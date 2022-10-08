After an unexpected upset against Pakistan, India will face Bangladesh in the Women’s Asia Cup in the second encounter of the day on 8 October.

India tried to experiment with their batting lineup, but it failed terribly as the entire experiment lab burst due to an unwarranted reaction. Despite the loss, however, they sit comfortably on the top of the points table and will look to strengthen the lead against Bangladesh.

Bangladesh with four points are third on the points table behind Pakistan (with six points). A win will ensure them the second spot as they have a better net run rate. But India are expected to come out all guns blazing after the defeat against their arch-rivals.

India vs Bangladesh Women’s Asia Cup 2022 match live streaming and telecast details

When will the Asia Cup match between India Women and Bangladesh Women be played?

The Asia Cup match between India Women and Bangladesh Women will be played on October 8, Saturday.

Where will the Asia Cup match between India Women and Bangladesh Women be played?

The Asia Cup match between India Women and Bangladesh Women will be played at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Sylhet.

What time will the Asia Cup match between India Women and Bangladesh Women begin?

The Asia Cup match between India Women and Bangladesh Women will begin at 1 pm IST, on October 8.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Asia Cup match between India Women and Bangladesh Women?

The Asia Cup match between India Women and Bangladesh Women will be telecast on the Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Asia Cup match between India Women and Bangladesh Women?

The Asia Cup match between India Women and Bangladesh Women will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.