IND W vs BAN W LIVE Updates: India scored 159/5 batting first with Shafali Verma scoring 55 and Jemimah Rodrigues making 35 not out. Rumana Ahmed took three wickets for 27.

Toss update: India Women have won the toss and opted to bat first.

Teams:

India Women playing XI: Smriti Mandhana(c), Shafali Verma, Sabbhineni Meghana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh(w), Kiran Navgire, Pooja Vastrakar, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Renuka Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad

Bangladesh Women playing XI: Murshida Khatun, Fargana Hoque, Nigar Sultana(w/c), Ritu Moni, Lata Mondal, Fahima Khatun, Rumana Ahmed, Nahida Akter, Salma Khatun, Fariha Trisna, Shanjida Akter

Preview: After losing to Pakistan the other day, India will hope to get their campaign back on track against defending champions Bangladesh. India and Bangladesh were also the finalists in the last edition of the Women’s Asia Cup when Bangladesh won the trophy in a thrilling fashion. In the ongoing tournament, Bangladesh so far have two wins from three matches. Their only defeat, like India, came against Pakistan. India are table toppers with three wins from four matches.

India’s 13-run defeat to Pakistan was their third ever in the format to their arch-rivals. India’s strategy to shuffle their batting lineup backfired as admitted by captain Harmanpreet Kaur after the match. Still, India are expected to experiment further with an eye on the 2023 T20 World Cup.

Earlier in the day, Sri Lanka Women defeated Malaysia Women by 72 runs.

