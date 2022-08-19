India vs Zimbabwe: Fans disappointed on KL Rahul not opening in 1st ODI

KL Rahul has now become the most talked-about name among Indian fans. Whether it’s his ODI debut or captaincy, the Indian batter has never failed to steal the show.

Rahul was all set to make his debut as captain of the national team in the home series against South Africa right after the conclusion of IPL 2022. But an unfortunate injury during a training session delayed his maiden appearance as the Indian skipper. Now, he has come back to the international circuit and is leading the second-string unit during the ongoing One-Day International series against Zimbabwe.

The first ODI was a one-sided affair, with India sealing a 10-wicket victory. It was also an open declaration from Rahul of his capability of leading the side. First, the fiery attack of Deepak Chahar, Prasidh Krishna and Axar Patel brought Zimbabwe to their knees, getting bundled out for a sub-par 189.

In reply, the heroic batting display from the Indian opening duo of Shikhar Dhawan (81 off 113 balls) and Shubman Gill (82 off 72 balls) took the side home easily.

As a lot of Indian fans were keen to watch Rahul pairing with Dhawan in the opening slot, Gill's arrival was a massive disappointment to them. The reason is clear though. This Zimbabwe tour is the final opportunity for Rahul to test his form before heading on to the Asia Cup. Numerous tweets that mark fans' discontent over the unpredictable batting order have been circulating over the internet.

"India will be hoping to give KL Rahul a fair bit of time in the middle before the Asia Cup. Maybe hope to bat first in the next two games if indeed his role in 50 overs cricket is likely to be at no 4."

@bhogleharsha #KLRahul #INDvsZIM pic.twitter.com/1dLbSiq4zF — KL Siku Kumar (@KL_Siku_Kumar) August 18, 2022

Senseless batting order for #India. The whole point of sending #KLRahul on this trip was to get batting game time. Why is he not opening? Isn't that the role he will be playing at the Asia cup and t20wc? @sports_tak #INDvZIM — Amit kumar (@Amitakkey1995) August 19, 2022



#KLRahul yeahhh🙌.

But still waiting to see your batting

Hope will see in next match pic.twitter.com/KZ3e0NIvpO — raf-ha_ramzi ^_^ (@RafhaRamzi) August 18, 2022

