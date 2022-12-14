Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
  India Women vs Australia Women Highlights: IND 151/7; Aussies win by 21 runs, go 2-1 up in series

India Women Vs Australia Women LIVE SCORE (t20)

Quick Scorecard Full scorecard Ball by ball commentary FP commentary

India Women Vs Australia Women At Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai, 14 December, 2022

14 December, 2022
Starts 19:00 (IST)
Match Ended
Australia Women

Australia Women

172/8 (20.0 ov)

3rd T20I
India Women

India Women

151/7 (20.0 ov)

Australia Women beat India Women by 21 runs

Live Blog
Australia Women India Women
172/8 (20.0 ov) - R/R 8.6 151/7 (20.0 ov) - R/R 7.55

Match Ended

Australia Women beat India Women by 21 runs

Anjali Sarvani - 2

Deepti Sharma - 3

This Over
Batting Status R B 4s 6s
Deepti Sharma not out 25 17 3 0
Anjali Sarvani not out 2 2 0 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Darcie Brown 4 0 19 2
Megan Schutt 4 0 23 1
Current Partnership Last Wicket 146/7 (19.1)

5 (5) R/R: 6

Radha Yadav 4(7) S.R (57.14)

run out (Megan Schutt)
India Women vs Australia Women Highlights: IND 151/7; Aussies win by 21 runs, go 2-1 up in series

IND W vs AUS W 3rd T20I Highlights: India lose wickets in a cluster in the middle and slog overs to fall 21 runs short of the Australian total in the end, conceding a 2-1 series lead to Alyssa Healy and Co.

22:28 (IST)

That brings us to the end of our coverage of the third T20I between India and Australia, with the limited-overs world champions returning to winning ways with another clinical display that puts them 2-1 up in the five-match series.

Harmanpreet Kaur and Co were given a reminder of the areas of concern and they have a couple of days' time to try and work on fortifying those areas before they go toe-to-toe against the Alyssa Healy-led side again.

For now, this is Amit signing off. Do follow Firstpost.com for more sporting coverage, including the France-Morocco FIFA World Cup semi-final that will kick off in two hours' time.

22:22 (IST)

Has been quite the high-scoring series so far!

22:20 (IST)

India v Australia Live Score 3rd T20I

Darcie Brown is the Player of the Match for her haul of 2/19 from four overs, which included the wickets of Smriti Mandhana and Jemimah Rodrigues.

"The start obviously wasn't ideal but good to be able to get the win on the end… We wanted to back our strengths and we did that well," says Brown in a post-match chat with the broadcasters.

22:14 (IST)

IND vs AUS 3rd T20I Live Score

After 20 overs,India Women 151/7 ( Deepti Sharma 25 , Anjali Sarvani 2)

Australia win by 21 runs, and go 2-1 up in the five-match series!

Megan Schutt keeps things tight in the final over after Carey goes for 17 in the 19th, running Radha Yadav out in the first delivery and restricting Deepti Sharma and Anjali Sarvani to ones and twos in the remaining deliveries, as the Aussies return to winning ways after suffering a Super Over heartbreak in the last game.

22:08 (IST)
wkt

IND vs AUS 3rd T20I Live

OUT! Mix-up between Radha Yadav and Deepti Sharma in the first ball of the final over, and the former's caught short of the striker's end after a direct hit by the bowler. India 146/7; need 27 off 5

Radha run out (Schutt) 4(7)

22:05 (IST)

India v Australia Live Score 3rd T20I

After 18 overs,India Women 129/6 ( Deepti Sharma 6 , Radha Yadav 3)


Couple of superb overs from Schutt and Gardner have effectively put the 173-run target out of India’s reach, with the hosts needing 44 off the last two overs with Deepti and Radha at the crease. The Indians will need a miracle if they are to go 2-1 up in the series from here.

22:00 (IST)
wkt

IND vs AUS 3rd T20I Live Score

OUT! That's a body blow to India's hopes in the chase as skipper Harmanpreet Kaur perishes while looking to smash the ball out of the park! Doesn't quite time it and ends up offering Annabel Sutherland a simple catch at long on. Safe to say it's advantage Australia at the moment. IND 123/6; need 50 off 22

Kaur c Sutherland b Schutt 37(27)

21:58 (IST)

INDW vs AUSW 3rd T20I Live Score

After 16 overs,India Women 122/5 ( Harmanpreet Kaur (C) 37 , Deepti Sharma 2)

Nine off Carey’s third over, including a boundary to Kaur off the last ball courtesy a fumble by Ellyse Perry at wide long off. India need another 51 off 24, with Kaur going strong on 37 at the moment.

21:55 (IST)
wkt

IND vs AUS 3rd T20I Live Score

After 15 overs,India Women 113/5 ( Harmanpreet Kaur (C) 31 , Deepti Sharma 0)

What an over from Ash Gardner, removing Devika Vaidya and Richa Ghosh in a space of five deliveries, both departing for 1, as India crumble to 113/5 from 106/2! Pressure on India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur, who’s batting on 31 at the moment and is fast losing out on partners.

Vaidya c and b Gardner 1(4)

Ghosh c Sutherland b Gardner 1(2)

21:53 (IST)

Milestone achieved earlier today

India women vs Australia women, LIVE Cricket Score: Australia captain Alyssa Healy and India counterpart Harmanpreet Kaur pose with the series trophy. AFP

3rd T20I Preview: Buoyed by their thrilling series-leveling victory after taking the game into the Super Over, the India women’s cricket team will hope to surge ahead in the five-match series against Australia in the third T20I at Mumbai’s Brabourne Stadium.

The action shifts to Brabourne Stadium in the southern end of Mumbai, just a few kilometres away from the Wankhede Stadium where the BCCI is headquartered.

The Women in Blue made a fine comeback in the second T20I in front of a sold-out DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai after suffering a nine-wicket thrashing in the opening game.

While the Indians could collect just one wicket in the second game as well, it was their batting department that primarily helped stage the turnaround, with Smriti Mandhana (79) and Richa Ghosh (26 not out) helping the side finish level on scores after being set 188 to win.

India would then score 20 runs in the Super Over, 13 of which came of Mandhana’s bat. Seamer Renuka Singh would then bowl out a tidy over to ensure the hosts were abreast with the world champions heading into the third game.

Squads:

India: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Richa Ghosh(w), Deepti Sharma, Devika Vaidya, Radha Yadav, Anjali Sarvani, Meghna Singh, Renuka Thakur Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Sabbhineni Meghana, Harleen Deol, Yastika Bhatia.

Australia: Alyssa Healy(w/c), Beth Mooney, Tahlia McGrath, Ashleigh Gardner, Ellyse Perry, Phoebe Litchfield, Annabel Sutherland, Heather Graham, Alana King, Kim Garth, Megan Schutt, Grace Harris, Nicola Carey, Darcie Brown.

December 14, 2022 22:28:52 IST

