Yashasvi Jaiswal and Ishan Kishan were on Wednesday handed their India Test debuts after the two were named in the playing XI for the first Test against West Indies in Dominica. This will be Jaiswal’s first international match while has played both ODIs and T20Is before.

West Indies won the toss on Wednesday and opted to bat first.

Ahead of the series opener, captain Rohit Sharma had confirmed that Jaiswal would make his debut on Wednesday and open the innings with him. Rohit also confirmed that Shubman Gill would bat at number three.

At the toss on Wednesday, Rohit said that he wanted the two debutants to enjoy themselves.

“New guys in the squad, we just want to keep better as a team. I want the two debutants to enjoy, they’ve worked hard to come here, I want to make them feel comfortable and have some good memories of their first Test,” Rohit said.

Jaiswal has been making waves in the Indian Premier League (IPL) for quite a while now, and an international senior debut was just a matter of time. In IPL 2023, Jaiswal, playing for Rajasthan Royals, amassed 625 runs from 14 matches, including a century and five fifties.

Kishan, meanwhile, has played 14 ODIs and 27 T20Is, but was yet to make his Test debut.

The duo’s introduction to the playing XI comes after Indian team management had dropped the likes of Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane from the squad following India’s WTC Final loss against Australia in June.

Both of India’s Tests against West Indies are part of the 2023-25 WTC cycle.

India playing XI: Rohit Sharma(c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Ravindra Jadeja, Ishan Kishan(w), Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Jaydev Unadkat, Mohammed Siraj