India vs West Indies, LIVE Score and Latest Update, 3rd T20I: After getting his Test career off to a flying start earlier in the tour of the Caribbean, Yashasvi Jaiswal makes his white-ball debut for India today.

India vs West Indies 3rd T20I LIVE Score: India skipper Hardik Pandya with West Indies counterpart Rovman Powell during toss in the third T20I at the Providence Stadium in Georgetown, Guyana. Image credit: Twitter/@BCCI

West Indies Vs India At Providence Stadium, Guyana, 08 August, 2023

08 August, 2023
Starts 20:00 (IST)
Match yet to begin
West Indies

West Indies

0/0 (0.0 ov)

3rd T20I
India

India

Yet To Bat

Live Blog
19:44 (IST)

India vs West Indies LIVE Score

Teams:

India: Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Sanju Samson (wk), Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mukesh Kumar

West Indies: Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Johnson Charles, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Rovman Powell (c), Shimron Hetmyer, Romario Shepherd, Roston Chase, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Obed McCoy

19:41 (IST)

India vs West Indies LIVE Score


Rovman Powell: Looks a little slow wicket. Holder in the last game picked up a niggle to his knee and he misses out. Roston Chase comes in.


Hardik Pandya: Don't mind chasing. Obviously would've preferred to bat looking at the surface. Might get slower. Two changes, Yashasvi makes his debut, Kuldeep comes in for Bishnoi. Ishan misses out.

19:35 (IST)

India vs West Indies LIVE Score

TOSS: West Indies win the toss, and skipper Rovman Powell opts to field

19:31 (IST)

India vs West Indies LIVE Score

Daren Ganga analyses the pitch and conditions at the Providence Stadium in Georgetown, Guyana:

"It’s a little bit cloudy. It’s the second rainy season in Guyana. We’re using the same pitch as the second T20I. It’s 66 to the west and 64 to the east, and down the ground it’s 77. Not much of a wind coming from the northeasterlies. For the pitch, it looks very good, very similar to the one we saw in the second T20I. It’s a little bit dry. No green blades of grass and it’s still very hard. It’s going to offer something to the bowlers. Spin will play a little more leading role today. The pitch might slow down a little."

19:20 (IST)

India vs West Indies LIVE Score

JUST IN: Yashasvi Jaiswal has been handed his maiden T20I cap! Whether he replaces Ishan Kishan or Shubman Gill at the top of the order, though, remains to be seen

19:10 (IST)

Axar can be utilised in a better way: Aakash Chopra

Cricketer-turned-commentator Aakash Chopra has expressed his surprise over India skipper Hardik Pandya not utilising Axar Patel's left-arm orthodox spin as much as he should, which he feels would come in quite handy for the Men in Blue especially at a time when they face a must-win situation in the third T20I.

Click here to read the full story

19:00 (IST)

India vs West Indies LIVE Score

"Hardik Pandya has that spark but he needs that support, which to me Rahul Dravid doesn’t provide."

Former India wicketkeeper-batter Parthiv Patel made a bold statement both on Hardik Pandya's captaincy as well as on head coach Rahul Dravid and his ability to guide the captain towards better decision-making.

Click here to read the full story

18:50 (IST)

India vs West Indies LIVE Score

With a 2-0 lead, and three T20Is to go, West Indies have a chance of winning their first bilateral series against India since 2016 (of two or more matches). They also have the opportunity to win back-to-back T20 series for the first time since 2017. If they do pull it off, it will be a massive morale boost with T20 World Cup at home in less than a year’s time.

3rd T20I Preview: Misfiring Men in Blue hope to keep series alive

18:40 (IST)

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the third T20I between India and the West Indies at the Providence Stadium in Georgetown, Guyana, with the Men in Blue facing a must-win scenario after suffering narrow defeats in the first two matches.

19:20 (IST)

India vs West Indies LIVE Score

JUST IN: Yashasvi Jaiswal has been handed his maiden T20I cap! Whether he replaces Ishan Kishan or Shubman Gill at the top of the order, though, remains to be seen

India vs West Indies 3rd T20I preview: Team India will eye for an improved performance when they face hosts West Indies in the third T20I on Tuesday. More importantly, Tuesday provides the Men in Blue a last chance to keep themselves alive in the five-match series, after the Windies currently lead the series 2-0.

India’s batting display has been below-par to say the least. Barring Tilak Varma, who scored 39 in the first T20I and a half-century in the second, most of their core batters have failed to live upto expectations. The likes of Ishan Kishan and Shubman Gill have got starts, but have been unable to convert them into big knocks.

And on Tuesday, it will be paramount that the batters fire in unison. Skipper Hardik Pandya will have a tough time on deciding his playing XI, although one of the changes could be bringing in Yashasvi Jaiswal, the talented youngster. Either Ishan Kishan or Sanju Samson could miss out if Jaiswal is included.

Kuldeep Yadav could also return if he is fit. The wrist spinner missed the second T20I after being hit during a nets session, and was replaced by Ravi Bishnoi. Bishnoi ended wicketless figures for 31 runs.

West Indies, meanwhile, may not make much changes to their winning combination, but will hope Kyle Mayers to come good. Mayers had a productive debut IPL season with Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), scoring 379 runs from 13 matches, but has struggled to find form in the ongoing T20I series, with scores of 1 and 15 so far.

Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph and Romario Shepherd all came good against India in the second T20I with two wickets apiece, and the Windies will be hoping their bowlers maintain their consistency on Tuesday.

Ahead of the third T20I, here’s all you need to know as far telecast and live streaming is concerned:

When is India vs West Indies 3rd T20I?

The third T20I between West Indies and India will be played on 8 August, 2023 (Tuesday).

Where will India vs West Indies 3rd T20I take place?

The third T20I between West Indies and India will take place at the Providence Stadium, Guyana.

What time will India vs West Indies third T20I start?

The third T20I between West Indies and India will start at 8 PM IST, with the toss scheduled to take place 30 minutes prior (7:30 PM IST).

Where to watch India vs West Indies third T20I?

The third T20I between West Indies and India will be broadcast across the Doordarshan Network, including DD National and DD Sports. The match can also be streamed LIVE on Fancode and JioCinema. You can also follow LIVE scores on Firstpost.com.

Squads:

India T20I squad: Ishan Kishan (wk), Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Surya Kumar Yadav (VC), Sanju Samson (wk), Hardik Pandya (C), Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar

West Indies T20I squad: Rovman Powell (C), Kyle Mayers (VC), Johnson Charles, Roston Chase, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Shai Hope, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Obed McCoy, Nicholas Pooran, Romario Shepherd, Odean Smith, Oshane Thomas

Published on: August 08, 2023 18:35:52 IST

