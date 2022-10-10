Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
  • Home
  • Cricket
  • News
  • India-W vs Thailand-W Live, Women’s T20 Asia Cup 2022: IND-W vs TL-W Live Score from Sylhet

Cricket

India Women Vs Thailand Women LIVE SCORE (t20)

Quick Scorecard Full scorecard Ball by ball commentary FP commentary

India Women Vs Thailand Women At Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Sylhet, 10 October, 2022

10 October, 2022
Starts 13:00 (IST)
Play In Progress
Thailand Women

Thailand Women

37/10 (15.1 ov)

Match 19
India Women

India Women

2/0 (0.2 ov)

Thailand Women India Women
37/10 (15.1 ov) - R/R 2.44 2/0 (0.2 ov) - R/R 6

Play In Progress

India Women need 36 runs in 118 balls at 1.83 rpo

Sabbhineni Meghana - 1

Shafali Verma - 1

This Over
Batting Status R B 4s 6s
Sabbhineni Meghana Batting 1 1 0 0
Shafali Verma Batting 1 1 0 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Nattaya Boochatham 0.2 0 2 0
Current Partnership Last Wicket 0/0 (0)

2 (2) R/R: 6

0 0(0) S.R (0)

India-W vs Thailand-W Live, Women’s T20 Asia Cup 2022: IND-W vs TL-W Live Score from Sylhet

Women's Asia Cup, IND-W vs THAI-W: India women take on Thailand women in dead rubber Sylhet.

India-W vs Thailand-W Live, Women’s T20 Asia Cup 2022: IND-W vs TL-W Live Score from Sylhet

India-W vs Thailand-W Live, Women’s T20 Asia Cup 2022: Smriti Mandhana leads India women vs Thailand women as Harmanpreet Kaur is rested. ACC

India-W vs Thailand-W Live: India Women opt to bowl first after winning the toss

India-W Playing XI:  Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana (c), Sabbhineni Meghana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh (wk), Kiran Navgire, Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Sneh Rana, Meghna Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad
Thailand-W Playing XI: Nannapat Koncharoenkai (wk), Natthakan Chantham, Naruemol Chaiwai (c), Sornnarin Tippoch, Chanida Sutthiruang, Rosenan Kanoh, Phannita Maya, Nattaya Boochatham, Onnicha Kamchomphu, Thipatcha Putthawong, Nanthita Boonsukham
Match Time: 1:00 PM
Venue: Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Sylhet
Umpires: Dedunu Silva, Nur Hijrah
Third Umpire: Shivani Mishra
Match Referee: Vanessa Bowen

Preview: With a semifinal berth already sealed, India women will look to continue experimenting with their playing XI when they take on a plucky Thailand in the Women’s Asia Cup in Sylhet on Monday.

India women have fielded a different playing XI in all their matches in the tournament so far in order to give the fringe players time in the middle ahead of the T20 World Cup next year.

The batting order has also been continuously rejigged with skipper Harmanpreet Kaur dropping down to number seven against Pakistan. And while the move didn’t work as the new-look middle order crumbled under pressure, the team has continued to give game time to its fringe players.

(With inputs from PTI)

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: October 10, 2022 13:41:04 IST

Tags:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

India must manage workload of their key fast bowlers with intelligence and foresight as World Cup beckons
First Cricket News

India must manage workload of their key fast bowlers with intelligence and foresight as World Cup beckons

Even as the fitness of India’s main fast bowlers is a worry, the presence of worthwhile substitutes should make these next three months a riveting one.

ICC provisionally suspends Oman cricketer for breaching anti-corruption code
First Cricket News

ICC provisionally suspends Oman cricketer for breaching anti-corruption code

Oman cricketer Yousef Abdulrahim Al Balushi was on Thursday provisionally suspended by the ICC with immediate effect following four breaches of its Anti-Corruption Code during the 2019 ICC men's T20 World Cup Qualifiers held in the United Arab Emirates.

VVS Laxman wants newly-elected BCCI president Sourav Ganguly to revive NCA as India's feeder system
First Cricket News

VVS Laxman wants newly-elected BCCI president Sourav Ganguly to revive NCA as India's feeder system

For the past few years NCA, which was supposed to be the feeder line of Indian cricket, has actually become a rehabilitation centre, which even Ganguly acknowledged after taking over.