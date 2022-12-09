Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
IND-W vs AUS-W LIVE: India women face their nemesis Australia women in an important T20I series at DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai.

19:25 (IST)

India vs Australia Women LIVE:

4.5 Excellent over from Ellyse Perry, cramped Jemimah with four dot balls before getting her out on the fifth delivery. The fifth delivery was a short one, Jemimah tried to pull it but just managed a top edge and Sutherland took an easy catch at mid-on. Jemimah Rodrigues c Annabel Sutherland b Ellyse Perry 0(6)
 
India: 45/2 after 5 overs

19:22 (IST)
wkt

India vs Australia Women LIVE:

2.5 Ellyse Perry strikes! Shafali's carnage has ended as Australia have the first strike and some sort of relief. Angled in delivery, Shafali was cramped for room, and could only manage to get her glove trying to direct it towards fine leg. Healy dives to her left and completes a good catch. Shafali Verma c Alyssa Healy b Elysse Perry 21(10)
 
India: 28/1 after 3 overs 
 

19:13 (IST)
six

India vs Australia Women LIVE:

2.3 Back-to-back boundaries for Shafali Verma! An inside edge for four first up that went past the wicket keeper.
2.4: Short, wide outside off and Shafali plays it over the backward point, and the ball bounces just over the rope for a maximum!

19:09 (IST)

India vs Australia Women LIVE:

1.4 Smriti Mandhana now gets her first boundary! Goes on the back foot and chops it on the off side for a beautiful boundary.
 
India: 18/0 after 2 overs

19:07 (IST)

India vs Australia Women LIVE:

Debutant Kim Garth is onto the attack now. Interesting fact - she has earlier played international cricket for Ireland!

19:06 (IST)

India vs Australia Women LIVE:

0.6 Shafali Verma! A short delivery from Schutt and she hasn't hesitated to pull it over wide long on for a maximum. An exciting start for Shafali and India.
 
India 12/0 after 1 over

19:04 (IST)
four

India vs Australia Women LIVE:

0.2 Shafali Verma is on her way! Slightly pitched up by Megan Schutt and Shefali smashes it through the gap between covers and extra covers! A boundary to get off the mark.

19:01 (IST)

India vs Australia Women LIVE:

Alright, national anthems are done. Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma are out in the middle. Australians are taking their positions. Live action just moments away! Shafali takes the strike.

18:56 (IST)

India vs Australia Women Toss:

Alyssa Healy: We haven't played here before, but it looks like a good wicket to chase and hopefully we can make inroads in India's batting order. It has been long time since we have been here. We have got a debutant in Kim Garth.

Harmanpreet Kaur: We wanted to definitely bowl first, but I have not got good experience at the toss, so my team is not much dependent on the toss and that is a positive. Anjali to debut for India, she is a good bowler. We want to continue with good momentum.

18:44 (IST)

India vs Australia Women Toss:

Here are the visuals from the toss 

Load More

title-img
India W vs Australia W 1st T20I Live

India have had a fascinating year in T20Is with the Commonwealth Games silver medal being the spotlight of the year. However, what restricted India from clinching the coveted gold medal at the CWG was the dominating and intimidating Australian side led by Alyssa Healy.

Indian women’s cricket has definitely come through the ranks over the years but the Aussies have been the nemesis for the women-in-blue.

There will be a sharp eye on the Indian middle order that proved to be fragile and failed to complement the dashing top order in the Asia Cup.

Australia, on the other hand, are playing without some of their key players from the CWG squad as Rachel Haynes retired from cricket and Meg Lanning has been on an indefinite break. The spinner in Alana King shall enjoy the Indian conditions, but probably not more than her Indian counterparts.

Squads:

India Women Squad: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Sabbhineni Meghana, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh(wk), Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Radha Yadav, Harleen Deol, Renuka Singh, Yastika Bhatia, Meghna Singh, Devika Vaidya, Anjali Sarvani

Australia Women Squad: Alyssa Healy(c/wk), Beth Mooney, Tahlia McGrath, Ellyse Perry, Ashleigh Gardner, Annabel Sutherland, Grace Harris, Nicola Carey, Alana King, Jess Jonassen, Megan Schutt, Darcie Brown, Heather Graham, Kim Garth, Phoebe Litchfield

Updated Date: December 09, 2022 19:25:48 IST

