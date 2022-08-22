Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

India vs Zimbabwe 3rd ODI: Shubman Gill slams his maiden One-Day century

Shumban Gill, who has been in tremendous form since quite a time now, achieved the feat off 82 deliveries with 12 fours and a strike-rate of over 110 during India vs Zimbabwe 3rd ODI.

India's Shubman Gill celebrates after scoring a century against Zimbabwe on Monday. Twitter/ICC

Team India top-order batter Shubman Gill on Monday smashed his maiden century in ODI cricket during the third ODI against Zimbabwe at the Harare Sports Club.

Gill, who has been in tremendous form for quite a time now, achieved the feat off 82 deliveries with 12 fours and a strike-rate of over 110.

Earlier, Gill completed a century stand with Ishan Kishan and kept India going after the wickets of skipper KL Rahul and Shikhar Dhawan. Rahul got an inside edge onto the stumps after scoring 30, while Dhawan got a leading edge to cover fielder.

Later, India lost Kishan and Deepak Hooda in quick succession, while Sanju Samson also departed after scoring just 15 runs.

Earlier, Rahul won the toss and opted to bat first against Zimbabwe in the third ODI of the three-match series.
Having sealed the series already with the win in the opening two ODIs, India made two changes to their winning combination as Deepak Chahar and Avesh Khan replaced Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna.

Zimbabwe have also made two changes as Richard Ngarava comes in for Tanaka Chivanga and Tony Munyonga is in for Wessly Madhevere.

India are looking to make a 3-0 clean sweep in the three-match ODI series after winning the first ODI by 10 wickets and the second ODI by five wickets on the same ground. On the other hand, the hosts will play for pride and would look to finish the series with a win.

Updated Date: August 22, 2022 16:39:12 IST

Tags:

