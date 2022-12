12.4 Excellent shot by Beth Mooney, knows exactly where the fielders are! Sweeps that one from outside the off stump and sends it to the square leg boundary! 100 up for Australia!

12.5 Four more to sweeper cover! That could have been stopped, but sloppy job by Jemimah and gives away four more runs.

15 runs from that over!



Australia: 108/1 after 13 overs