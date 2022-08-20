India vs Zimbabwe 2nd ODI stat attack: Hooda's record winning streak, Gill's batting average and more in series win

Despite just close 64 overs of cricket on the day, some figures in the record books were shaken and we take a look at them in our stat attack
Sanju Samson's responsible knock of 43 not out after another disciplined bowling display by Indian bowlers, including a three-wicket spell by Shardul Thakur, ensured India's five-wicket win over hosts Zimbabwe in the second ODI in Harare on Saturday. With the victory, India took an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.
Opting to bowl, India bundled out the African minnows for just 161 with comeback man Thakur (3/38 in seven overs) leading the charge among bowlers in the absence of Deepak Chahar, who sat out of the match.
Chasing the target, stand-in captain KL Rahul deaparted early after scoring just 1 but Shikhar Dhawan and Shubman Gill then showed their same flair and authority and constructed India's chase before a middle-order slump to 97/4. However, with the meagre ask, Deepak Hooda (25 off 36) and Samson ensured India see no fightback from Zimbabwe.
Despite just close 64 overs of cricket on the day, some figures in the record books were shaken and we take a look at them in our stat attack:
