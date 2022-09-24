India vs England LIVE Score

Wait, what has happened there? India have won the match by 16 runs, to complete series sweep 3-0, but in quite a deamatic fashion. Deepti Sharma, while bowling the fourth ball of her over, sees Charlotte Dean coming out of crease and coming forward before she completes run-up, and Deepti knocks the bails off in a calm manner. The England crowd is not happy, and Dean is in tears as the umpires give this OUT. A win for India in controversial circumstances.