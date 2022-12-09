India have had a fascinating year in T20Is with the Commonwealth Games silver medal being the spotlight of the year. However, what restricted India from clinching the coveted gold medal at the CWG was the dominating and intimidating Australian side led by Alyssa Healy.

Indian women’s cricket has definitely come through the ranks over the years but the Aussies have been the nemesis for the women-in-blue.

There will be a sharp eye on the Indian middle order that proved to be fragile and failed to complement the dashing top order in the Asia Cup.

Australia, on the other hand, are playing without some of their key players from the CWG squad as Rachel Haynes retired from cricket and Meg Lanning has been on an indefinite break. The spinner in Alana King shall enjoy the Indian conditions, but probably not more than her Indian counterparts.

Squads:

India Women Squad: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Sabbhineni Meghana, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh(wk), Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Radha Yadav, Harleen Deol, Renuka Singh, Yastika Bhatia, Meghna Singh, Devika Vaidya, Anjali Sarvani

Australia Women Squad: Alyssa Healy(c/wk), Beth Mooney, Tahlia McGrath, Ellyse Perry, Ashleigh Gardner, Annabel Sutherland, Grace Harris, Nicola Carey, Alana King, Jess Jonassen, Megan Schutt, Darcie Brown, Heather Graham, Kim Garth, Phoebe Litchfield

