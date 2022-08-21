India vs Zimbabwe: Will be unfair if Ruturaj Gaikwad and Rahul Tripathi don’t get a game, says Uthappa

With two wins on the trot in the first two ODIs against Zimbabwe, India have already sealed the three-match series and are now eyeing to complete a clean sweep. Robin Uthappa has made an opinion that Ruturaj Gaikwad and Rahul Tripathi who haven't played any game in the series should be given a chance by the team management as The Men in Blue have taken an unassailable lead.

"As far as batting is concerned, I don’t know if they will make too many changes. Shahbaz may get a game, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Rahul Tripathi have been waiting in the wings for a while. It will be unfair if they don’t get a game and it will also be unfair to the youngsters who are playing right now, for example, Shubman Gill, who is in such great form," Uthappa said while conversing on Sony Sports Network.

Deepak Chahar, who had made a comeback in the side in the first match after a long injury layoff was rested in the second clash and Shardul Thakur had replaced him. Uthappa feels that Chahar would make a return back in the XI for the final showdown and further added that Avesh Khan might also get a game when India take the field in the next encounter.

"Definitely, I think Chahar will come back into the frame, I think Avesh Khan will get a game and Prasidh might get a break. Maybe Siraj could also get a break, Shardul would play, I think. They have anyway decided to rotate the fast bowlers so that everyone remains fresh," said Uthappa.

The two sides will now play each other in the third and final ODI on Monday in Harare. While India would look to continue the winning streak, Zimbabwe would seek a consolation win.

