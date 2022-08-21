India vs Zimbabwe 3rd ODI: Harare Sports Club weather update

The Indian cricket team is set to battle it out one more time in their tour of Zimbabwe, with the third and final ODI scheduled to take place on Monday, 22 August.

The KL Rahul-led Men in Blue have already clinched the three-match series, thereby reducing the upcoming clash to a dead rubber, one that will give them plenty of room for experimentation.

India were ruthless, especially with the bat, in the opening game as the opening pair of Shikhar Dhawan and Shubman Gill forged a 192-run unbroken stand to pull off a 10-wicket victory after the Zimbabweans were bundled out for 189. While the Indians were just as clinical, if not more, with the ball in the second game as they bundled the hosts out for 161, the batters suffered some hiccups during the chase.

The Men in Blue were in a spot of bother at one point, getting reduced to 97/4 with the Zimbabweans starting to get hopes of pulling an almighty upset, before the tried-and-tested middle-order pair of Deepak Hooda and Sanju Samson steadied the ship with a 56-run fifth-wicket stand. Samson remained unbeaten on 43, collecting three fours and four sixes along the way — including the winning six over long on.

After the conclusion of the ODI series, the Indian team will next be seen in action in the Asia Cup that starts on the 27th this month. The Indian team, however, will return to full strength for the continental event, with Rohit Sharma returning as skipper.

Weather Update:

The third and final one-dayer is expected to go ahead without a hitch with the weather forecast for Harare reading "Mostly sunny and pleasant" for Monday, according to Accuweather.com. The average temperature is expected to remain at 24 degrees Celsius for the most part of the day along with north-easterly winds measuring 11kmph.

Squads:

India: Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul(c), Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda, Sanju Samson(wk), Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj, Rahul Tripathi, Avesh Khan, Deepak Chahar, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shahbaz Ahmed

Zimbabwe: Takudzwanashe Kaitano, Innocent Kaia, Wesley Madhevere, Regis Chakabva(wk/c), Sikandar Raza, Sean Williams, Ryan Burl, Luke Jongwe, Brad Evans, Victor Nyauchi, Tanaka Chivanga, Donald Tiripano, Richard Ngarava, Milton Shumba, Tony Munyonga, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Clive Madande, John Masara

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.