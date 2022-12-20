That's all we have for you from this contest. Yet another series comes to an end, with Australia emerging victorious, but India will have a lot to learn from this series. Until next time, it's goodbye, and good night!
India Women vs Australia Women, 5th T20I, Highlights: GAME OVER! Deepti Sharma completed her fifty in the fifth ball of the final over, but she was dismissed in the last ball, with India being bowled out for 142.
After 20 overs,India Women 142/10 ( Rajeshwari Gayakwad 1 , )
GAME OVER! Deepti Sharma completed her fifty in the fifth ball of the final over, but she was dismissed in the last ball, with India being bowled out for 142. Australia, who had already won the series before this, are victorious in this contest by 54 runs. They will return home victorious, clinching the series 4-1.
OUT! Hat-trick for Heather Graham as she removes Renuka Singh. Renuka Singh b Heather Graham 2
After 19 overs,India Women 137/8 ( Deepti Sharma 49 , Renuka Singh 2)
Tahlia McGrath into the attack for her final over. he removes Anjali Sarvani for just four runs. Renuka Singh is the new batter, in at number 10.
After 17 overs,India Women 127/7 ( Deepti Sharma 42 , Anjali Sarvani 3)
Alana King into the attack. Three consecutive boundaries from Deepti Sharma in the over. 15 runs coming off the 17th over.
After 13 overs,India Women 88/7 ( Deepti Sharma 8 , )
India are on the brink of a collapse in Mumbai. Heather Graham strikes twice in one over, removing Devika Vaidya and Radha Yadav off two consecutive deliveries. Anjali Sarvani joins Deepti Sharma in the middle.
OUT! Another one bites the dust! Heather Graham makes no mistake with the catch at wide long-on off Ashleigh Gardner's ball to remove Richa Ghosh. Australia on top of their game so far, not letting the Indians build any momentum whatsoever. Richa Ghosh c Heather Graham b Gardner 10
OUT! Annabel Sutherland with the big wicket of Harmanpreet Kaur, who is struck LBW. A huge blow for India, and the skipper's dismissal means the hosts have an even tougher task. Kaur lbw b Sutherland 12
After 8 overs,India Women 58/3 ( Harmanpreet Kaur (C) 12 , Richa Ghosh (W) 2)
Tahlia McGrath is into the attack for the first time tonight. Harmanpreet collects a boundary off the first ball, with a late punch that goes between backward point and short third. 10 runs off the over.
OUT! India lose their third wicket as Harleen Deol is run-out after a big mix-up with her skipper Harmanpreet Kaur. A promising innings comes to an end. Harleen Deol run out (McGrath/Mooney) 24
OUT! Both Indian openers are back in the hut now, with Shafali Verma making her long way back. Verma looks to play the slog, only for Annabel Sutherland to complete the catch at long-on. Shafali Verma c Sutherland b Gardner 13
OUT! Devika Vaidya joins the party, removing Ellyse Perry. Perry looks to play the loft, but does not get the desired elevation , and Harleen Deol completes the catch at long-on. Perry c Harleen Deol b Devika Vaidya 18
OUT! Tahlia McGrath was not looking good today, and Shafali Verma in her first over, gets the crucial wicket of Tahlia. Stumped by Richa Ghosh. McGrath st Richa Ghosh b Shafali Verma 26
OUT! Deepti Sharma strikes this time, removing Phoebe Litchfield. Litchfield is stumped by Richa Ghosh. Phoebe Litchfield st Richa Ghosh b Deepti Sharma 11
OUT! Early blow for Australia as the Southern Stars lose Beth Mooney. She is cleaned up, as Anjali Sarvani strikes in her first ball. Mooney b Anjali Sarvani 2
India vs Australia LIVE updates
India Women have won the toss in Mumbai and will field first against Australia Women.
Preview: Harmanpreet Kaur-led India women’s cricket team will have prode to play for when they take on visitors Australia in the fifth and final T20 in Mumbai on Tuesday.
The Southern Stars have already sealed the series 3-1 with a game to spare, and India will look to secure a consolation victory in the Maximum City on Tuesday.
Australia had won the series opener at the DY Patil Stadium by nine wickets, but India responded strongly, clinching a Super Over victory in the second match after scores were tied on 187 after both the innings. Smriti Mandhana (79) had starred in that game, and the Women in Blue would hope for the same in the final match.
The third and fourth T20s too belonged to the Aussies, winning by 21 runs and seven runs respectively, and even a cameo from Richa Ghosh (40*) in the fourth game could not save the hosts in the fourth T20.
Beth Mooney has been Australia’s top run-getter with 203 runs, while Ashleigh Gardner leads the wicket-takers charts with five scalps to her name.
Squads:
India Women: Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Devika Vaidya, Richa Ghosh(w), Deepti Sharma, Harleen Deol, Radha Yadav, Anjali Sarvani, Renuka Thakur Singh, Sabbhineni Meghana, Meghna Singh, Yastika Bhatia, Rajeshwari Gayakwad
Australia Women: Tahlia McGrath(c), Beth Mooney(w), Ashleigh Gardner, Ellyse Perry, Grace Harris, Annabel Sutherland, Heather Graham, Alana King, Megan Schutt, Darcie Brown, Amanda Wellington, Phoebe Litchfield, Nicola Carey, Kim Garth
IND W vs AUS W 3rd T20I Highlights: India lose wickets in a cluster in the middle and slog overs to fall 21 runs short of the Australian total in the end, conceding a 2-1 series lead to Alyssa Healy and Co.
India held their nerve to win the second T20I in front of a packed DY Patil Stadium after the game went into the Super Over, resulting in world champions Australia losing their first game in the format this year.
In 140 T20I matches across 125 innings, Harmanpreet Kaur has scored 2,736 runs at an average of 27.36