Yashasvi Jaiswal got his international career off to a memorable start by slamming a century on Test debut on Day 2 of the first Test between West Indies and India in Dominica.

The southpaw brought up the milestone with a single off fellow debutant Alick Athanaze during the second session on Thursday, consuming 215 deliveries and collecting 11 boundaries along the way.

Watch the moment here:

Jaiswal, whose selection came on the back of impressive performances for Mumbai and the Rajasthan Royals in the domestic circuit and the IPL respectively, thus became the 17th Indian to score a hundred on Test debut.

Prithvi Shaw and Shreyas Iyer were the last Indians to achieve the feat, in 2018 and 2021 respectively although both tons came on home soil. What makes Jaiswal’s feat unique is the fact that he is the first Indian batter to score a hundred on Test debut in the Caribbean.

Here are some of the reactions to Jaiswal’s knock:

Dear world, pause and take notice – Yashasvi Jaiswal has arrived! 🇮🇳💗pic.twitter.com/QP0mhhNVUA — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) July 13, 2023

I join with millions of cricket fans across India in celebrating the story and the rise of Yashasvi Jaiswal. Overcoming life’s adversity with great character and self belief. Test hundred on debut👏🏻👏🏻. — Ian Raphael Bishop (@irbishi) July 13, 2023

WOW! 🙌🏏 Yashasvi Jaiswal, you’ve arrived in style! What a way to make your test debut with a magnificent century! Jaiswal का भविष्य Yashasvi है 👏 — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) July 13, 2023

Jaiswal will hit many more Test hundred. A fine moment to be there and witness a young talent living up to expectations. pic.twitter.com/p1VV6qWRnG — Vimal कुमार (@Vimalwa) July 13, 2023

Yashasvi is the 17th Indian in cricket history to score a ton in his debut match. Also, Shikhar Dhawan was the last left-handed batsman to score a ton in his debut Test match for India in 2013, and now, after 10 long years, Yashasvi Jaiswal has broken that record.💥🔥#WIvsIND pic.twitter.com/3sn5a3B3cv — Ridhima Pathak (@PathakRidhima) July 13, 2023

The Mumbai batter scored nine centuries and two half-centuries in the domestic circuit before making his Test debut, his stats highlighting his penchant for converting fifties into tons.

Jaiswal got Team India off to a solid start in reply after the visitors bundled West Indies out for a sub-par 150 on the opening day of the first Test.

The southpaw stitched an opening partnership with skipper Rohit Sharma that has gone past the 201-run stand between Virender Sehwag and Sanjay Bangar in Mumbai in 2002 to become the highest opening stand against West Indies home or away.

Rohit would bring up his century shortly after Jaiswal, completing his tenth Test hundred and his second away from home with a boundary off Alick Athanaze. He would, however, be dismissed the very next delivery, getting a glove-pad deflection to get caught by the keeper.

The ongoing two-Test series is the first assignment for both India and West Indies in the new World Test Championship cycle the is set to run till the summer of 2025.