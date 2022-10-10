|Thailand Women
|India Women
|37/10 (15.1 ov) - R/R 2.44
|2/0 (0.2 ov) - R/R 6
|Batting
|Status
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|Sabbhineni Meghana
|Batting
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Shafali Verma
|Batting
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Bowling
|0
|M
|R
|W
|Nattaya Boochatham
|0.2
|0
|2
|0
|Current Partnership
|Last Wicket 0/0 (0)
|
2 (2) R/R: 6
Sabbhineni Meghana 1(1)
Shafali Verma 1(1)
|
0 0(0) S.R (0)
Women's Asia Cup, IND-W vs THAI-W: India women take on Thailand women in dead rubber Sylhet.
India-W vs Thailand-W Live: India Women opt to bowl first after winning the toss
Preview: With a semifinal berth already sealed, India women will look to continue experimenting with their playing XI when they take on a plucky Thailand in the Women’s Asia Cup in Sylhet on Monday.
India women have fielded a different playing XI in all their matches in the tournament so far in order to give the fringe players time in the middle ahead of the T20 World Cup next year.
The batting order has also been continuously rejigged with skipper Harmanpreet Kaur dropping down to number seven against Pakistan. And while the move didn’t work as the new-look middle order crumbled under pressure, the team has continued to give game time to its fringe players.
(With inputs from PTI)
