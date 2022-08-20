India vs Zimbabwe 2nd ODI stat attack: Hooda's record winning streak, Gill's batting average and more in series win

Sanju Samson's responsible knock of 43 not out after another disciplined bowling display by Indian bowlers, including a three-wicket spell by Shardul Thakur, ensured India's five-wicket win over hosts Zimbabwe in the second ODI in Harare on Saturday. With the victory, India took an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

Opting to bowl, India bundled out the African minnows for just 161 with comeback man Thakur (3/38 in seven overs) leading the charge among bowlers in the absence of Deepak Chahar, who sat out of the match.

Chasing the target, stand-in captain KL Rahul deaparted early after scoring just 1 but Shikhar Dhawan and Shubman Gill then showed their same flair and authority and constructed India's chase before a middle-order slump to 97/4. However, with the meagre ask, Deepak Hooda (25 off 36) and Samson ensured India see no fightback from Zimbabwe.

Despite just close 64 overs of cricket on the day, some figures in the record books were shaken and we take a look at them in our stat attack:

Deepak Hooda has now won all his 16 international matches (ODI and T20I combined) to have the longest winning streak for a player in men's international cricket since debut.

Zimbabwe haven't touched 200 runs against India in the last five ODIs while failing to play the full quota of 50 overs. Their totals in the last five ODIs are 168 (49.5 overs), 126 (34.3 overs), 123 (42.2 overs), 189 (40.3 overs), 161 (38.1 overs)

Shikhar Dhawan now has the highest win percentage among Indian batters with minimum 75 innings at 63.9 per cent. The other names behind him are Gautam Gambhir (62.5%), Rohit Sharma (60.9%), Virat Kohli (55.5%), and Yuvraj Singh (53.5%).

Sanju Samson becomes the second Indian wicket-keeper batter after MS Dhoni to smash four sixes in an ODI innings against Zimbabwe. Dhoni did so back in 2005.

Shubman Gill has the highest ODI average for India in the first eight innings (minimum 200 runs) at 61.50. The other names behind in the list are Hardik Pandya (53.00), Manish Pandey (52.20), Shreyas Iyer (52.00), and Navjot Singh Sidhu (51.75).

KL Rahul has his worst batting average as captain as he is scoring runs at 19.30. His best average has been under MS Dhoni at 128.00. His average under Rohit Sharma has been 49.00 while under Virat Kohli it was 43.20.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.