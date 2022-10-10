India-W vs Thailand-W Live: India Women opt to bowl first after winning the toss

India-W Playing XI: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana (c), Sabbhineni Meghana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh (wk), Kiran Navgire, Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Sneh Rana, Meghna Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad

Thailand-W Playing XI: Nannapat Koncharoenkai (wk), Natthakan Chantham, Naruemol Chaiwai (c), Sornnarin Tippoch, Chanida Sutthiruang, Rosenan Kanoh, Phannita Maya, Nattaya Boochatham, Onnicha Kamchomphu, Thipatcha Putthawong, Nanthita Boonsukham Match Time:

Venue: Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Sylhet

Umpires: Dedunu Silva, Nur Hijrah

Third Umpire: Shivani Mishra

Match Referee: Vanessa Bowen

Preview: With a semifinal berth already sealed, India women will look to continue experimenting with their playing XI when they take on a plucky Thailand in the Women’s Asia Cup in Sylhet on Monday.

India women have fielded a different playing XI in all their matches in the tournament so far in order to give the fringe players time in the middle ahead of the T20 World Cup next year.

The batting order has also been continuously rejigged with skipper Harmanpreet Kaur dropping down to number seven against Pakistan. And while the move didn’t work as the new-look middle order crumbled under pressure, the team has continued to give game time to its fringe players.

(With inputs from PTI)

