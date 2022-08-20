India vs Zimbabwe: Shubman Gill reminds me of Mark Waugh and Damien Martyn, says ex-Pakistan skipper Salman Butt

After India’s thumping 10-wicket win against Zimbabwe, cricket fans have been heaping praise on Shubman Gill. The right-handed opener made an unbeaten 192-run stand with Shikhar Dhawan to chase down the target with more than 19 overs to spare. Ex-Pakistan cricketer Salman Butt has been among the people who have lauded Shubman Gill. On his official YouTube channel, Salman Butt called the Indian opener “a brilliant timer of the ball” and even compared him with Australian greats like Mark Waugh and Damien Martyn. He also predicted that Shubman Gill is going to be a “big player”.

Talking about how power-hitters have been dominating the conversation these days, Salman Butt called Shubman Gill “a brilliant timer of the ball, who plays conventional cricket shots”. He added that there are only 4-5 batters in the world who play like that these days, including Pakistan skipper Babar Azam.

“Shubman Gill reminds me of players like Mark Waugh and Damien Martyn. They were touch players. It doesn't feel like he smashes the ball too hard. He simply caresses it. He plays beautiful cricket. I love to watch him bat. When I saw him bat for the first time in Test cricket, I had said straightaway that he is going to be a big player,” the former Pakistan captain added.

Apart from Shubman Gill, Deepak Chahar, Axar Patel and Prasidh Krishna were the stars of the match. Chahar made a brilliant comeback to the Indian side after being out for six months. He managed to get three wickets in seven overs for just 27 runs. Axar Patel and Prasidh Krishna also scalped three wickets each.

The first India- Zimbabwe ODI was also crucial for KL Rahul as a skipper. The Lucknow Super Giants captain, who was out of action for months due to a groin injury has finally joined the side and is leading it in the absence of Rohit Sharma.

Team India will clash with Zimbabwe in the second ODI on Saturday at Harare. After the three-game ODI series ends, the Men In Blue will fly to UAE for the Asia Cup. They are set to face arch-rivals Pakistan in their first clash.

