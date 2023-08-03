Former cricketer Mohammad Kaif feels that India will not be able to win the World Cup if Jasprit Bumrah fails to take part in the mega event and that Sanju Samson should be a part of Men in Blue’s squad for the tournament.

India will be hosting the World Cup in October-Novemeber and the team is looking to bring an end to their 10-yer ICC title drought. Jasprit Bumrah, who for long has been India’s best bowler across formats, has not played for India since September 2022 due to a lower back injury. He is set to make his return to competitive cricket later this month during the Ireland tour where India will be playing three T20Is.

“The players who are injured, India’s chances in the World Cup will depend a lot on that (their comeback). Bumrah is coming now after a long injury lay off and we will get an idea on how fit he is. India need a fully fit Bumrah to do well in World Cup at home,” Kaif said at the launch of the book ‘Pitchside’ on Wednesday.

“In the bowling department, you can’t have two teams. If Bumrah doesn’t play we will lose, like we did in Asia Cup T20 and 2022 T20 World Cup. We don’t have his back up.

“At the moment the team is not looking the strongest on paper as it is missing key players including K L Rahul, Pant, Iyer and the biggest factor is Bumrah,” the 42-year-old said.

On Samson, Kaif said that his knock of 51 from the No 4 spot in the third ODI against West Indies which helped India clinch the series 2-1 showed that the batter is ready for the World Cup.

“I am massively impressed by Samson. He played an impactful knock, whether at four or five, he has done it in the past.”

“Sending Kishan or Axar Patel in the middle order is not a great idea. You need someone who can play left-arm spin, leg spin and Samson can do that. His knock in the third ODI came under pressure and he is ready for the World Cup,” Kaif added.