Zimbabwe Vs India At Harare Sports Club, Harare, 20 August, 2022

20 August, 2022
Starts 12:45 (IST)
Match Ended
Zimbabwe

161/10 (38.1 ov)

2nd ODI
India

167/5 (25.4 ov)

India beat Zimbabwe by 5 wickets

Live Blog
Zimbabwe India
161/10 (38.1 ov) - R/R 4.22 167/5 (25.4 ov) - R/R 6.51

Match Ended

India beat Zimbabwe by 5 wickets

Axar Patel - 6

Sanju Samson (W) - 7

This Over
Batting Status R B 4s 6s
Sanju Samson (W) not out 43 39 3 4
Axar Patel not out 6 7 1 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Wesley Madhevere 1 0 7 0
Innocent Kaia 0.4 0 6 0
Current Partnership Last Wicket 153/5 (23.3)

14 (14) R/R: 6.46

Axar Patel 6(7)

Deepak Hooda 25(36) S.R (69.44)

b Sikandar Raza
India vs Zimbabwe 2nd ODI HIGHLIGHTS: India win by 5 wickets, take 2-0 lead

18:23 (IST)
six

IND vs ZIM LIVE SCORE
SIX! Samson finishes off it in style. Innocent Kaia bowls that full, into the slot and the wicket-keeper batter smashes that over long on boundary for a maximum. India have taken an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series with this win

Full Scorecard
18:18 (IST)
four

IND vs ZIM LIVE SCORE
FOUR! Short and wide from the bowler and Axar Patel dispatches that through the off side for a boundary. India now need 4 more to seal the series

Full Scorecard
18:13 (IST)
wkt

IND vs ZIM LIVE SCORE
WICKET! Sikandar Raza has a wicket. He cleans up Hooda. The spinner tosses it up, bowls it straight and the right-handed batter isn't really able to do much about it

Full Scorecard
18:10 (IST)
six

IND vs ZIM LIVE SCORE
SIX! Short one from the spinner, going down the leg and Samson pulls this one over fine leg for a maximum

Full Scorecard
18:10 (IST)
six

IND vs ZIM LIVE SCORE
SIX! What a brilliant shot again from Samson. Williams comes round the wicket, bowls it touch fuller on to the stumps and the batter comes down the track and hammers that straight and flat for six

Full Scorecard
18:04 (IST)
four

IND vs ZIM LIVE SCORE
FOUR! The two batters are dealing in boundaries now. Evans bowls that full and outside off and Hooda smokes that away through the off side

Full Scorecard
18:00 (IST)
six

IND vs ZIM LIVE SCORE
SIX! Samson has started to accelerate. Raza once again bowls that full, straight and the batter dispatches that over widish long on for a maximum

Full Scorecard
18:00 (IST)
four

IND vs ZIM LIVE SCORE
FOUR! Raza tosses that up and bowls it on to the stumps. Sanju Samson comes down the track and hammers that straight back past the bowler for a four

Full Scorecard
17:58 (IST)

After 19 overs,India 120/4 ( Deepak Hooda 18 , Sanju Samson (W) 10)

IND vs ZIM LIVE SCORE
Samson and Hooda have resisted well after India left in a spot of bother. The two should now look to take the visitors home

Full Scorecard
17:43 (IST)
four

IND vs ZIM LIVE SCORE
FOUR! That would bring up the 100 for India. Luke Jongwe bowls that length ball, outside off and Sanju Samson drives that elegantly through the covers for a boundary

Full Scorecard
Highlights

title-img
18:13 (IST)

IND vs ZIM LIVE SCORE
WICKET! Sikandar Raza has a wicket. He cleans up Hooda. The spinner tosses it up, bowls it straight and the right-handed batter isn't really able to do much about it
17:33 (IST)

IND vs ZIM LIVE SCORE
WICKET! Shubman Gill has to depart after a stunning knock. Luke Jongwe bowls that touch back of the length, outside off and Gill tries to upper cut that but only gets a top edge and Evans takes an easy catch at third man
17:22 (IST)

IND vs ZIM LIVE SCORE
WICKET! Ishan Kishan has to depart as he drags one on to the stumps. Jongwe comes round the wicket and bowls a widish length delivery, Ishan tries to go through the covers but doesn't time his stroke well and the ball hits the stumps
16:55 (IST)

IND vs ZIM LIVE SCORE
WICKET! Here's the wicket that Zimbabwe wanted. Tanaka Chivanga bowls that short as the ball hurries on to Shikhar Dhawan who tries to pull it away but miscues his stroke and is caught at square leg by Kaia for 33 off 21
16:30 (IST)

IND vs ZIM LIVE SCORE
WICKET! Zimbabwe have an early wicket here. Victor Nyauchi has trapped KL Rahul in front of the stumps. He bowls it full and straight. Rahul shuffles a bit but misses the ball while trying to place through the on side. The hosts make an LBW appeal and the on-field umpire gives that out. KL goes upstairs but the DRS shows three reds which means he has to walk back
15:53 (IST)

IND vs ZIM LIVE SCORE
WICKET! That's the end of the innings. Another run out. Burl punched that back of the length delivery, away from him through the off side. He wanted the strike back and called for two but Tanaka Chivanga is not able to make his ground and is dismissed at the non-striker's end. Zimbabwe have been bowled out for 161
15:41 (IST)

IND vs ZIM LIVE SCORE
WICKET! Axar gets one in this over despite a missed stumping. Comes round the wicket to Evans, gives some flight on it as he bowls it touch fuller and the right-hander just plays that on to the stumps while trying to cut it through the off side
15:23 (IST)

IND vs ZIM LIVE SCORE
WICKET! Shardul Thakur gets his third. Bowls a perfect length ball, on to the stumps, Jongwe gives himself room, tries to go inside out but misses it completely. Thakur hits the bull's eye as India pick seventh wicket
14:54 (IST)

IND vs ZIM LIVE SCORE
WICKET! Deepak Hooda joins the party. The spinner comes round the wicket to Sean Williams who goes for the slog sweep but doesn't time his shot well and finds Shikhar Dhawan at deep square leg
14:28 (IST)

IND vs ZIM LIVE SCORE
WICKET! Kuldeep Yadav has struck and its the in-form batter Sikandar Raza. The left-arm spinner bowls that touch fuller, on to the stumps and Raza gives himself some room to go over backward point region but doesn't time his stroke well and is caught by Ishan Kishan. Zimbabwe are in all sorts of trouble now with five down
13:47 (IST)

IND vs ZIM LIVE SCORE
WICKET! What a ball from Prasidh. Bowls that length ball, into Madhevere as it takes the outside edge and Samson takes an easy one behind the stumps
13:43 (IST)

IND vs ZIM LIVE SCORE
WICKET! One more. Another one bites the dust. Shardul bowls this one quicker, outside off and move sit away from the right-hander. Chakabva edges it to the slips as Zimbabwe lose three and are in a spot of bother
13:40 (IST)

IND vs ZIM LIVE SCORE
WICKET! Shardul Thakur has a wicket. Short ball from the right-handed bowler, going down the leg. Kaia tries to pull that one but the ball feathers his gloves and Sanju Samson does the rest. Zimbabwe lose two
13:26 (IST)

IND vs ZIM LIVE SCORE
WICKET! Siraj has a wicket now. The length ball from the pacer, pitched around the fifth stump line, moved a bit away from the right-hander and Kaitano edged it back. Samson takes a good catch as he had inititally moved towards the left side but put in the dive to the right on time. India have the breakthrough
India vs Zimbabwe 2nd ODI HIGHLIGHTS: India win by 5 wickets, take 2-0 lead

India vs Zimbabwe Live Cricket Score: India need 162 to win the second ODI. AP

India vs Zimbabwe, 2nd ODI, HIGHLIGHTS: India have taken an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series with this win

PREVIEW: India will hope to clinch the series with a game to spare when they take on Zimbabwe in the second one-day international in Harare on Saturday.

The Men in Blue got off to a victorious start in their tour of Zimbabwe with a commanding 10-wicket victory over the Chevrons, dishing out an all-round display that highlighted the gulf between the two teams.

Deepak Chahar (3/27), Axar Patel (3/24) and Prasidh Krishna (3/50) shared nine of the available 10 wickets between them as Zimbabwe were bowled out for 189 after being invited to bat in the series opener on Thursday.

The hosts would've been bowled out for an even lower score had it not been for a fighting 70-run stand for the eighth wicket between Brad Evans (33 not out) and Richard Ngarava (34), which took them close to the 200-run mark.

Openers Shikhar Dhawan (81 not out) and Shubman Gill (82 not out) then ensured skipper KL Rahul and the rest of the Indian batting order remained confined to the dressing room during the chase with a dominant 192-run unbroken stand.

Such was the visiting team's dominance that they won with a little under 20 overs to spare.

Zimbabwe, who had defeated Bangladesh in both the T20Is and ODIs before the India assignment, will hope to mount a more spirited performance in the second game though they'll once again start as the rank underdogs.

Here's everything you need to know about the second one-dayer, including the live streaming and broadcast details:

When is India vs Zimbabwe second ODI?

The second ODI between India and Zimbabwe will be played on Saturday, 20 August.

Where is India vs Zimbabwe second ODI?

The second ODI between India and Zimbabwe will be played in Harare.

What time is India vs Zimbabwe second ODI?

India vs Zimbabwe second ODI will start at 12:45 PM IST with the toss taking place half an hour earlier.

Which TV channel is India vs Zimbabwe second ODI on?

India vs Zimbabwe is on the Sony Network - Sony Six (English), Sony Ten 3 (Hindi) and Sony Ten 4 (Tamil and Telugu).

Where to live stream India vs Zimbabwe second ODI?

India vs Zimbabwe second ODI will be live streamed on SonyLiv app and website.

Updated Date: August 20, 2022 18:26:38 IST

