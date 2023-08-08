Promising young batter Yashasvi Jaiswal was on Tuesday handed his India T20I cap ahead of the third T20I against West Indies in Guyana. Making his debut in the shortest format, Jaiswal replaced Ishan Kishan at the top of the batting lineup.

It was only in early July that the 21-year-old had made his senior India debut during the first Test against West Indies in Dominica, and his T20I debut comes following a productive IPL 2023 with Rajasthan Royals (RR), where he scored 625 runs from 14 matches.

In his Test debut, Jaiswal scored a magnificent century (171) and followed it up with a half-century in the second Test in Port of Spain.

Jaiswal had announced himself to the country with a fine performance at the 2020 U19 World Cup in South Africa, where he scored 400 runs from six matches at a strike-rate of 133.33.

In the IPL this year, he amassed one century and five fifties, capping off a breakthrough season.

“Don’t mind chasing. Obviously would’ve preferred to bat looking at the surface. Might get slower. It is what it is. Pooran has been batting very well. Would like to keep things simple to him, rather than trying a lot of things. Two changes, Yashasvi makes his debut, Kuldeep comes in for Bishnoi. Ishan misses out,” skipper Hardik Pandya said at the toss on Tuesday.

West Indies had won the toss and opted to bat first.

India batters, including Shubman Gill and Ishan Kishan have struggled for consistency in the T20I series so far, and that has been one of the reasons why the visitors find themselves 0-2 down in the five-match series. India therefore find themselves in a must-win situation in the third T20I on Tuesday.

India playing XI for third T20I: Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Sanju Samson (wk), Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mukesh Kumar