That brings us to the end of our coverage of the third T20I between India and Australia, with the limited-overs world champions returning to winning ways with another clinical display that puts them 2-1 up in the five-match series.

Harmanpreet Kaur and Co were given a reminder of the areas of concern and they have a couple of days' time to try and work on fortifying those areas before they go toe-to-toe against the Alyssa Healy-led side again.

For now, this is Amit signing off. Do follow Firstpost.com for more sporting coverage, including the France-Morocco FIFA World Cup semi-final that will kick off in two hours' time.