear Richardson, Louise Little, Laura Delany(c), Arlene Kelly, Mary Waldron(w), Leah Paul, Cara Murray, Jane Maguire, Georgina Dempsey, Rachel Delaney, Sophie MacMahon, Shauna Kavanagh

