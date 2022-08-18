India vs Zimbabwe 1st ODI stat attack: Gill–Dhawan partnership, India’s record winning streak and more

Indian openers maintained their consistency and dominated the opposition bowling attack after the bowlers led by Deepak Chahar left Zimbabwe batting in tatters.

India chased the target of 190 with utmost ease in 31 overs, without losing a wicket. Zimbabwe who came riding on a confident victory against Bangladesh seemed clueless even against a second-string Indian line-up.

However, India have developed a commendable bench strength in recent times and effectively the B – team as well has been able to create some noteworthy records.

For starters, KL Rahul registered his first win as the Indian captain. Interestingly, the last time India toured Zimbabwe in 2016, KL Rahul had registered his maiden ODI century on debut.

Here are some of the important statistical numbers from the 1st ODI between India and Zimbabwe

India registered their 13th consecutive ODI win against Zimbabwe. This is the best streak for India beating their previous best of 12 wins against Bangladesh. 11 wins against New Zealand is their third best.

Shikhar Dhawan and Shubman Gill registered a partnership of 192 runs. This is the second-highest opening partnership for India in 10-wicket wins in ODIs. The partnership is also the highest for India in ODIs in Zimbabwe.

India won their second match by 10 wickets in 2022. Earlier, they beat England by 10 wickets in the first ODI at the Oval. This is the first year that India have won two ODIs by a 10-wicket margin.

Ngarava and Brad Evans recorded a 70-run stand for the ninth wicket. This is Zimbabwe’s highest ninth-wicket stand against India.

