  India Women vs England Women, Highlights: IND beat ENG by 16 runs in controversial fashion

England Women Vs India Women LIVE SCORE (odi)

England Women Vs India Women At Lord's, London, 24 September, 2022

24 September, 2022
Starts 15:30 (IST)
Match Ended
India Women

India Women

169/10 (45.4 ov)

3rd ODI
England Women

England Women

153/10 (43.3 ov)

India Women beat England Women by 16 runs

Live Blog
India Women England Women
169/10 (45.4 ov) - R/R 3.7 153/10 (43.3 ov) - R/R 3.52

Match Ended

India Women beat England Women by 16 runs

Charlotte Dean - 24

Freya Davies - 10

This Over
Batting Status R B 4s 6s
Freya Davies not out 10 29 1 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Rajeshwari Gayakwad 10 1 38 2
Deepti Sharma 7.3 0 24 1
Current Partnership Last Wicket 153/10 (43.3)

35 (35) R/R: 4.28

Freya Davies 10(29)

Charlotte Dean 47(80) S.R (58.75)

run out (Deepti Sharma)
India Women vs England Women, Highlights: IND beat ENG by 16 runs in controversial fashion

India Women vs England Women, Highlights: IND beat ENG by 16 runs in controversial fashion

India Women vs England Women, 3rd ODI, Highlights: That's all we have for you from this game. Quite a controversial end to the game, but it is what it is. India win by 16 runs in a fitting farewell to Jhulan Goswami, complete series sweep 3-0. That's all we have for you from this game. Goodbye!

22:51 (IST)

That's all we have for you from this game. Quite a controversial end to the game, but it is what it is. India win by 16 runs in a fitting farewell to Jhulan Goswami, complete series sweep 3-0. That's all we have for you from this game. Until next time, its goodbye! 

22:48 (IST)

Renuka Singh Thakur is the Player of the Match 

22:38 (IST)

India vs England LIVE Score 

Wait, what has happened there? India have won the match by 16 runs, to complete series sweep 3-0, but in quite a deamatic fashion. Deepti Sharma, while bowling the fourth ball of her over, sees Charlotte Dean coming out of crease and coming forward before she completes run-up, and Deepti knocks the bails off in a calm manner. The England crowd is not happy, and Dean is in tears as the umpires give this OUT. A win for India in controversial circumstances. 

22:24 (IST)

ENG vs IND 3rd ODI LIVE Score 

Hemalatha continues. Charlotte Dean collects a welcome boundary for England, and that reduces the deficit despite having just one wicket in hand. England need 18 runs from 42 balls to win. 

22:18 (IST)

England vs India LIVE Score 

Hemalatha into the attack. England now need another 25 runs from nine overs remaining. 

22:12 (IST)

England vs India LIVE Score 

Deepti Sharma into the attack. Just one run from the over. England need 36 runs off 66 balls. 

22:03 (IST)
wkt

India vs England LIVE Score 

OUT! Second wicket for Jhulan Goswami in this game and she ends with figures of 2/30 from 10 overs. End of Goswami's spell, and what an international career she has had! She cleans up Kate Cross for 10. Cross b Goswami 10

21:44 (IST)

India vs England LIVE Score 

Jhulan Goswami into her eighth over. Just two runs from the over. England 113/8. England now need 57 runs from 18 overs. 

21:34 (IST)
wkt

IND vs ENG 3rd ODI LIVE Score 

OUT! Wow! What a brilliant, spectacular catch by Harleen Deol to get rid of Amy Jones. Renuka Singh delivered this ball, and Amy smashed this towards deep midwicket, where the fielder took the catch in some fashion, putting up a diving effort for it. Jones c Harleen Deol b Renuka Singh 28

21:30 (IST)

INDW vs ENGW LIVE Score 

Deepti Sharma continues after a drinks break. Just a couple of runs coming off the over. England 102/7 after 29 overs. 

22:03 (IST)

India vs England LIVE Score 

OUT! Second wicket for Jhulan Goswami in this game and she ends with figures of 2/30 from 10 overs. End of Goswami's spell, and what an international career she has had! She cleans up Kate Cross for 10. Cross b Goswami 10
21:34 (IST)

IND vs ENG 3rd ODI LIVE Score 

OUT! Wow! What a brilliant, spectacular catch by Harleen Deol to get rid of Amy Jones. Renuka Singh delivered this ball, and Amy smashed this towards deep midwicket, where the fielder took the catch in some fashion, putting up a diving effort for it. Jones c Harleen Deol b Renuka Singh 28
20:45 (IST)

India vs England LIVE Score 

OUT! Hareen Deol makes no mistake with the catch at backward point to dismiss Freya Kemp, off Deepti Sharma's delivery. England are seven down now! Freya Kemp c Harleen Deol b Deepti Sharma 5
20:34 (IST)

OUT! A wicket earlier, and now a catch for Jhulan Goswami to remove Sophie Ecclestone off Rajeshwari Gayakwad's ball. Length ball turning away outside off, Ecclestone got an edge off the bat en route to Goswami at slip, who takes a stunning low catch. Ecclestone c Goswami b Gayakwad 0
20:23 (IST)

OUT! Rajeshwari Gayakwad strikes in her first over! She cleans up Danni Wyat, who departs after scoring a couple of boundaries. This game is well and truly alive, but England will have to work hard now after they have lost half their side now. Wyatt b Gayakwad 8
20:16 (IST)

IND vs ENG LIVE Score 

OUT! Cleaned up! Renuka Singh with her third wicket, cleaning up Sophia Dunkley for just seven runs. Dunkley b Renuka Singh 7
20:04 (IST)

Ind vs ENG 3rd ODI LIVE Score 

OUT! Bowled'em! That's a very good ball from Renuka. Tammy Beaumont plays the wrong line and its a costly dismissal. Renuka Singh with a perfect length and some movement of the ball as it hits top of off-stump. Beaumont b Renuka Singh 8
19:55 (IST)

Eng vs IND 3rd ODI LIVE Score 

OUT! Smart work from Yastika Bhatia to successfully stump Emma Lamb off Renuka Singh's delivery. Lamb played for the delivery but missed this outside off ball, and she was way apart from safety.  Lamb st Yastika b Renuka Singh 21
18:48 (IST)

India vs England LIVE Score

India have been bowled out for 169 in their innings following an unbeaten 68 from Deepti Sharma and a fifty from Smriti Mandhana. England will need 170 to win when they walk out to bat. 
18:27 (IST)

ENG vs IND LIVE Score

OUT! Sophia Dunkley makes no mistake with the catch at cover as Freya Kemp dismisses Renuka Singh Thakur. Renuka Singh c Dunkley b Freya Kemp 0
18:17 (IST)

ENG vs IND LIVE Score


BOWLED! Jhulan Goswami departs for a golden duck as Freya Kemp strikes! The veteran seamer had earlier received a Guard of Honour on her arrival at the crease. India now 149/8
18:13 (IST)

England vs India LIVE Score

 
OUT! Charlie Dean gets the breakthrough, trapping Pooja Vastrakar LBW as the all-rounder departs for 22. India lose their seventh wicket with 148 on board.
18:06 (IST)

India vs England LIVE Score

Fifty up for all-rounder Deepti Sharma — her 12th in 80 ODI appearances! Brings up the milestone with a single off Freya Davies, consuming 78 deliveries along the way. India meanwhile, are 13 short of 150 with another four wickets in hand and a little over 12 overs left.
17:30 (IST)

ENGW vs INDW LIVE Score

 
OUT! Sophie Ecclestone strikes for the first time, as Dayalan Hemalatha chips the ball straight to Charlie Dean at short midwicket cover. India lose their sixth wicket with 108 on board.
17:13 (IST)

England vs India LIVE Score

 
BOWLED! Kate Cross strikes yet again, collecting her fourth wicket as Smriti Mandhana departs for 50, playing the ball onto her stumps off the toe end of her bat.
17:11 (IST)

INDW vs ENGW LIVE Score

 
Smriti Mandhana brings up her 25th ODI half-century with a single off Emma Lamb in the 23rd over, taking 77 balls to get to the milestone. What a fighting knock from her today!
16:58 (IST)

India vs England LIVE Score

 
Fifty of the partnership comes up between Smriti Mandhana and Deepti Sharma for the fifth wicket, the latter collecting a single off Dean to bring up the milestone.
16:33 (IST)

India vs England LIVE Score

 
FOUR! Pulled away towards the midwicket fence by Mandhana off Kemp, moving into the 30s and also bringing up the fifty for her team!
16:16 (IST)

INDW vs ENGW LIVE Score

OUT! Excellent review by England after an LBW appeal against Harleen Deol off Freya Davies' bowling is turned down. Once the ball is found to have struck the front pad first, it's a cakewalk of a decision for the TV umpire. Harleen departs for 3 as India lose their fourth wicket with less than 30 on board.
16:08 (IST)

INDW vs ENGW LIVE Score

OUT! Team India in deep trouble at the moment as in-form skipper Harmanpreet Kaur gets trapped LBW off Kate Cross's bowling, with the seamer grabbing her third wicket in what has been an outstanding spell so far. She reviews, but gets Umpire's Call.
15:58 (IST)

INDW vs ENGW LIVE Score

DROPPED! India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur, who has struck back-to-back match-winning knocks so far in this series, is dropped on 4 by Kate Cross, who fails to pouch a return chance with her right hand after the ball comes flying her way. How costly will that prove for the hosts?
15:46 (IST)

INDW vs ENGW LIVE Score

BOWLED! What a spell this is turning out to be from Kate Cross, who now has castled Shafali and Yastika in a space of a few deliveries, and is yet to concede a run!
15:39 (IST)

INDW vs ENGW LIVE Score

BOWLED! Kate Cross strikes early, breaching Shafali Verma's defence to rattle the stumps as the explosive India opener departs for a five-ball duck
15:16 (IST)

Teams:

India: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Dayalan Hemalatha, Jhulan Goswami, Renuka Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad


England: Tammy Beaumont, Emma Lamb, Sophia Dunkley, Alice Capsey, Danielle Wyatt, Amy Jones (wk/c), Freya Kemp, Sophie Ecclestone, Charlotte Dean, Kate Cross, Freya Davies
15:06 (IST)

TOSS: England win the toss, and skipper Amy Jones opts to bowl
India Women vs England Women, Highlights: IND beat ENG by 16 runs in controversial fashion

Jhulan Goswami and Harmanpreet Kaur while playing for India. AFP

India Women vs England Women, 3rd ODI, Highlights: That’s all we have for you from this game. Quite a controversial end to the game, but it is what it is. India win by 16 runs in a fitting farewell to Jhulan Goswami, complete series sweep 3-0. That’s all we have for you from this game. Until next time, its goodbye!

Preview: Having already clinched the three-match ODI series with a commanding 88-run victory in the second game in Canterbury, the India women’s cricket team will look to complete an clinical 3-0 sweep while giving outgoing seamer Jhulan Goswami a fitting farewell at Lord’s on Saturday.

Goswami, the most successful bowler of all time in women’s international cricket, had on Friday confirmed her decision to retire from international cricket after the third and final one-day international at the ‘Home of Cricket’ and the ‘Women in Blue’, who clinched their first ODI series win on English soil in over two decades, will hope to win it for the senior-most member of their side.

Teams:

India: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Dayalan Hemalatha, Jhulan Goswami, Renuka Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad

England: Tammy Beaumont, Emma Lamb, Sophia Dunkley, Alice Capsey, Danielle Wyatt, Amy Jones (wk/c), Freya Kemp, Sophie Ecclestone, Charlotte Dean, Kate Cross, Freya Davies

Updated Date: September 24, 2022 22:51:59 IST

Tags:

